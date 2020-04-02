New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Flight Catering Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838522/?utm_source=GNW

2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.2 Billion by the year 2025, Economy Class will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$366.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$232.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Economy Class will reach a market size of US$369.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Abby`s Catering

AAS Catering Co., Ltd.

ANA Catering Service Co., Ltd.

Brahim`s SATS Food Services Sdn Bhd

Cathay Pacific Catering Services Ltd.

DO & CO Restaurants & Catering AG

dnata

Flying Food Group, LLC

gategroup Holding AG

KLM Catering Services Schiphol BV

LSG Lufthansa Service Holding AG

Newrest Group International S.A.S

On Air Dining Ltd.

Royal In-Flight Catering Co., Ltd.

Saudi Airlines Catering Company

SATS Limited.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

In-Flight Catering Services: A Prelude

Historical Background

Key Stakeholders

Architecture of In-Flight Catering System

In-Flight Catering Services: Providing Quality, Fresh and Delicious Food to Air Passengers

Low Cost Carriers to Gain Greater Market Share

Economy Class Drives Market Growth

Air Passengers Exhibit Preference for Meals

In-Flight Catering: One of the Most Dynamic Segments in the Catering Industry

Inflight Catering: Major Trends Summarized

Airline Catering: From Simple Fare Comprising Biscuits to Elaborate Multiple Meal Option Menus

Quieter Airplanes Make it Easy to Savor In-Flight Meals

Food Services for Premium Cabins Similar to Top Restaurants on the Ground

Advent of Cultural and Religious Diets

Complimentary and Paid Multiple-Course Meals

Popular Food, Beverage and Culinary Trends in Airline Catering

Locally Procured Food: The New Flavor of the Season

Vegetables Take Center Stage

Adding Spice to Food

Hawaiian Food Going Places

Healthier Breakfast Options

Branded Farm Produce

New Meat Cuts

Stuffed Items Gain Popularity

Signature & High Class Cocktails

Seafood

Fast Food

Packaged Popcorn

Best Coffee Onboard

Craft Beer

Seasonal Food Items for Holiday Travelers

Spices and Herbs Replace Artificial Additives and Salt

Foods from Home/Destination Country

Nutritious Food Onboard: A Major Attraction for Health Conscious Customers

Few Other Airline Food & Catering Trends in a Nutshell

All Things Significant about Food Served in Flights across the World

Major Aspects of Aircraft Food

Emerging Economies to Propel Future Growth in In-Flight Catering Services Market

Economic and Demographic Fundamentals Support Market Growth

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country /Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Fastest Growing Economies Worldwide over the Period 2016-2050: Annual Average Real GDP Growth (%) for Select Developing Economies

Major Market Challenges Summarized

Competitive Landscape

In-Flight Catering Services: An Intensely Competitive Marketplace

In-Flight Catering Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

gategroup and LSG Sky Chefs: Two Global Leading In-Flight Caterers

Leading Airlines for In-Flight Meals

British Airways: Managing Growing Competition through Novel Offerings

Emirates Group: Transforming from a Regional Leader to a Globally Recognized Brand

Cathay Pacific’s New Catering Model for Business Class Passengers Speeds up Service

Airport Catering Services Market Continues to Witness M&A Activity

gategroup’s Acquisition of LSG’s European Operations: A Major Development in Airline Catering Market

Major Mergers and Acquisitions in In-Flight Catering Market (2010-2019)

Partnerships between In-Flight Catering Companies and Airlines on the Rise

Strategies Adopted by Leading Airlines/Catering Service Providers

In-Flight Meal Experience Plays Major Role in Airline Branding

Matching Consumer Expectations: Difficult but Essential

Airlines Strike Balance between Catering Costs and Brand Image

Airlines Extend Premium-Quality Foods to Non-First Class Passengers

Large Airlines Focus on Lean Operations, Shed Catering Units

Novel Concepts in Production, Material & Process Management

Regulatory Forces Keep Close Watch

Catering & Logistics: The Most Essential Combination for Caterers



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic Drive Healthy Growth in Demand for In-Flight Catering Services

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018

Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019

Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038

Stable Commercial Aviation Outlook Signals Growth Opportunities for Airline Catering

