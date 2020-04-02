New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Apheresis Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Disposable Apheresis Kits will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$42.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$60.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Disposable Apheresis Kits will reach a market size of US$174.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$178.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Cerus Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Haemonetics Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medica SpA

NIKKISO Europe GmbH

Terumo BCT Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW



APHERESIS EQUIPMENT MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Apheresis Equipment: An Introductory Prelude

Bright Prospects Ahead for Apheresis Equipment Market

Developed Regions Emerge as Primary Contributors to Apheresis Equipment Sales

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Rise in Healthcare Spending Creates Fertile Environment for Apheresis Equipment Market

Exhibit 1: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Exhibit 2: Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Sustained Increase in Blood & Plasma Collection Programs Instigates Substantial Opportunities

Exhibit 3: Blood Components and Plasma Consumption (in '

Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022

Exhibit 4: Red Blood Cells Consumption (in '000 Units) by Region for 2016, 2019 and 2022

Blood Supply Shortage & Safety Concerns Promote New Demand

Critical Importance of Plasma-Based Products in Diagnostic & Therapeutic Applications Builds Momentum

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges Vital for Apheresis Equipment Market

Competitive Landscape

Exhibit 5: Apheresis Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Consolidation of Blood Collectors & Healthcare Providers Puts Pricing Pressure on Suppliers

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Blood Disorders Fuels Need for Apheresis Procedures and Equipment

Exhibit 6: Blood Disorders Incidence Worldwide: Number of People Suffering from Hemophilia, von Willebrand, and Other Disorders (2019)

Market Benefits from Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and Trauma & Injury Cases

Exhibit 7: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Exhibit 8: Global Surgical Procedure Volume by Procedure Type (2018)

Rising Cancer Incidence to Drive Volume of Apheresis Procedures

Exhibit 9: Total Number of New Cancer Cases by Type: 2018

Exhibit 10: Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Exhibit 11: Cancer Mortality by Region: 2018

Plasmapheresis: The Primary Procedure Type

Off-Label Indications Expand Adoption of Photopheresis Procedure

Plateletpheresis Extends a Handy Tool for Dealing with Bleeding Disorders in Surgeries

Donor Apheresis Equipment Market: High Growth in Store

Exhibit 12: Global Blood Donations: Apheresis Donation as % of Total Blood Donation by Region

Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Poised for Significant Growth

Disposable Apheresis Kits Market Benefits from Single-Use Nature of Products

Centrifugation Technology and Membrane Filtration Promise Growth

Neurology: The Major Application Area for Apheresis Equipment

Technological Advancements and Novel Indications Augur Well

Innovations in Hybrid Devices Gather Steam

New Apheresis Technologies Emerge to Meet Growing Demand for Plasma-based Therapies

Pediatrics: An Unexplored Domain in Therapeutic Apheresis

Challenges for Therapeutic Apheresis in Pediatrics Segment

Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries

CFA: An Effective Way to Pull Up Cold Hemagglutinin Disease

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Exhibit 13: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+ Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030

Exhibit 14: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Exhibit 15: Life Expectancy at Birth (in Years) in Select Countries for 2020E

Technology Overview

Apheresis: An Introduction

Apheresis Vs. Whole Blood Collection

Apheresis Process: An Overview

Types of Apheresis Procedures

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

Facts About Plasma and its Donation

Pre-requisites for Plasma Donors

Sources of Blood Plasma

Plasma Exchange and Plasmapheresis: The Difference

Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) or Plasma Exchange

Plasmapheresis: Potential Uses Discovered in the Early Years

Erythrocytapheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

LDL-Apheresis (Lipidpheresis)

Cytapheresis

Stem Cell Collection

Types of Apheresis Equipment

Donor Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: An Introduction

Therapeutic Apheresis Techniques

Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Categories of Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: A Treatment Option for Various Diseases

Indications for Therapeutic Apheresis

Type of Therapeutic Apheresis Procedure Used in Different Medication Conditions

Emerging Applications of Therapeutic Apheresis

Therapeutic Apheresis: What is the Risk Involved?

