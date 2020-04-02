New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Oil Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.6 Billion by the year 2025, Crude Palm Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$244.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$440.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Crude Palm Oil will reach a market size of US$350.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agropalma Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Asian Agri

Boustead Holdings Berhad

California Oils Corporation

Carotino Sdn Bhd

Fuji Vegetable Oil Inc.

Genting Plantations Berhad

Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

Intercontinental Specialty Fats Sdn Bhd

IOI Group Berhad

PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk

PT Darmex Agro

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk

PT Musim Mas

Nv Siat sa

Sime Darby Plantation Sdn Bhd

United Plantations Berhad

Wilmar International Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW



PALM OIL MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Palm Oil

Chemical Composition & Features

Development & Growth

A Note on Oil Palm Cultivation

Palm Oil: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developing Regions Constitute Primary Consumers of Palm Oil, Opportunities Remain Moderate in Developed Regions

Exhibit 1: World Palm Oil Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: Global Palm Oil Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Japan, Canada, USA, and Europe

Exhibit 3: Global Per Capita Palm Oil Consumption (Kilograms) for Major Countries: 2016 & 2020

Global Palm Oil Production and Trade Scenario

Exhibit 4: Leading Palm Oil Producing Countries Worldwide 2016-2020): Breakdown of Volume Production (in Thousand Metric (Tons) for Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, and Others

Exhibit 5: Global Palm Oil Exports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Exhibit 6: Global Palm Oil Imports (in Thousand Metric Tons) by Country: 2020

Exhibit 7: Global Vegetable Oils Production by Type (2016-2020): Breakdown of Volume Production (Million Metric Tons) for Coconut, Cottonseed, Groundnut, Palm Kernel, Palm, Rapeseed, Soybean, and Sunflower Oils

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Asian Producers Dominate the Market

Leading Palm Oil Producers Resort to Innovative Strategies to Sustain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Food: Largest Application Segment for Palm Oil

Key Applications of Edible Palm Oil

Factors Driving Demand for Edible Palm Oil

Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population

Exhibit 8: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils

Growing Awareness about Nutritional Benefits of Palm Oil

Rising Demand in Industrial Applications Elevates Market Prospects

Bio-Diesel: The New Growth Avenue for Palm Oil

Exhibit 9: Global Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019

Exhibit 10: Palm Oil Consumption in Biodiesel Production (Million Tons): 2013, 2015, 2017 & 2019

Exhibit 11: Global Biofuels (Fuel Ethanol and Biodiesel) Market by Product Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Biodiesel and Fuel Ethanol

Exhibit 12: Average Biofuel Yields of First Generation Feedstock

Exhibit 13: Global Renewable Energy Sector by Source (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Supply for Biofuels (Liquid and Solid), Biogases, Geothermal, Hydro, Municipal Waste, Solar and Wind

Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil to Accelerate Market Demand

Exhibit 14: Annual Production Capacity for Certified Sustainable Palm Oil and Palm Kernel (in Million MT) for 2

-2017

Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output

Exhibit 15: Total Certified Palm Oil (CSPO) Production Area (in Million Hectares): 2015-2020

Leading Sustainable Producers of Palm Oil

Leading Palm Oil Traders with Zero Deforestation Commitment: Ranked in order of Number of Zero Deforestation Policies Implemented

Exhibit 16: Leading Producers of Palm Oil Worldwide: Approximate Percentage Share of Production of RSPO

UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests

Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry

Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO)

Sustainable Palm Oil Investor Working Group (IWG)

Forest Footprint Disclosure Project

The Biodiversity and Agricultural Commodities Program (BACP)

Indonesia Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO)

POTICO

High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion

Exhibit 17: Global Oil Yield (Tons per Hectare) for Major Oilseed Crops

Advanced Equipment & Approaches Come to the Fore to Boost Palm Oil Production & Processing

Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry

Using Drones for in Oil Palm Farming

Electrical Cutters in Place of Bulky Mechanical Equipment

Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees

AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge

Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters

List of Common Ailments Associated with MSDs and Risk Factors in Terms of Tasks and Movements

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting the Palm Oil Market

Environmental Concerns Remain Major Impediment

Various Strategies to Address Environmental Issues

Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations

A Note on Unwanted Consequences of Protectionist Policies

Palm Oil vs. the Cholesterol Controversy

Stiff Competition from Soybean & Other Vegetable Oils

Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil

Scarcity of Cultivable Land: A Major Challenge

Exhibit 18: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person & as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Palm Oil Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Palm Oil Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Palm Oil Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Crude Palm Oil (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Crude Palm Oil (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Crude Palm Oil (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Palm Kernel Oil (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Palm Kernel Oil (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Palm Kernel Oil (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Food (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Food (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Food (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Bio-Diesel (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Bio-Diesel (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Bio-Diesel (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Surfactants (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Surfactants (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Surfactants (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Cosmetics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Cosmetics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Cosmetics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Natural, GMO-Free & Trans-fat Free Attributes Drive Wider Adoption of Palm Oil in the US

Edible Palm Oil to Benefit from Increasing Shift of Soybean Oil to Biodiesel Applications

US 2013 Farm Bill: Market Implications

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Palm Oil Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Palm Oil Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Palm Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Palm Oil Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Palm Oil Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Palm Oil Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Growing Interest in Sustainable Palm Oil Benefits Market Prospects

