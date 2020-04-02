Mandatory notification of trade

René Kofod-Olsen, member of the Board of Directors in BW Offshore, has today purchased 13,183 shares in BW Offshore Limited of NOK 21.31 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Kofod-Olsen holds 13,183 shares in BW Offshore Limited.

Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +65 97 27 86 47

Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:

BW Offshore is a leading provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. The company also participates in developing proven offshore hydrocarbon reservoirs. BW Offshore is represented in all major oil and gas regions world-wide with a fleet of 15 owned FPSOs. The company has more than 30 years of production track record, having executed 40 FPSO and FSO projects. BW Offshore is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

