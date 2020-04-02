New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Renewable Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0305180/?utm_source=GNW

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amyris, Inc.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avantium Technologies

BASF SE

Braskem

Cargill Incorporated

Corbion NV

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC

Eastman Chemicals Company

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Enerkem, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Genomatica, Inc.

Gevo, Inc.

GreenField Global, Inc.

LanzaTech, Inc.

NatureWorks LLC

Novamont SpA

Novozymes A/S

PureVision Technology Inc.

Royal DSM NV

Virent, Inc.

Zea2 Boardman Bioworks.







RENEWABLE CHEMICALS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Renewable Chemicals: An Introduction

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Feedstock Options for Renewable Chemicals

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Recent Market Activity

Transition towards Green Chemical Industry: Opportunity for Renewable Chemicals

Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field

Production Scenario

Exhibit 1: Global Production Capacity of Select Bio-based Chemicals (in kt)

Exhibit 2: Production Capacity of Select Bio-based Products in the EU (kt/a)

Renewable Chemicals Market Fortunes Tied to the Health of Global Economy

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Landscape

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology

Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amyris, Inc. (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

Braskem (Brazil)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)

Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Genomatica, Inc. (USA)

Gevo, Inc. (USA)

GreenField Global, Inc. (Canada)

LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

Virent, Inc. (USA)

Zea2 Boardman Bioworks (USA) (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

Exhibit 4: Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Bio-based Chemical (t CO2/t of product))

Rising Prominence of ‘Green’ Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand

Biorefineries Grow in Prominence

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Renewable Technology Advancements Spearhead Growth

Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration

Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada, and the EU

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Exhibit 5: Average Annual OPEC Crude Oil Price (in $/barrel) for the Years 2010 through 2019

Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries

Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

GHGs Reducing Capability Drives Demand for Renewable Alcohols

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Remains Stable

Expanding Scope of Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth

Exhibit 6: Shale Gas Resources of Top 10 Countries Worldwide: 2019

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand

Exhibit 7: Global Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type (in %) for 2019

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

Exhibit 8: Global Itaconic Acid Market Breakdown by Application (in %) for 2019

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Exhibit 9: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of Succinic Acid

Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables

Exhibit 10: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Exhibit 11: Succinic Acid Market by Application (in %) for 2020P

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

Exhibit 12: Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers

Exhibit 13: Global Production Capacity of Bio-based Polymers: Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2019

Exhibit 14: Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Application (%) for 2019

Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers

Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient

Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics

Exhibit 15: Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share Breakdown\ by Material Type for 2019

Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics

Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market

Exhibit 16: Bio-based Construction Polymers Market by Product in the US (in %) for 2019

Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market: Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

Carbon Capture

Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects

High Costs of Commercialization

END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE

Automotive Production Trends to Impact Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Exhibit 17: Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

Exhibit 18: Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Exhibit 19: Food & Beverage Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/Manufacturing Sector

Exhibit 20: Industrial Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

Exhibit 21: Garments & Textile Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Exhibit 22: Environment-Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals: Percentage Breakdown by Application for 2019

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Renewable Chemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Renewable Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ethanol (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ethanol (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ethanol (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ketones (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ketones (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Ketones (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Bio Polymers (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Bio Polymers (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Bio Polymers (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Platform Chemicals (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Platform Chemicals (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Platform Chemicals (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Biomass (Feedstock) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Biomass (Feedstock) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Biomass (Feedstock) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Corn (Feedstock) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Corn (Feedstock) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Corn (Feedstock) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Sugarcane (Feedstock) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Sugarcane (Feedstock) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Sugarcane (Feedstock) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Algae (Feedstock) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Algae (Feedstock) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Algae (Feedstock) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Feedstocks (Feedstock) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Feedstocks (Feedstock) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Feedstocks (Feedstock) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Petrochemical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Textiles (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Textiles (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Textiles (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Agriculture (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Agriculture (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Agriculture (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 54: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Government Mandates Drive Renewable Chemicals and Bio-Fuels Markets

Renewable Chemicals to Replace Petrochemicals in the Long Run

Biofuel Mandates Present Growth Opportunities to Overcome Weak Domestic Demand

Exhibit 23: Ethanol Production Capacity in the US by State (in Million Gallons per Year)

US: One of the Leading Producers of Cellulosic Ethanol

Exhibit 24: Commercial Scale Cellulosic Ethanol Capacity & Status in the US

Discovery of Shale Gas Promises Bright Prospects for Renewable Chemicals

Federal Stimulus Funding for the Renewable Chemicals Sector

Tax Credit Law Facilitates Easy Access to Capital

Farm Bill: A Boon to the US Bio-Economy

Market Analytics

Table 55: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United States by Feedstock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United States Renewable Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Renewable Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 64: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Renewable Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by Feedstock in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Renewable Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Renewable Chemicals Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 72: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 73: Japanese Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Renewable Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Renewable Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Japanese Renewable Chemicals Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Demand for Green Products Drives Market Growth