Therapeutic Plasmapheresis with Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP) Replacement

Blood Components & Derivatives

Blood: The Circulating Tissue of Human Body

Types of Blood

General Facts about Blood

General Uses of Blood

Components of Blood

Red Blood Cells (RBCs)

White Blood Cells (WBCs)

Platelets

Plasma



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Apheresis Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Apheresis Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Disposable Apheresis Kits (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Disposable Apheresis Kits (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Disposable Apheresis Kits (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Plasma & Component Separator (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Plasma & Component Separator (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Plasma & Component Separator (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Types (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Centrifugation (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Centrifugation (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Centrifugation (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Membrane Filtration (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Membrane Filtration (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Membrane Filtration (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Plasmapheresis (Procedure) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Plasmapheresis (Procedure) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Plasmapheresis (Procedure) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Plateletpheresis (Procedure) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Plateletpheresis (Procedure) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Plateletpheresis (Procedure) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Photopheresis (Procedure) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Photopheresis (Procedure) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Photopheresis (Procedure) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Erythrocytapheresis (Procedure) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Erythrocytapheresis (Procedure) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Erythrocytapheresis (Procedure) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Procedures (Procedure) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Procedures (Procedure) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Procedures (Procedure) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Neurology (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Neurology (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Neurology (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Hematology (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 38: Hematology (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Hematology (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Renal Diseases (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Renal Diseases (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Renal Diseases (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

United States: An Important Market for Apheresis Equipment

Donor Apheresis Equipment and Therapeutic Apheresis Equipment Markets

Demand for Plasma-based Therapies Fuels Adoption of Plasmapheresis Devices

Blood & Plasma Donations in the US: An Overview

Blood Donations

Exhibit 16: Blood Transfusions per 1000 population in the US (2012-2018)

Exhibit 17: Blood Donation in the US: Breakdown of Blood Donations (in %) by Apheresis Donation and Whole Blood Donation

Blood Supply and Demand in the US: A Fact Sheet

Plasma Donations

Exhibit 18: Plasma Collection (in Million Liters) in the US for 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Exhibit 19: Number of Blood Plasma Collections (in Million) in the US for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

An Overview of Regulatory Environment and Reimbursement Scenario

Reimbursement Policies to Create Growth Opportunities for Therapeutic Apheresis

Medicaid Coverage for Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

Exhibit 20: Payment Rates for Apheresis Procedures (in US$) for the Years 2018 and 2019

Competitive Scenario

Exhibit 21: US Whole Blood Collection Market: Breakdown of Volume Sales (in %) by Company

Exhibit 22: US Market for Therapeutic Apheresis in Neurological Disorders: Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Player for 2019

Exhibit 23: US Market for Therapeutic Apheresis in Hematology and Oncology Disorders: Revenue Breakdown (in %) by Company for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 46: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 50: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 51: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United States by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 54: United States Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United States Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Apheresis Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 57: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 58: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 60: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 66: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Apheresis Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 69: Canadian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Therapeutic Apheresis Market in Japan: An Overview

Growing Demand for Cancer Treatments Drives Plateletpheresis Market

Market Analytics

Table 70: Japanese Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Apheresis Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 74: Apheresis Equipment Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Apheresis Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 82: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 86: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 87: Apheresis Equipment Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Demand for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Apheresis Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Europe: A Major Market for Apheresis Equipment

Exhibit 24: Plasma Collection (in Million Liters) in Europe for 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Apheresis Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Apheresis Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: European Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 102: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: European Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 104: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: European Apheresis Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 107: Apheresis Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: European Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 109: Apheresis Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: French Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Apheresis Equipment Market in France by Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 117: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Apheresis Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 119: French Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: French Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 121: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: German Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: German Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 125: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: German Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: German Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 129: German Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Apheresis Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: German Apheresis Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 133: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Italian Apheresis Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Apheresis Equipment Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 141: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Italian Demand for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Apheresis Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 144: Italian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 145: United Kingdom Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: United Kingdom Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: United Kingdom Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 157: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 159: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 160: Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 161: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Apheresis Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 168: Spanish Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 169: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Apheresis Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 171: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 173: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 174: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Apheresis Equipment Market in Russia by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 177: Russian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Russian Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Apheresis Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 180: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 181: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 182: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 185: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 188: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 191: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Europe Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing Market for Apheresis Equipment

