7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$862 Million by the year 2025, On-Site will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, On-Site will reach a market size of US$70.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$20.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
HYDROGEN GENERATORS MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Hydrogen: A Clean Fuel with Huge Potential
Focus Shifts to the Development of Cost Effective Techniques for Hydrogen Production
Hydrogen’s Growing Role in Energy Mix to Fuel Hydrogen Generators Market
Market Benefits from Rising Needs of End-Use Markets
Hydrogen Production: Captive Vs Merchant Production
Exhibit 1: Global Hydrogen Production Capacity (in MMT) by Merchant and Captive Segments
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Demand for Clean Energy Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Exhibit 2: Rising Carbon Dioxide Emissions Drive Focus onto Clean Energy: Global CO2 Emissions Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2018
Technological Advancements Bring in New Growth Opportunities
A Peek into Select New Hydrogen Technology Innovations
Increasing Demand for Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Vehicles to Drive Market Growth
Exhibit 3: Global Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles by Model for 2019
Exhibit 4: Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered Vehicles Unveiled During the Period 2014-2018
Hydrogen FCEVs Combat GHG Emissions
Exhibit 5: FCEV Targets Set by the Hydrogen Council for the Years 2030 and 2050
Exhibit 6: Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions: Breakdown (in %) by Sector for 2019
Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure: Critical for the Success of FCVs
Exhibit 7: Number of Public and Private Hydrogen Refueling Stations by Region (As of 2019)
Exhibit 8: Top Countries in Terms of Number of Hydrogen Refueling Stations (As of 2019-End)
Select Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Programs
High Costs: The Achilles Heel of Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Government Regulations and Policies: Critical for Market Penetration
Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries
Visions of an All-Hydrogen Economy Drives Interest in Fuel Cells
Power Plants Shift to Hydrogen Generators to Save Costs
Rising Significance of Green Hydrogen Augurs Well for Hydrogen Generators Market
Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Looks to Integrate Hydrogen Fuel Cells
Exhibit 9: Global Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Revenues Breakdown (in %) by Region: 2019
Laboratories Increasingly Replace Gas Cylinders with Hydrogen Generators
International Level Collaborations to Accelerate Technology Development for H2 Supply
Technological Advancements in Hydrogen Production and Storage
Titania to Power Future Hydrogen Production
Affordable and Commonly Found Minerals to Replace Platinum as Catalyst
Hydrogen Electrolysis: A Potential Laden Energy Storage Solution
Promising Hydrogen-based Innovations from HyTech Power
Researchers Explore Novel Options for Hydrogen Generation
Research & Development Work in Generation of Hydrogen from Biomass
Hydrogen 2.0: Unlocking Major Economic Potential of Hydrogen
Solar Energy Powers Simple Hydrogen Storage Solution
Self-Healing Membrane to Potentially Extend Hydrogen Fuel Cells' Life
Researchers Develop Pajarito Powder for Hydrogen Fuel Cells
New Nanomaterial to Allow Cost-Efficient Production of Hydrogen for Fuel Cell Cars
Product Overview
Introduction to Hydrogen
Exhibit 10: Energy Density of Various Fuel Types
Exhibit 11: Flammability and Auto Ignition Temperature Properties of Various Fuel Types
Hydrogen Generators: A Definition
Hydrogen Production Technologies: A General Perspective
Thermochemical Production Technologies
Steam Methane Reforming (SMR)
Partial Oxidation
Autothermal Reforming
Methanol Reformation
Ammonia Cracking
Sorbent-enhanced Catalytic Steam-reforming System
Thermal Plasma-Reformer Technology
Sulfur-Iodide Cycle/Thermochemical Water-Splitting Process
Natural Gas-Reforming
Gasification of Heavy Hydrocarbons
Coal Gasification
Biomass Gasification
Bio Hydrogen Process
Electrolytic Production Technologies
Water Electrolysis
Alkaline Electrolysis
Polymer Electrolyte Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis
High-Temperature Electrolysis
Photolytic Production Technologies
Photoelectrochemical Hydrogen Production
Photobiological Hydrogen Production / Biophotolysis
Other Hydrogen Production Technologies
Dark Fermentation
Application of Hydrogen in Select End-Use Domains
Chemical Processing
Petrochemical Industry
Industrial Applications
Fuel Cells
Usage of Hydrogen as Fuel in Road Vehicles
Other Industries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Hydrogen Generators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Hydrogen Generators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: On-Site (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: On-Site (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: On-Site (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Portable (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Portable (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Portable (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Steam Reformer (Process) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Steam Reformer (Process) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Steam Reformer (Process) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Electrolysis (Process) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Electrolysis (Process) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Electrolysis (Process) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Chemicals (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Chemicals (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Chemicals (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Fuel Cells (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2
through 2025
Table 20: Fuel Cells (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Fuel Cells (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Petroleum (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Petroleum (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Petroleum (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rising Fuel Cells Demand Fosters Growth in Hydrogen Generators Market
Exhibit 12: Cumulative Sales of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles (Units) in the US for the Period 2016-2019
Exhibit 13: Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Sales (in Units) by Model in the US for the Year 2019
US Government Intensifies Efforts on Hydrogen Energy Development
Government's Vital Role in Promoting a Hydrogen Economy
Select Statistics on Hydrogen Production
Exhibit 14: US Hydrogen Production (in MMT) by Merchant Hydrogen and Captive Hydrogen for 2019
Exhibit 15: US Merchant Hydrogen Production Capacity Breakdown (in %) by Type for 2019
Exhibit 16: US Refineries Hydrogen Production Capacity (Million Standard Cubic Feet Per Day or MMSCFD) by State (2019)
Exhibit 17: US Hydrogen Refinery Market: Production Capacity of Captive, On-Purpose Hydrogen by Company for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Hydrogen Generators Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Hydrogen Generators Market in the United States by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Hydrogen Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Hydrogen Generators Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Hydrogen Generators Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review by Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Hydrogen Generators Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Hydrogen Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Hydrogen Generators Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Japan’s Vision of a Hydrogen Society Bodes Well for Fuel Cells, Driving Growth in Hydrogen Generators Market
Japan to Double Hydrogen Filling Stations
Exhibit 18: Japanese Government’s Target for Hydrogen Infrastructure: Number of Hydrogen Stations to be Built by 2020, 2025 and 2030
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japanese Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Hydrogen Generators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Hydrogen Generators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Hydrogen Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Hydrogen Fuel Cells Market in China: An Overview
Exhibit 19: Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Vehicles Production in China (in Units) for the Years 2016-2019
Market Analytics
Table 55: Chinese Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Hydrogen Generators Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Hydrogen Generators Market by Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Hydrogen Generators Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Overview
Exhibit 20: European Merchant Hydrogen Production Breakdown (in %) by Type for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Hydrogen Generators Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Hydrogen Generators Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Hydrogen Generators Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 68: Hydrogen Generators Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018-2025