Tight Maize Supply: A Road Block for Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Exhibit 25: Chinese Maize Production in Million Tons for the Years 2016-17 to 2019/20

Market Analytics

Table 82: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market by Feedstock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Demand for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Renewable Chemicals Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Renewable Ethanol: Renewable Energy Targets Fuel Demand in the EU

Exhibit 26: Renewable Ethanol Production in Europe by Feedstock (in %) for 2018

Exhibit 27: Renewable Ethanol Production Capacity (in Million Liters) in Select European Countries

Exhibit 28: Renewable Ethanol Production Share Breakdown by End-Use (2018)

Market Analytics

Table 91: European Renewable Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 95: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018-2025

Table 98: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by Feedstock: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Renewable Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: Renewable Chemicals Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: French Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Renewable Chemicals Market in France by Feedstock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: French Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Renewable Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: French Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 112: Renewable Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: German Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Renewable Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 117: German Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Renewable Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Renewable Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 120: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 121: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 123: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market by Feedstock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Italian Demand for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Renewable Chemicals Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Opportunities Rife for Renewable Chemicals in the Personal Care Market

Renewable Chemicals Gain Increased Acceptance in Polymers Production

Biowastes Find Favor among Chemical Manufacturers

Market Analytics

Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: United Kingdom Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: United Kingdom Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: United Kingdom Renewable Chemicals Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 139: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 141: Renewable Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by Feedstock in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 144: Renewable Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Renewable Chemicals Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 147: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 148: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Renewable Chemicals Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 150: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Renewable Chemicals Market in Russia by Feedstock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 153: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Russian Renewable Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Renewable Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 157: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 158: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018-2025

Table 161: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Feedstock: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Global Renewable Chemicals Market

Market Analytics

Table 166: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 167: Renewable Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Renewable Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Renewable Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Feedstock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Renewable Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 178: Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Australian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 180: Australian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Australian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 183: Australian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Australian Renewable Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 186: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Market Overview

Biofuels Find Increased Acceptance

Market Analytics

Table 187: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Indian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 189: Renewable Chemicals Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 190: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Indian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by Feedstock in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 192: Renewable Chemicals Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Renewable Chemicals Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 195: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 196: Renewable Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: South Korean Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Renewable Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: South Korean Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 201: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Renewable Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: South Korean Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 204: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Rest of Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 214: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 215: Renewable Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 217: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 218: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 219: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 222: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market by Feedstock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Latin American Demand for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 224: Renewable Chemicals Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 225: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 226: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 227: Renewable Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 228: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018-2025

Table 230: Renewable Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Feedstock: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 231: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 233: Renewable Chemicals Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 234: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 235: Renewable Chemicals Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Brazilian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 237: Brazilian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Renewable Chemicals Market in Brazil by Feedstock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Brazilian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 240: Brazilian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Renewable Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 242: Brazilian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 243: Brazilian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 244: Renewable Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 245: Mexican Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 246: Mexican Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Renewable Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Mexican Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 249: Mexican Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Renewable Chemicals Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Mexican Renewable Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 252: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 253: Rest of Latin America Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2025

Table 254: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 255: Rest of Latin America Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Rest of Latin America Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America by Feedstock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 258: Rest of Latin America Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 259: Rest of Latin America Renewable Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Renewable Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 261: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 262: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 263: Renewable Chemicals Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 264: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 265: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 267: Renewable Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 268: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Historic Market by Feedstock in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 270: Renewable Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 271: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 272: Renewable Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 273: The Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 274: Iranian Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Renewable Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Iranian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Iranian Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: Renewable Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Iranian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 281: Iranian Renewable Chemicals Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 282: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 283: Israeli Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 284: Renewable Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 285: Israeli Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 286: Israeli Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018-2025

Table 287: Renewable Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million by Feedstock: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 288: Israeli Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Israeli Renewable Chemicals Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 290: Renewable Chemicals Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 291: Israeli Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 292: Saudi Arabian Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 294: Saudi Arabian Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 295: Saudi Arabian Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 297: Saudi Arabian Renewable Chemicals Market by Feedstock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 298: Saudi Arabian Demand for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 299: Renewable Chemicals Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 300: Saudi Arabian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 301: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: United Arab Emirates Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 303: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 305: United Arab Emirates Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 306: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 307: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 308: United Arab Emirates Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 309: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 310: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 311: Rest of Middle East Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 312: Rest of Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 313: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 314: Rest of Middle East Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 315: Rest of Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 316: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 317: Rest of Middle East Renewable Chemicals Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 318: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

South Africa: A Growing Renewable Chemicals Market

Exhibit 29: Cellulose Ether Usage in South Africa by End-Use Industry (in %) for 2019

Market Analytics

Table 319: African Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 320: Renewable Chemicals Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 321: African Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 322: African Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 323: Renewable Chemicals Market in Africa by Feedstock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 324: African Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 325: African Renewable Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 326: Renewable Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 327: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 81 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 86)

