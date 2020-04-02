HAMPTON, N.H., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) ( www.unitil.com ), a provider of natural gas and electricity to customers in New England, has donated $225,000 to help customers with their utility bills and other pressing needs during this difficult time.



Unitil has created the Unitil Customer Assistance & Recovery Effort (“U-CARE”) Fund and has donated $150,000 directly to Community Action Programs (“CAPs”) working locally in Unitil’s service territories to provide direct utility assistance to residential customers impacted by COVID-19 related job loss or reduced wages. The remaining $75,000 will be donated to COVID-19 based programs at agencies, such as the United Way, to combat food insecurity, homelessness, mental health, and substance abuse, while also supporting first responders.

“As an organization, we care deeply about the well-being of our customers,” said Thomas P. Meissner, Jr., Unitil’s chairman, chief executive officer and president. “The creation of this fund is part of a comprehensive plan designed to give families and businesses as much support as possible as the economic impact of the fight against this virus comes into focus.”

On top of the donations, Unitil has made the following commitments to its customers:

Unitil customers will not have to worry about losing service while staying safe and caring for loved ones during this crisis. Until further notice, all shutoff and collection activities have been suspended.

Unitil recognizes flexibility and understanding is required to protect both the local businesses that drive the economy and loved ones most at risk from this disease. All late payment or non-payment fees are currently being waived.

Unitil’s customer service team will work with customers to set up a personalized payment plan designed to spread costs out over time.

Unitil is working closely with federal and local assistance agencies. The customer service team can discuss a wide array of assistance programs, including those available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program which may be able to help.

Unitil urges all customers with financial challenges to reach out to their local CAP Agency or its customer service representatives at 1-888-301-7700 for assistance to get families through this ongoing crisis.