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Ground Handling Services: The Backbone of In-Flight Catering

Growing International Tourism and Consequent Rise in Air Travel to Benefit In-Flight Catering Market

Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %) by Region for 2018

Booming Outbound Travels of Chinese Millennial Population to Benefit Growth Prospects for In-Flight Catering

Top Spenders Worldwide on Outbound Travel: Breakdown of Travel Expenditure (US$ Billion) by Country for 2018

Increasing Pressure to Reduce Costs Favor In-flight Catering Outsourcing

Shift from Complimentary Meals to ‘Buy on Board’ Transforms In -Flight Catering from Free Service Offering to a Revenue Model

Low-Cost Carriers Boost the “Buy on Board” Segment of Travel Retail

Local Touch to Buy-On-Board Catering

Culturally Diverse Food Preferences Spur Growth in Demand for Special Meals

Mobile-Based Ordering and Pre-Ordering Takes Off

Pre-ordered Meals at Airport Restaurants

Pre-Ordered Meals before Flights

Paid Pre-order Meals Still Not Flying

Dietary Restrictions and Food Allergies: The Main Considerations for Airlines When Deciding Menus

Demand Surges for Healthy and High Quality Food

Mini Meals: The Latest Fad for the Health Conscious Airline Traveler

Rising Airline-Hotel Collaborations Benefit Market Prospects

Enduring Trend of Environmental Sustainability Augurs Well for Long Term Growth of In-Flight Catering

Air Travel Plastic Waste Increasing Steadily: A Major Concern

Use of Plastic in In-Flight Catering Raises Carbon Emission Concerns

Major Airlines Undertake Sustainability Initiatives to Address Climate Change

Focus on Environmental Conservation and Cabin Waste Reduction Influence Packaging of Inflight Meals

Innovative Airline Amenity Ideas from PriestmanGoode

Edible Cups of Air New Zealand

SAS Unveils New, Sustainable Packaging of New Nordic Food Concept

SunExpress Germany Offers Meals in Recyclable, Bio-packaging

SIA Embarking on New Onboard Sustainability Initiatives

The Bring-your-Own-Cup Trend Catching Up in the Air Travel Industry

Airlines Caterers Prepare to Meet Challenges Posed by Increasing Numbers of Aging Air Travelers

Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

Emerging Middle Class & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Airline Catering

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Middle Class Households as a Percentage (%) of Total Households for Select Countries: 2008, 2018, 2024, 2030, 2036

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Innovations, Advancements and Service Enhancements

The Vertical Farm of Emirates

Lufthansa’s Astronauts’ Meals

Airborne Cooking Robot

Data Science and Artificial Intelligence by Airlines for Improved Food Supply and Sales

Sous-Vide Cooking Process from Cuisine Solutions

On-Demand Food Service for Enhanced Travel Experience

Meal Ordering Devices (MODs) for Taking Orders

Automated In-Flight Catering Management Solutions

Hybrid Model: The Next Big Thing in Airline Catering

Food Trucks

Onboard Picnic Services

Deep Frozen Meals

Key Challenges Facing In-Flight Catering Market



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

In-flight Catering Services Market in the US: Poised for Stable Growth

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Benefit Demand Prospects

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the US: 2010-2018

Increasingly Choosy Food Habits of Air Travelers Drive Growth in the Matured US Market

In-Flight Food Takes the Healthy Route

Willingness of Consumers to Pay Extra for On-Board Meals Bodes Well for the Market

North American Airlines Adopt New Approach towards In-Flight Food

Lean Manufacturing Leads the Way

In-Fight Catering: Localization and Personalization Assumes Importance

DIY Catering Comes to Rescue in Remote Locations

Lack of Adequate Safety Precautions in Airline: A Major Cause of Concern

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United States by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United States by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United States by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Healthy Rise in Air Passenger Traffic Fuels Market Growth

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Canada: 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 40: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 48: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Growing Preference for Culture-Specific Meals Sustain Market Growth

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Japan: 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 49: Japanese Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Surging Demand for Air Travel Spurs Growth in Chinese In-Flight Catering Services

