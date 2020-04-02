In week 14. 2020, Skeljungur purchased 6.000.000 of its own shares, at a purchase price of ISK 44,310,000. See further details below:



Date Time No. of shares

bought Share price

(rate) Purchase price

(ISK) 30.3.2020 10:02:48 1.500.000 7,25 10.875.000 31.3.2020 11:34:30 1.500.000 7,40 11.100.000 1.4.2020 09:33:22 1.500.000 7,40 11.100.000 2.4.2020 09:31:42 1.500.000 7,49 11.235.000 Total 6.000.000 44.310.000



The trade is in accordance with Skeljungur’s share buy-back program, announced to Nasdaq Iceland on March 18th, 2020. The main purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Skeljungur has now purchased a total of 13,000,000 own shares which corresponds to 52.38% of maximum amount of own shares that will be purchased according to the buy-back program. The purchase price for the bought shares is total ISK 97,160,000. Skeljungur now owns a total of 13,000,000 shares or 0.65% of the Company’s share capital.

According to the buy-back program the maximum purchase price may not exceed ISK 250,000,000, provided that Skeljungur and its subsidiaries shall only hold a maximum of 10% of the company´s shares. The share buy-back program will remain in effect until the Annual General Meeting in 2021, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the share buy-back program is in accordance with the Public Limited Company Act No. 2/1995 and Regulation on Insider Information and Market Manipulation No. 630/2005.

For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is

Skeljungur is an energy company with operations in Iceland and in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur sells fuel and oil to consumers and businesses in fisheries, agriculture, transportation, aviation and construction under the brands Skeljungur, Orkan, and Magn. Skeljungur is also in the retail market under the brand Kvikk. The company also sells fertilizer and other chemical products and is on the retail market. In Iceland the Company runs 65 gas stations and 4 oil depots. Magn P/F, Skeljungur´s subsidiary in the Faroe Islands, runs 11 retail and gas-stations and 2 oil depots. Magn also serves and sells oils for house heating to individuals and companies in the Faroe Islands. Skeljungur´s goal is to serve the energy needs of consumers and businesses in an efficient and safe way and in harmony with the environment.

