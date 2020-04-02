Pittsburgh, PA, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., the world leader in patient flow, capacity management and health system command center technology, has released a new enterprise COVID-19 capacity and census dashboard to equip health systems with the critical information needed to prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 patient surge. The dashboard is in response to customer requests to be able to see, in real-time, information related to patient census, bed availability, confirmed and possible COVID-19 patients, patients in need of ventilation, capacity of specialized treatment areas such as negative pressure and ICU rooms and patients by age.

The virus is creating significant capacity challenges on top of regularly operating health systems at or above 90% capacity. The information provided in the dashboard is invaluable when it comes to informing and predicting so that caregivers can plan ahead and also stay safe. The dashboard was released to TeleTracking SynapseIQ customers on April 1, 2020, and is also available to hospitals currently using TeleTracking's Capacity Management Suite version 3.4 or greater. For more information contact us at info@teletracking.com.

“Throughout my more than 20-year career as a clinician, the last three weeks have been like no other,” says John Weimer, Kettering Health Networks’ vice president of network emergency, trauma and operations command center. “Our network operations command center allows us to centralize care across nine hospitals. We have developed specific protocols for staff so that they can protect both themselves and the patients they’re treating. The COVID-19 dashboard allows us to see how best to utilize valuable resources and most effectively place patients in order to provide them with the best possible care. I don’t know how health systems are operating without this level of visibility,” concluded Weimer.

For a look behind the scenes at Kettering Health Network’s Operations Command Center, click here to watch an interview with John Weimer.

