2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.2 Billion by the year 2025, Economy Class will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$366.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Economy Class will reach a market size of US$369.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude
Historical Background
Key Stakeholders
Architecture of In-Flight Catering System
In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and Delicious Food to Air Passengers
Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share
Economy Class Drives Market Growth
Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals
In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry
Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized
Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus
Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals
Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground
Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets
Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals
Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering
Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season
Vegetables Take Center Stage
Adding Spice to Food
Hawaiian Food Going Places
Healthier Breakfast Options
Branded Farm Produce
New Meat Cuts
Stuffed Items Gain Popularity
Signature & High Class Cocktails
Seafood
Fast Food
Packaged Popcorn
Best Coffee Onboard
Craft Beer
Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers
Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt
Foods from Home/Destination Country
Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers
Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell
All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World
Major Aspects of Aircraft Food
Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight Catering Services Market
Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2018 through 2020
Fastest Growing Economies Worldwide over the Period 2016-2050: Annual Average Real GDP Growth (%) for Select Developing Economies
Major Market Challenges Summarized
Competitive Landscape
In-Flight Catering Services: An Intensely Competitive Marketplace
In-Flight Catering Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
gategroup and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers
Leading Airlines for In-Flight Meals
British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings
Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand
Cathay Pacific’s New Catering Model for Business Class Passengers Speeds up Service
Airport Catering Services Market Continues to Witness M&A Activity
gategroup’s Acquisition of LSG’s European Operations: A Major Development in Airline Catering Market
Major Mergers and Acquisitions in In-Flight Catering Market (2010-2019)
Partnerships between In-Flight Catering Companies and Airlines on the Rise
Strategies Adopted by Leading Airlines/Catering Service Providers
In-Flight Meal Experience Plays Major Role in Airline Branding
Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential
Airlines Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image
Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers
Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units
Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management
Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch
Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Abby’s Catering (USA)
AAS Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Brahim’s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Cathay Pacific Catering Services (H.K.) Ltd. (Hong Kong)
DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG (Austria)
dnata (UAE)
Emirates Flight Catering Co., LLC (UAE)
Flying Food Group, LLC (USA)
gategroup Holding AG (Switzerland)
Servair SA (France)
KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV (The Netherlands)
LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG (Germany)
LSG Sky Chefs (Germany)
Newrest Group International S.A.S (France)
Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Saudi Airlines Catering Company (Saudi Arabia)
SATS Limited (Singapore)
TajSATS Air Catering Limited (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018
Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038
Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering
Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market
Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %) by Region for 2018
Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2
and 2018
Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering
Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel: Breakdown of Travel Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for 2018
Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing
Shift from Complimentary Meals to ‘Buy on Board’ Transforms In -Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model
Low-Cost Carriers Boost the “Buy on Board” Segment of Travel Retail
Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering
Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals
Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off
Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants
Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights
Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying
Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus
Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food
Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler
Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects
Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering
Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern
Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission Concerns
Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address Climate Change
Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals
Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode
Edible Cups of Air New Zealand
SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept
SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging
SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives
The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel Industry
Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers
Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering
Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Middle Class Households as a Percentage (%) of Total Households for Select Countries: 2008, 2018, 2024, 2030, 2036
World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements
The Vertical Farm of Emirates
Lufthansa’s Astronauts’ Meals
Airborne Cooking Robot
Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales
Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions
On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience
Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders
Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions
Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering
Food Trucks
Onboard Picnic Services
Deep Frozen Meals
Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: In-Flight Catering Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: In-Flight Catering Services Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Economy Class (Aircraft Class) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Economy Class (Aircraft Class) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Economy Class (Aircraft Class) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Business Class (Aircraft Class) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Business Class (Aircraft Class) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Business Class (Aircraft Class) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: First Class (Aircraft Class) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: First Class (Aircraft Class) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: First Class (Aircraft Class) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Full Service (Flight Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Full Service (Flight Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Full Service (Flight Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Low Cost (Flight Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Low Cost (Flight Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Low Cost (Flight Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Meals (Food Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Meals (Food Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Meals (Food Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: Bakery & Confectionery (Food Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Bakery & Confectionery (Food Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017
Table 24: Bakery & Confectionery (Food Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Beverages (Food Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Beverages (Food Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 27: Beverages (Food Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Other Food Types (Food Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Other Food Types (Food Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 30: Other Food Types (Food Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
In-flight Catering Services Market in the US: Poised for Stable Growth
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit Demand Prospects
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US: 2010-2018
Increasingly Choosy Food Habits of Air Travelers Drive Growth in the Matured US Market
In-Flight Food Takes the Healthy Route
Willingness of Consumers to Pay Extra for On-Board Meals Bodes Well for the Market
North American Airlines Adopt New Approach towards In-Flight Food
Lean Manufacturing Leads the Way
In-Fight Catering: Localization and Personalization Assumes Importance
DIY Catering Comes to Rescue in Remote Locations
Lack of Adequate Safety Precautions in Airline: A Major Cause of Concern
Market Analytics
Table 31: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United States by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2
to 2025
Table 35: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United States by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United States by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuels Market Growth
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Canada: 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 40: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 48: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Growing Preference for Culture-Specific Meals Sustain Market Growth
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Japan: 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 49: Japanese Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 53: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Japanese In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Japanese Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 57: Japanese In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Chinese In-Flight Catering Services
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China: 2010-2018
Rapid Market Development Results in Fierce Competition