Market Analytics

Table 40: Japanese Market for Palm Oil: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Palm Oil Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Palm Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Increasing Demand and Focus on Greener Palm Oil Benefit Consumption in China

Market Analytics

Table 46: Chinese Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Palm Oil Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Palm Oil Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Sustainability Concerns Drive Demand for Certified Palm Oil

EPOA (European-Palm-Oil-Alliance): A Right Step towards Sustainable Palm Oil

EU’s Palm Oil and Deforestation of the Rain Forests Resolution of 2017

EU Resolve Makes Palm Oil Producers Turn to Emerging Markets

Imported Deforestation Concerns Reduce Use of Palm Oil in Bio-Diesel

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Palm Oil Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Palm Oil Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Palm Oil Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 56: Palm Oil Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Palm Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Palm Oil Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Palm Oil Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Palm Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Palm Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Palm Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Palm Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Palm Oil Usage in Bio-Energy Generation Sustain Market Growth

Impacts of Substituting Palm Oil with Other Plant-based Oils

Market Analytics

Table 67: Palm Oil Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Palm Oil Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Palm Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Palm Oil Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Palm Oil Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Palm Oil: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Palm Oil Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Palm Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Palm Oil Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Palm Oil Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Palm Oil Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Palm Oil Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Palm Oil Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Palm Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 98: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: Burgeoning Demand Drives Strong Growth in the World’s Largest Market

Rising Investments in Palm Oil-based Biodiesel Production Further Accelerates Market Expansion

Exhibit 19: RSPO Certification Status of Select Leading Palm Oil Producers in Asia

Market Analytics

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Palm Oil Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Palm Oil Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Palm Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

INDIA

Palm Oil as an Essential Edible Oil Makes India a Major Consumer and Largest Importer

Efforts to Boost Domestic Production Augurs Well

India Holds Immense Potential to Augment Sustainability Efforts in Global Palm Oil Sourcing

Competitive Landscape

Godrej Agrovet Dominates the Market

Exhibit 20: Leading Indian Palm Oil Market: 2020

Key Challenges Faced by Indian Palm Oil Companies

Market Analytics

Table 112: Indian Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Palm Oil Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 114: Palm Oil Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Palm Oil Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDONESIA

Indonesia: Largest Producer and Leading Exporter of Palm Oil

Palm Oil Production Holds Huge Significance in Indonesia

Exhibit 21: Indonesian Palm Oil Production (in Million Metric Tons): 2016-2020

Exhibit 22: Indonesian Palm Oil Planted Area (Million Hectares ): 2013-2016

Despite Market Constraints, Promising Outlook for Palm Oil in Indonesia

Ownership of Palm Oil Plantations

Indonesia Steps Up Efforts to Address Environmental Concerns

New Permanent Forest Moratorium on the Cards

Initiatives Supporting Sustainability of Oil Palm Plantations

Market Analytics

Table 118: Palm Oil Market in Indonesia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Indonesia Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Indonesia by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Palm Oil Market in Indonesia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Indonesia Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Indonesia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MALAYSIA

Suitable Tropical Climate and Evenly Distributed Rainfall Drive Palm Oil Production in Malaysia

Growth of Malaysia’s Palm Oil Sector over the Years

Exhibit 23: Malaysian Palm Oil Production (in Million Metric Tons): 2016-2020

Exhibit 24: Malaysian Palm Oil Planted Area (in Million Hectares): 2010-2016

Malaysia Continues to Remain at the Forefront of Palm Oil Innovation

Increasing Yield of Crop Only Option Left for Increasing Productivity amidst Shrinking Cultivable Land

Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil

Despite Indonesia’s Dominance, Malaysia Retains Competitiveness in Palm Oil Production

Market Analytics

Table 124: Palm Oil Market in Malaysia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Malaysia Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 126: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Malaysia by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Palm Oil Market in Malaysia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Malaysia Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Malaysia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

PAKISTAN

Table 130: Palm Oil Market in Pakistan: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Pakistan Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 132: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Pakistan by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Palm Oil Market in Pakistan: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Pakistan Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 135: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Pakistan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

The Philippines: Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Palm Oil: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Palm Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 141: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Palm Oil Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 143: Palm Oil Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Palm Oil Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Palm Oil Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Palm Oil Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Palm Oil Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Palm Oil Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Palm Oil Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Palm Oil Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

COLOMBIA

Table 157: Palm Oil Market in Colombia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Colombia Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 159: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Colombia by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Palm Oil Market in Colombia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Colombia Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 162: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Colombia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 163: Palm Oil Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Palm Oil Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Palm Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 168: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Palm Oil Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Palm Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 174: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Palm Oil Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Palm Oil Historic Market by Product in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Palm Oil Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Palm Oil Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Market for Palm Oil: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Palm Oil Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Palm Oil Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Palm Oil Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Palm Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018-2025

Table 191: Palm Oil Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Palm Oil Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 194: Palm Oil Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Palm Oil Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Palm Oil Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Palm Oil Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Palm Oil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Palm Oil Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Palm Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 204: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Palm Oil Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 207: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Palm Oil Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Palm Oil Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Palm Oil Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Palm Oil Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Sustained Demand for Palm Oil in Africa

Palm Oil in Africa: Historical Perspective

Market Analytics

Table 214: African Palm Oil Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Palm Oil Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Palm Oil Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Palm Oil Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 219: Palm Oil Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 88)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0181064/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001