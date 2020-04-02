Oslo, 2 April 2020

Reference is made to Stock Exchange Release from 24 October 2018 where North Energy ASA (“Company”) informed about a notice from the Petroleum Taxation Office (“OTO”) of possible changes of the Company's tax returns from the years 2014 and 2015.

Today, North Energy received a letter from OTO informing that all outstanding tax issues are closed and that the tax returns as originally submitted by the Company are accepted without any changes.

For further information, please contact:



Knut Sæberg, CEO

Mobile: +47 918 00 720 | E-mail: knut.saeberg@northenergy.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act