Strategies to Drive Growth in China’s In-Flight Catering Market
Reducing Cost of Catering Operations
Local Characteristics, Chinese-Style Catering
Creating Healthy and Safety Atmosphere for Aviation Compound Food
Developing People-Oriented Service with Focus on Tourists
Market Analytics
Table 58: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 64: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Growing Demand for New Airplanes to Benefit Market Growth
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select European Countries: 2010-2018
Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe: Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038
European Airlines Offer Buy-On-Board Services
Impact of Reorganized EU VAT System on In-Flight Catering Services in Europe
Market Analytics
Table 67: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 68: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025
Table 71: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025
Table 74: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 76: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 79: In-Flight Catering Services Market in France by Aircraft Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 81: French In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: In-Flight Catering Services Market in France by Flight Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: French In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: French In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: In-Flight Catering Services Market in France by Food Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: French In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: French In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 88: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 90: German In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 93: German In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: German In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: German In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 97: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 103: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
UK Airlines Charge In-Flight Meals in Tune with Global Trends
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the UK: 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: United Kingdom In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 112: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: United Kingdom In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 115: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 120: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 121: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 123: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Rising Air Travel Fuels Growth in Airline Catering Market
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Russia: 2010-2018
Changes Abound in Airline Catering Industry
In-Flight Catering Market Faces Food Safety Challenges
Market Analytics
Table 124: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Russia by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Russia by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 129: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 130: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Russia by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 132: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 133: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025
Table 134: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025
Table 140: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Surging Air Passenger Traffic & Growing Affluence Drive Strong Market Growth
International Tourist Arrivals (in Million) in Asia-Pacific by Country: 2010 and 2018
Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities
World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038
Bakery Products Signal Opportunities for In-Flight Caterers
In-flight Bakery Product Choices in Asia-Pacific
Market Analytics
Table 142: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 143: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Aircraft Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Flight Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Food Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 154: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
India: A High Growth Market for In-Flight Catering Services
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in India: 2010-2018
Branded Foods Find Favor with Airlines
Rise in Low Cost Carriers with Buy on Board Options
LCC Penetration Rates (in %) for Domestic and International Routes in Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2018
National Carrier Bows Down to Pressure
Rise of Halal Tourism in India
Flight Caterers Begin Diversifying into Retail Business to Remain Afloat
Key Challenges Confronting In-Flight Caterers in India
Market Analytics
Table 163: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: In-Flight Catering Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 168: In-Flight Catering Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 169: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 170: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 171: In-Flight Catering Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 172: In-Flight Catering Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 174: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: In-Flight Catering Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 177: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: In-Flight Catering Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: South Korean In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 180: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Steadily Growing Aviation Sector Augurs Well for In-Flight Catering Services Market
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico for the Period 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 190: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 191: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 199: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 202: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025
Table 203: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025
Table 206: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025
Table 209: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 210: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 211: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Brazil by Aircraft Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Brazil by Flight Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 217: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Brazil by Food Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 218: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 219: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 220: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 225: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 226: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 227: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 228: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 229: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 234: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 237: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Middle East Market for In-flight Catering Gains Prominence
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select Middle Eastern Countries: 2010-2018
Middle Eastern Carriers Forge Ahead in On-board Catering Services
Back Catering: An Emerging Trend in the Market
Market Analytics
Table 238: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 239: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 240: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2
to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 243: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 246: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 247: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 248: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 249: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 250: Iranian Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 255: Iranian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 256: Iranian Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Iranian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 259: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025
Table 260: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025
Table 263: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 265: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025
Table 266: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 267: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
An Important Regional Market Owing to Religious Travel
Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Saudi Arabia: 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 268: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 272: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 274: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 276: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 277: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 278: United Arab Emirates In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 279: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 280: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 281: United Arab Emirates In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 282: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 283: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 284: United Arab Emirates In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 285: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Food Type: 2009 VS 2
VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 286: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025
Table 287: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017
Table 288: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 289: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 290: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017
Table 291: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 292: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 293: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017
Table 294: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 295: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025
Table 296: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Africa by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 297: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 298: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 299: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Africa by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 300: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 301: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 302: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Africa by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 303: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 73)
