1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Communications Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$102.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$97.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communications Equipment will reach a market size of US$219.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$286.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL (ATC) EQUIPMENT MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment
ATC Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
Exhibit 1: World ATC Equipment Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
Exhibit 2: World ATC Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy
Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Competitive Scenario
Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market
ATC Equipment from Select Manufacturers
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Exhibit 4: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc. (USA)
The Aeronav Group (Canada)
BAE Systems plc (UK)
Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)
Cobham Plc (UK)
Frequentis AG (Austria)
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)
Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)
Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)
Kongsberg Geospatial (Canada)
L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)
Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)
Raytheon Company (USA)
Searidge Technologies, Inc. (Canada)
Sierra Nevada Corporation (USA)
Telephonics Corp. (USA)
Thales Group (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Steady Opportunities
Exhibit 5: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038
Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market
Exhibit 6: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018
Exhibit 7: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019
Exhibit 8: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038
Exhibit 9: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038
Exhibit 10: Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %) by Region for 2018
Exhibit 11: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2018
Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urban Sprawl: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel
Exhibit 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Exhibit 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Exhibit 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
Exhibit 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Exhibit 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market
Spurt in Number of New Airlines & Low Cost Carriers Creates Business Case for ATC Equipment
Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide
Modernization, Upgradation and Restructuring Needs Sustain Market Demand
The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes Modernization Programs
Exhibit 17: Worldwide Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025
Emergence of New Generation Aircraft: Another Major Factor Fueling Upgradation Needs
Critical Importance of Aircraft Safety & Solving Airport Congestion: Primary Growth Drivers
Consolidation, Relocation & Remote Towers: Reshaping the ATC Landscape
Dependence on Automation Systems Continues to Escalate in ATC Ecosystem
Automation Systems Gain Traction Offering Efficiency Benefits
Technology Developments Bring Forth Advanced Systems, Driving Overall Growth
NextGen ATC and Advanced ATM Systems Come to the Fore
VoIP: A Fast Growing Technology for ATC
Innovative ADS-B ATC Technology Gains Popularity
Select Technological Advancements and Innovations in the ATC Equipment Space
Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market
High Operational and Maintenance Costs
Lack of Skilled Labor
Technical Challenges
AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL (ATC) EQUIPMENT: PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Air Traffic Control Equipment: A Primer
ATC Communications Equipment
ATC Navigation Equipment
ATC Surveillance Equipment
Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS): The New Age ATC Equipment
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Communications Equipment (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Communications Equipment (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Communications Equipment (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Navigation Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Navigation Equipment (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Navigation Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Surveillance Equipment (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Surveillance Equipment (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Surveillance Equipment (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Modernization & Replacements to Drive Growth in the Market
Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Sustain Demand Prospects for ATC Equipment
Increasing Safety-Awareness Encourages ATC Equipment Market
Next Gen ATC Equipment on Fast Track
Challenges Impede Implementation of NextGen Programs
FAA to Develop Funding Mechanism
FAA in a Joint Effort with EC to Improve ATC Systems on Transatlantic Route
FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast
Privatization of ATC Expected to Lift US Airport Industry to Greater Heights
Overview of Air Traffic Control Models in Major Countries
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2
to 2025
Table 14: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 18: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 19: Japanese Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
The Aviation Industry
ATC Market - An Overview
Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for ATC Market
China - A Major Import Market for ATC Equipment
Market Analytics
Table 22: Chinese Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Table 25: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 31: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 34: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 37: Italian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Boosts Prospects for ATC Equipment
Russia Undertakes Massive Rationalization Program
Market Analytics
Table 46: Russian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Aviation Market in a Nutshell
Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities for ATC Market
Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 61: Indian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 63: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 64: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 70: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 71: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 79: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 93: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Southern African ATC Market Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 109: African Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59)
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
