I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector

Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market

Exhibit 1: Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth

Exhibit 2: Higher User Engagement With Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective eLearning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length

Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning

Corporate e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment

Exhibit 3: Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace Training of Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2

and 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in Efficiency Enhancement

Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging, and Interactive

Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost- effective Online Learning & Training

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and Personalized eLearning

Exhibit 4: Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-Learning: Global Market for Market In US$ Billion for 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)

Rise in User Generated Content

Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth

Select e-Learning Products

Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development & Delivery

Exhibit 5: Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the Future of e-Learning Infrastructure: Global Public Cloud Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024

Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences

Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger

Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among Companies

Exhibit 6: Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a Central Role in the Integration of Social Networking with Education: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for the Years 2014, 2018 and 2022

Rapid eLearning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional Development Techniques

Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth

Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market

Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-Learning

Exhibit 7: Global Market for Video, Web & Audio Conferencing Systems and Solutions (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018, 2022 & 2024

Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning

MOOCs: New Form of Online Training

LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning

Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning

m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning

Exhibit 8: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022

Exhibit 9: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2

& 2025

Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning

Development of HTML5

M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning

Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e -Learning

Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in the Academic/ Educational Sector

Exhibit 10: Global Market for Private Tutoring in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the Academic Sector

Exhibit 11: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies: Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019E

Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in Classrooms

Exhibit 12: e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group of Children & Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the U.S for the Year 2018

Proliferation of BYOD Among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for the Growth of Corporate m-Learning

Exhibit 13: Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022

Key Challenges to Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: E-Learning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: E-Learning Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: E-Learning Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Academic (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Academic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Academic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Corporate (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Corporate (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Corporate (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Corporate e-Learning Market

Online Learning: Increasing Role in Higher Education

Self-Paced eLearning Market

Strong Growth Characterizes PreK-12 & Higher Education

Virtual Schools & Homeschooling Drive Demand for e-Learning Products

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States E-Learning Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: E-Learning Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: United States E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Market Overview

Modest Penetration of Online and Blended Learning

Market Analytics

Table 13: Canadian E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Canadian E-Learning Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 15: E-Learning Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

e-Learning Market Continues to Gain Traction

Language e-Learning: Market Overview

Corporate Sector Drives eLearning Market

Market Analytics

Table 16: Japanese Market for E-Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 17: E-Learning Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 18: Japanese E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Greater Demand for Online Tutoring Platforms and High Mobile Internet Penetration Rates Drives Growth Opportunities in China

Creating Localized e-Learning Content for China

Online Higher Education: On the Growth Curve

Corporate e-Learning: A Promising Sector

Market Analytics

Table 19: Chinese E-Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: E-Learning Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese E-Learning Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 22: European E-Learning Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: E-Learning Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European E-Learning Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 26: E-Learning Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 28: E-Learning Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 29: French E-Learning Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 30: French E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: E-Learning Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German E-Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 33: German E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian E-Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: E-Learning Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian E-Learning Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Corporate e-Learning on the Growth Curve

Market Analytics

Table 37: United Kingdom Market for E-Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: E-Learning Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 39: United Kingdom E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 41: E-Learning Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Rest of Europe E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

An Overview

The eLearning Curve

Corporate e-Learning Holds Significant Growth Potential

Australia

Factors Driving Adoption of eLearning Programs

eLearning in Primary and Secondary Education (K-12)

eLearning in Higher Education

Corporate & Government Training Programs

India

Government Initiatives to Spur Demand for eLearning in India

eLearning Opportunities

e-Learning in Higher Education

Growing Significance of eLearning in Corporate Sector

South Korea

Market Analytics

Table 43: E-Learning Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Asia-Pacific E-Learning Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 45: Asia-Pacific E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Latin America

Underdeveloped Traditional Education System Provides Greater Growth Opportunities in Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Digitization Initiatives to Shape Growth in Africa

Qatar

Saudi Arabia - Increasingly Focused on e-Learning

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of World E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Rest of World E-Learning Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: E-Learning Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025