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in China: 2010-2018

Rapid Market Development Results in Fierce Competition

Strategies to Drive Growth in China’s In-Flight Catering Market

Reducing Cost of Catering Operations

Local Characteristics, Chinese-Style Catering

Creating Healthy and Safety Atmosphere for Aviation Compound Food

Developing People-Oriented Service with Focus on Tourists

Market Analytics

Table 58: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Growing Demand for New Airplanes to Benefit Market Growth

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select European Countries: 2010-2018

Commercial Aircraft Projections in Europe: Breakdown of Fleet (Units) by Type for 2018 and 2038

European Airlines Offer Buy-On-Board Services

Impact of Reorganized EU VAT System on In-Flight Catering Services in Europe

Market Analytics

Table 67: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025

Table 71: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: In-Flight Catering Services Market in France by Aircraft Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: French In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 81: French In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: In-Flight Catering Services Market in France by Flight Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: In-Flight Catering Services Market in France by Food Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: French In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: French In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 90: German In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: German In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

UK Airlines Charge In-Flight Meals in Tune with Global Trends

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in the UK: 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 117: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 123: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Rising Air Travel Fuels Growth in Airline Catering Market

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Russia: 2010-2018

Changes Abound in Airline Catering Industry

In-Flight Catering Market Faces Food Safety Challenges

Market Analytics

Table 124: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Russia by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Russia by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Russia by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025

Table 134: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Surging Air Passenger Traffic & Growing Affluence Drive Strong Market Growth

International Tourist Arrivals (in Million) in Asia-Pacific by Country: 2010 and 2018

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

World Aviation Routes: Top Routes Ranked by Annual Air Travel Growth (in %) for the Period 2018-2038

Bakery Products Signal Opportunities for In-Flight Caterers

In-flight Bakery Product Choices in Asia-Pacific

Market Analytics

Table 142: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Aircraft Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Flight Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Asia-Pacific by Food Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

India: A High Growth Market for In-Flight Catering Services

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in India: 2010-2018

Branded Foods Find Favor with Airlines

Rise in Low Cost Carriers with Buy on Board Options

LCC Penetration Rates (in %) for Domestic and International Routes in Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2018

National Carrier Bows Down to Pressure

Rise of Halal Tourism in India

Flight Caterers Begin Diversifying into Retail Business to Remain Afloat

Key Challenges Confronting In-Flight Caterers in India

Market Analytics

Table 163: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: In-Flight Catering Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: In-Flight Catering Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Review by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: In-Flight Catering Services Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: In-Flight Catering Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 174: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: In-Flight Catering Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: In-Flight Catering Services Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Steadily Growing Aviation Sector Augurs Well for In-Flight Catering Services Market

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico for the Period 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 190: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 191: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025

Table 203: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025

Table 209: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Brazil by Aircraft Class: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Brazil by Flight Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Brazil by Food Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Latin America by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Middle East Market for In-flight Catering Gains Prominence

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Select Middle Eastern Countries: 2010-2018

Middle Eastern Carriers Forge Ahead in On-board Catering Services

Back Catering: An Emerging Trend in the Market

Market Analytics

Table 238: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 242: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market by Aircraft Class in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 243: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Aircraft Class for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market by Flight Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 246: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Flight Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market by Food Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 249: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Market for In-Flight Catering Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 257: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Analysis by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018-2025

Table 260: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018-2025

Table 263: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018-2025

Table 266: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Food Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

An Important Regional Market Owing to Religious Travel

Annual Air Passenger Traffic (Millions) in Saudi Arabia: 2010-2018

Market Analytics

Table 268: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 269: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Aircraft Class: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Flight Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian In-Flight Catering Services Market by Food Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 279: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 282: In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: In-Flight Catering Services Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 286: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2009-2017

Table 288: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2009-2017

Table 291: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2009-2017

Table 294: Rest of Middle East In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 295: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Aircraft Class: 2018 to 2025

Table 296: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Africa by Aircraft Class: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 297: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Aircraft Class: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 298: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Flight Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Africa by Flight Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 300: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Flight Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Food Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 302: In-Flight Catering Services Market in Africa by Food Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 303: African In-Flight Catering Services Market Share Breakdown by Food Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



Total Companies Profiled : 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 73)

