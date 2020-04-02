Due to coronavirus related production curtailment of the calcium line at Sappi’s Saiccor dissolving pulp mill the supply of lignin raw material to LignoTech South Africa has been interrupted. As a consequence, lignin production has been stopped until raw material supply is resumed.

Sarpsborg, 2 April 2020

Contact:

Jørn Syvertsen, Director Investor Relations, +47 958 36 335

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.