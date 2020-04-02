NEW YORK, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MINI to Willscott Corporation ("WSC") for approximately $40.42 per share.

If you are a MINI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of QGEN to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for $43.33 per share.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Taubman to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Wright Medical to Stryker Corporation for $30.75 per share.