Market Analytics

Table 193: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 194: Apheresis Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Apheresis Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 200: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 201: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Apheresis Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 204: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Apheresis Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 206: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 208: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Australian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Australian Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 212: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Australian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 216: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Apheresis Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Australian Apheresis Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 219: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 220: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 221: Indian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 222: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 225: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Indian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 228: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 229: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Apheresis Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 231: Indian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 232: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 240: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Apheresis Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 242: South Korean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 243: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 244: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 248: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 249: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: Rest of Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 255: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 256: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 257: Apheresis Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 260: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 261: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 262: Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 263: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 264: Apheresis Equipment Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 265: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 267: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 268: Latin American Demand for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Apheresis Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 270: Latin American Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 271: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 272: Apheresis Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 275: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 276: Apheresis Equipment Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 277: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 278: Apheresis Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 281: Apheresis Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 282: Argentinean Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 283: Apheresis Equipment Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 285: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 287: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 288: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Apheresis Equipment Market in Brazil by Procedure: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 291: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Apheresis Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 293: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 294: Brazilian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 295: Apheresis Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Mexican Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 297: Mexican Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 298: Mexican Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 299: Apheresis Equipment Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 300: Mexican Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: Apheresis Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: Mexican Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 303: Mexican Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: Apheresis Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 305: Mexican Apheresis Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 306: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 307: Rest of Latin America Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 308: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 309: Rest of Latin America Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 310: Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 311: Rest of Latin America Apheresis Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 312: Rest of Latin America Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 313: Rest of Latin America Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 314: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 315: Rest of Latin America Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 316: Rest of Latin America Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 317: Apheresis Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 318: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 319: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 320: Apheresis Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 321: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 322: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 323: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 324: Apheresis Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 325: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 326: Apheresis Equipment Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 327: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 328: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 329: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Historic Market by Procedure in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 330: Apheresis Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Procedure for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 331: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 332: Apheresis Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 333: The Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 334: Iranian Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 335: Apheresis Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 336: Iranian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 337: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 338: Apheresis Equipment Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 339: Iranian Apheresis Equipment Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 340: Iranian Market for Apheresis Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 341: Apheresis Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2009-2017

Table 342: Iranian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 343: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 344: Iranian Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 345: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 346: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 347: Apheresis Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 348: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 349: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 350: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 351: Apheresis Equipment Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 352: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018-2025

Table 353: Apheresis Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Procedure: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 354: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 355: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 356: Apheresis Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 357: Israeli Apheresis Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 358: Saudi Arabian Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 359: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 360: Saudi Arabian Apheresis Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 361: Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 362: Saudi Arabian Apheresis Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 363: Apheresis Equipment Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 364: Saudi Arabian Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 365: Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 366: Saudi Arabian Apheresis Equipment Market by Procedure: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 367: Saudi Arabian Demand for Apheresis Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 368: Apheresis Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 369: Saudi Arabian Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 370: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 371: United Arab Emirates Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 372: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 373: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 374: United Arab Emirates Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 375: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 376: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 377: United Arab Emirates Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 378: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 379: Apheresis Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 380: United Arab Emirates Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 381: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 382: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 383: Rest of Middle East Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 384: Rest of Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 385: Rest of Middle East Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 386: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 387: Rest of Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 388: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure for the Period 2018-2025

Table 389: Rest of Middle East Apheresis Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2009-2017

Table 390: Rest of Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 391: Apheresis Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 392: Rest of Middle East Apheresis Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 393: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 394: African Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 395: Apheresis Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 396: African Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 397: Apheresis Equipment Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 398: African Apheresis Equipment Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 399: African Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 400: African Apheresis Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Procedure: 2018 to 2025

Table 401: Apheresis Equipment Market in Africa by Procedure: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 402: African Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Procedure: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 403: African Apheresis Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 404: Apheresis Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 405: Apheresis Equipment Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 17 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 24)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112906/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001