HMG Strategy, the world’s largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership for forward-thinking technology executives, attracts 300+ technology leaders to its March 26th virtual event

WESTPORT, Conn., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy has successfully launched its first-ever HMG Live! 2020 CIO Summit of American Virtual Meeting, a captivating 90-minute digital discussion featuring the top CIOs and technology executives from around the world who shared lessons learned for applying courageous leadership during times of global crisis and uncertainty.



During these highly interactive sessions, branded as HMG Live! , HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller discusses with CIOs, CTOs, CISOs, top technology leaders and industry executives the courageous leadership qualities that technology executives must demonstrate during times of crisis. The live weekly series, which is also available on demand, explores how CIOs and technology executives are well-positioned to navigate periods of turbulence and uncertainty to ensure that strategic goals continue to be met along with actionable steps for achieving these objectives.

In the HMG Live! 2020 CIO Summit of America Virtual Meeting, which was broadcast on Zoom and attracted 300+ technology executives, tech rock stars such as Nicole Eagan, CEO at Darktrace, Brian A. Hoyt, CIO, Unity Technologies, Ralph Loura, SVP, CIO at Lumentum, Harry Moseley, Global CIO, Zoom, Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix, Steve Phillpott, CIO, Western Digital, Bhavin Shah, CEO and Founder, Moveworks, and Angela Yochem, EVP, CDO, CTO, Novant Health shared their insights on the steps they’ve taken to support their remote virtual teams during the crisis as well as recommendations for reassuring team members during these times of uncertainty.

“In these unprecedented times, CIOs and technology executives are looking for the best ways to connect with one another and to share strategies for leading boldly and compassionately through a crisis,” said Muller. “The HMG Live! broadcasts deliver critical insights into the courageous leadership required by technology executives as well as the fresh mindset needed to drive innovation and to partner with the CEO and the board to move the business forward.”

The next HMG Live! Virtual Meeting will take place on Thursday, April 2 at 1 p.m. ET. The HMG Live! 2020 Dallas CIO Virtual Meeting will feature a roundtable discussion with Nellson Burns, VP IT & CIO, Daltile Mohawk Industries; Chris Gates, CTO, Allstate; Rusty Kennington, CIO, Corsicana Mattress Company and Neelu Sethi, SVP & CIO, Reddy Ice. Guest speakers will include Gary Sorrentino, CIO Advisor, Office of the Global CIO, Zoom; Wendy M. Pfeiffer, CIO, Nutanix; and Snehal Antani, Former CTO, U.S. Department of Defense.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

