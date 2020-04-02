New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-Learning Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03646043/?utm_source=GNW
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$157.7 Billion by the year 2025, Academic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Academic will reach a market size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
e-Learning Brings in a New Transformation in Education Sector
Rapid Internet Penetration Catalyzes Broad Based Growth in the Market
Exhibit 1: Internet Ubiquity, Speed & Bandwidth Explosion Provides the Support Platform for the Proliferation of e-Learning Services: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024
Video Use in e-Learning Witnesses Robust Growth
Exhibit 2: Higher User Engagement With Short Videos as Compared to Other Forms of Content Drives the Value of Creating Short But Effective eLearning Video Content: % Engagement Loss by Video Length
Academic Sector Remains the Largest Market for e-Learning
Corporate e-Learning: The Fastest Growing Segment
Exhibit 3: Global Average Per Capita Spending on Workplace Training of Employees (In US$) for the Years 2012, 2014, 2
and 2020
Recent Market Activity
AR & VR Technologies Take e-Learning to the Next Level in Efficiency Enhancement
Augmented Reality (AR) Makes eLearning More Engaging, and Interactive
Virtual Reality (VR) & Wearable Devices Contribute to Cost- effective Online Learning & Training
Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and Personalized eLearning
Exhibit 4: Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI in e-Learning: Global Market for Market In US$ Billion for 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024
Companies Turn towards Learning Experience Platform (LXP)
Rise in User Generated Content
Technology Innovations Continue to Benefit Market Growth
Select e-Learning Products
Cloud: Growing Domain for e-Learning Application Development & Delivery
Exhibit 5: Myriad Benefits of Cloud Drive Opportunities for Cloud as the Future of e-Learning Infrastructure: Global Public Cloud Services (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2024
Big Data Analytics to Drive Personalized Learning Experiences
Role of Social Media in e-Learning Grows Stronger
Social and Collaborative Learning Picks up Momentum Among Companies
Exhibit 6: Expanding Social Presence Continues to Play a Central Role in the Integration of Social Networking with Education: Global Number of Social Media Users (In Billion) for the Years 2014, 2018 and 2022
Rapid eLearning: A Viable Alternative to Conventional Development Techniques
Supportive Government Policies Provide the Foundation for Growth
Emerging Economies Drive Growth in the Market
Web Conferencing Emerges as a Major Collaborative Tool in e-Learning
Exhibit 7: Global Market for Video, Web & Audio Conferencing Systems and Solutions (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2018, 2022 & 2024
Creation of a Personal Learning Environment (PLE), the Most Rewarding Aspect of e-Learning
MOOCs: New Form of Online Training
LMS: A Key Contributor to e-Learning
Microlearning Gains Traction in Corporate eLearning
m-Learning Emerges to Revolutionize e-Learning
Exhibit 8: Worldwide Smartphone Sales (in Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2018 & 2022
Exhibit 9: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2
& 2025
Apps Critical to the Growth of m-Learning
Development of HTML5
M-Learning VAS Offers Support Structure for m-Learning
Gamification of Learning, the Most Lucrative Way to Monetize e -Learning
Shadow Education Emerges to Drive a Large Chunk of Growth in the Academic/ Educational Sector
Exhibit 10: Global Market for Private Tutoring in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Growing Student Population Benefits Growth of e-Learning in the Academic Sector
Exhibit 11: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies: Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide for the Year 2019E
Academic eLearning to Leverage the Growing Trend of BYOD in Classrooms
Exhibit 12: e-Learning Rides the BYOD to School Wave, With Smartphone Penetration Being the Highest in the 12+ Age Group of Children & Teens: Smartphone Ownership by Age Group in the U.S for the Year 2018
Proliferation of BYOD Among Enterprises Opens New Avenues for the Growth of Corporate m-Learning
Exhibit 13: Global Spending on BYOD (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017 & 2022
Key Challenges to Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: E-Learning Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: E-Learning Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: E-Learning Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Academic (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Academic (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Academic (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Corporate (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Corporate (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Corporate (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Corporate e-Learning Market
Online Learning: Increasing Role in Higher Education
Self-Paced eLearning Market
Strong Growth Characterizes PreK-12 & Higher Education
Virtual Schools & Homeschooling Drive Demand for e-Learning Products
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States E-Learning Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: E-Learning Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: United States E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Market Overview
Modest Penetration of Online and Blended Learning
Market Analytics
Table 13: Canadian E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Canadian E-Learning Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 15: E-Learning Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
e-Learning Market Continues to Gain Traction
Language e-Learning: Market Overview
Corporate Sector Drives eLearning Market
Market Analytics
Table 16: Japanese Market for E-Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 17: E-Learning Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 18: Japanese E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Greater Demand for Online Tutoring Platforms and High Mobile Internet Penetration Rates Drives Growth Opportunities in China
Creating Localized e-Learning Content for China
Online Higher Education: On the Growth Curve
Corporate e-Learning: A Promising Sector
Market Analytics
Table 19: Chinese E-Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: E-Learning Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese E-Learning Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 22: European E-Learning Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: E-Learning Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European E-Learning Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 26: E-Learning Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 28: E-Learning Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 29: French E-Learning Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 30: French E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: E-Learning Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German E-Learning Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 33: German E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian E-Learning Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: E-Learning Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian E-Learning Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Corporate e-Learning on the Growth Curve
Market Analytics
Table 37: United Kingdom Market for E-Learning: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: E-Learning Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017
Table 39: United Kingdom E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 40: Rest of Europe E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 41: E-Learning Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: Rest of Europe E-Learning Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
An Overview
The eLearning Curve
Corporate e-Learning Holds Significant Growth Potential
Australia
Factors Driving Adoption of eLearning Programs
eLearning in Primary and Secondary Education (K-12)
eLearning in Higher Education
Corporate & Government Training Programs
India
Government Initiatives to Spur Demand for eLearning in India
eLearning Opportunities
e-Learning in Higher Education
Growing Significance of eLearning in Corporate Sector
South Korea
Market Analytics
Table 43: E-Learning Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Asia-Pacific E-Learning Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017
Table 45: Asia-Pacific E-Learning Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Latin America
Underdeveloped Traditional Education System Provides Greater Growth Opportunities in Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
Digitization Initiatives to Shape Growth in Africa
Qatar
Saudi Arabia - Increasingly Focused on e-Learning
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of World E-Learning Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Rest of World E-Learning Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: E-Learning Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 292 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 302)
