1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.4 Billion by the year 2025, Communications Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$102.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$97.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Communications Equipment will reach a market size of US$219.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$286.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL (ATC) EQUIPMENT MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment

ATC Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

Exhibit 1: World ATC Equipment Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Exhibit 2: World ATC Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Health of the Global Economy

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market

ATC Equipment from Select Manufacturers

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Exhibit 4: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc. (USA)

The Aeronav Group (Canada)

BAE Systems plc (UK)

Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)

Cobham Plc (UK)

Frequentis AG (Austria)

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA)

Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)

Kongsberg Geospatial (Canada)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Searidge Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (USA)

Telephonics Corp. (USA)

Thales Group (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Commercial Aviation Industry Presents Steady Opportunities

Exhibit 5: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections: Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2018 and 2038

Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market

Exhibit 6: Annual Air Passenger Traffic (in Millions) Worldwide by Country: 2010-2018

Exhibit 7: Global Passenger Air Traffic Revenues (in US$ Billion): 2010-2019

Exhibit 8: Global Annual Air Traffic in Trillion RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometer) for the Period 1975 to 2038

Exhibit 9: Projected Growth in Global Airline Traffic (RPK) by Geographic Region: 2018-2038

Exhibit 10: Europe Captures Largest Share of International Tourist Arrivals: Breakdown of International Tourist Arrivals (in %) by Region for 2018

Exhibit 11: Air Travel Dominates International Tourism Industry: Breakdown of Tourism Market (in %) by Mode of Transportation for 2000 and 2018

Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urban Sprawl: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel

Exhibit 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Exhibit 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Exhibit 14: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Exhibit 15: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Exhibit 16: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market

Spurt in Number of New Airlines & Low Cost Carriers Creates Business Case for ATC Equipment

Low-Cost Long-Haul Airline Operators Worldwide

Modernization, Upgradation and Restructuring Needs Sustain Market Demand

The Rise of Smart Airports Emphasizes Modernization Programs

Exhibit 17: Worldwide Smart Airport Investments (in US$ Million) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Emergence of New Generation Aircraft: Another Major Factor Fueling Upgradation Needs

Critical Importance of Aircraft Safety & Solving Airport Congestion: Primary Growth Drivers

Consolidation, Relocation & Remote Towers: Reshaping the ATC Landscape

Dependence on Automation Systems Continues to Escalate in ATC Ecosystem

Automation Systems Gain Traction Offering Efficiency Benefits

Technology Developments Bring Forth Advanced Systems, Driving Overall Growth

NextGen ATC and Advanced ATM Systems Come to the Fore

VoIP: A Fast Growing Technology for ATC

Innovative ADS-B ATC Technology Gains Popularity

Select Technological Advancements and Innovations in the ATC Equipment Space

Resolving Prevailing Issues & Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

High Operational and Maintenance Costs

Lack of Skilled Labor

Technical Challenges

AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL (ATC) EQUIPMENT: PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Air Traffic Control Equipment: A Primer

ATC Communications Equipment

ATC Navigation Equipment

ATC Surveillance Equipment

Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS): The New Age ATC Equipment



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Communications Equipment (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Communications Equipment (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Communications Equipment (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Navigation Equipment (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Navigation Equipment (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Navigation Equipment (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Surveillance Equipment (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Surveillance Equipment (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Surveillance Equipment (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Modernization & Replacements to Drive Growth in the Market

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Sustain Demand Prospects for ATC Equipment

Increasing Safety-Awareness Encourages ATC Equipment Market

Next Gen ATC Equipment on Fast Track

Challenges Impede Implementation of NextGen Programs

FAA to Develop Funding Mechanism

FAA in a Joint Effort with EC to Improve ATC Systems on Transatlantic Route

FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast

Privatization of ATC Expected to Lift US Airport Industry to Greater Heights

Overview of Air Traffic Control Models in Major Countries

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 18: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 19: Japanese Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

The Aviation Industry

ATC Market - An Overview

Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for ATC Market

China - A Major Import Market for ATC Equipment

Market Analytics

Table 22: Chinese Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Table 25: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 31: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 34: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 37: Italian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Boosts Prospects for ATC Equipment

Russia Undertakes Massive Rationalization Program

Market Analytics

Table 46: Russian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Aviation Market in a Nutshell

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities for ATC Market

Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 61: Indian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 63: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 64: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 70: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 71: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 79: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009,2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Southern African ATC Market Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 109: African Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 59)

