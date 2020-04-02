According to paragraph 7 of article 3 of the Icelandic Act no. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market are required to disclose their choice of home member state. In accordance with that it is made known that Iceland is Landsvirkjun’s home member state according to paragraph 3 of article 3 of the Icelandic Act No. 108/2007 on Securities Transactions, cf. article 2 (1) (i) (ii) of Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and the Council of 15 December 2004 on the harmonisation of transparency requirements in relation to information about issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and amending Directive 2001/34/EC.

Reykjavik, 2 April 2020

For further information please contact Rafnar Lárusson, CFO at +354 515 9000 or by email: rafnar.larusson@landsvirkjun.is