Table 71: Hydrogen Generators Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Hydrogen Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Hydrogen Generators Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: European Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Hydrogen Generators Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Hydrogen Generators Market in France by Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: French Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Hydrogen Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Hydrogen Generators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 86: German Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Hydrogen Generators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Hydrogen Generators Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Hydrogen Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Hydrogen Generators Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Hydrogen Generators Market by Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Hydrogen Generators Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Hydrogen Generators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Hydrogen Generators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: United Kingdom Hydrogen Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Hydrogen Generators Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review by Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Hydrogen Generators Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Hydrogen Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Hydrogen Generators Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Hydrogen Generators Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Hydrogen Generators Market in Russia by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Hydrogen Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Hydrogen Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 129: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 131: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018-2025
Table 134: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Process: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Generators Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Hydrogen-based Fuel Cells to Witness Significant Growth
Market Analytics
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 140: Hydrogen Generators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Hydrogen Generators Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Hydrogen Generators Market in Asia-Pacific by Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Hydrogen Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
INDIA
Table 151: Indian Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Indian Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 153: Hydrogen Generators Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 154: Indian Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Indian Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review by Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 156: Hydrogen Generators Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 157: Indian Hydrogen Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 158: Hydrogen Generators Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 159: Indian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 160: Hydrogen Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 161: South Korean Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Hydrogen Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 164: South Korean Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 165: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Hydrogen Generators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: South Korean Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 168: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 169: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Rest of Asia-Pacific Hydrogen Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 178: Latin American Hydrogen Generators Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 179: Hydrogen Generators Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Latin American Hydrogen Generators Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: Latin American Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Latin American Hydrogen Generators Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Latin American Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 185: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 186: Latin American Hydrogen Generators Market by Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 187: Latin American Demand for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 188: Hydrogen Generators Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 190: Hydrogen Generators Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Brazilian Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Brazilian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 193: Hydrogen Generators Market in Brazil by Process: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Brazilian Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 195: Brazilian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Hydrogen Generators Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 197: Brazilian Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Brazilian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 199: Hydrogen Generators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Mexican Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Mexican Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Hydrogen Generators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Mexican Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 204: Mexican Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Hydrogen Generators Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Mexican Hydrogen Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 207: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 208: Rest of Latin America Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2
to 2025
Table 209: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 210: Rest of Latin America Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Rest of Latin America Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Latin America by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Latin America Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Rest of Latin America Hydrogen Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 215: Hydrogen Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 216: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 217: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 218: Hydrogen Generators Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 219: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 220: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 222: Hydrogen Generators Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,2019, and 2025
Table 223: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 224: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Historic Market by Process in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 225: Hydrogen Generators Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Process for 2009,2019, and 2025
Table 226: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Hydrogen Generators Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017
Table 228: The Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 229: Iranian Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 230: Hydrogen Generators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 231: Iranian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Iranian Market for Hydrogen Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 233: Hydrogen Generators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2009-2017
Table 234: Iranian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Analysis by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 235: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 236: Iranian Hydrogen Generators Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 237: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 238: Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 239: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 240: Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Generators Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Generators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 242: Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 243: Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Generators Market by Process: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 244: Saudi Arabian Demand for Hydrogen Generators in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Hydrogen Generators Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 246: Saudi Arabian Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 247: Hydrogen Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 248: United Arab Emirates Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 249: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Hydrogen Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: United Arab Emirates Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 252: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Hydrogen Generators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 254: United Arab Emirates Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 255: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 256: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 257: Rest of Middle East Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 258: Rest of Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process for the Period 2018-2025
Table 260: Rest of Middle East Hydrogen Generators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Process: 2009-2017
Table 261: Rest of Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Hydrogen Generators Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 263: Rest of Middle East Hydrogen Generators Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 264: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
South Africa: Hydrogen to Light up Remote South African Communities
Market Analytics
Table 265: African Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 266: Hydrogen Generators Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 267: African Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 268: African Hydrogen Generators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Process: 2018 to 2025
Table 269: Hydrogen Generators Market in Africa by Process: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 270: African Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown by Process: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 271: African Hydrogen Generators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 272: Hydrogen Generators Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 273: Hydrogen Generators Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 68)
