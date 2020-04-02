New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endoscopy Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0109885/?utm_source=GNW

1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.7 Billion by the year 2025, Endoscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$500.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Endoscopes will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed Corporation

Cook Medical, Inc.

Ethicon, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HOYA CORPORATION

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Medtronic Plc.

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation

Stryker Corporation.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Endoscopy Systems

Current & Future Analysis

Global Competitor Market Shares

Endoscopy Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Share by Leading Players: 2019

Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Endoscopy Market Characterized by Continuous Evolution of Endoscopes

Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Lend Growth

Endoscopic Procedures to Deliver Therapeutic Genes

CapsoCam Plus® System Obtains CE-Mark for Pediatric Use

Saneso™ Advanced 360º Integrated Vision

Robotic Scope for Colorectal Applications

WATS3D Endoscopy Device for Barrett’s Esophagus and Dysplasia Detection

Application of AI in Early Gastric Cancer Endoscopic Diagnosis System

3D Systems - An Evolving Technology

Capsule Endoscopy - Current & Future Applications

World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E

World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Application (%): 2019E

Market Witnesses Increased Miniaturization in Scope Design

Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices

Global Prevalence and Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases: 2017

New Applications Drive Opportunities for Rigid Endoscopy

Replacement Demand Buoys Growth

VPP /CPP system Enable Increased Replacements

New Imaging Technology Innovations Challenge Growth in Endoscopy Systems Market

KEY MACRO DRIVERS

Aging Population Drives Demand for Endoscopy Systems

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver

Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018

Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018

Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due to Select Types of Cancer for 2018

Rising Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth

Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What is Endoscopy?

Endoscope

Evolution of Endoscopes

Types of Endoscopes

Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes: A Comparison

Visualization Equipment

Others



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Endoscopy Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Endoscopy Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Endoscopy Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Endoscopes (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Endoscopes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Endoscopes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Visualization Equipment (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Visualization Equipment (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Visualization Equipment (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Aging Demographics Increase the Need for Endoscopy Systems

Epidemic Proportion of Cancer: Key Driver for Endoscopy Systems

Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and Affected Site for 2019

Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender and Body Site for 2019

High Obesity Rates Drive Demand

Proportion (%) of Obesity in the US Overweight Population by Age Group

US Market for GI Endoscopy Devices

Capsule Endoscopy Market

Competitive Scenario

US Endoscopy Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

US Share of Healthcare Spending by Population Age Group: 2018

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Endoscopy Systems Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 15: United States Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 16: Canadian Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Canadian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 18: Endoscopy Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Market Overview

Graying Population Spurs Growth Prospects

Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Japanese Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market: 2018

Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Endoscopy Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 21: Japanese Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Market Overview

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Support Growth

Healthcare Spending in China (in US$ Billion): 2015-2035

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Chinese Flexible Endoscopes Market by Share: 2018

Market Analytics

Table 22: Chinese Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 24: Chinese Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

GI Endoscopy Devices Witness Steady Growth

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Endoscopy Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Endoscopy Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Endoscopy Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: European Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 29: Endoscopy Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 31: Endoscopy Systems Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: French Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 33: French Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 34: Endoscopy Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: German Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 36: German Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: Italian Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Italian Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Endoscopy Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: United Kingdom Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 43: Spanish Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Spanish Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Endoscopy Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 46: Russian Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Endoscopy Systems Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: Russian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 49: Rest of Europe Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Rest of Europe Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Growing Need for Trained Endoscopists

Number of Endocopists in Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2018

Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities

Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries

Competition

Market Share of Leading Players in the Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market: 2019E

Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Endoscopy Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Endoscopy Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 58: Endoscopy Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Australian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Australian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Market Overview

Technological Breakthroughs Add Fillip to the Market

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 61: Indian Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Indian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 63: Endoscopy Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 64: Endoscopy Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: South Korean Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Endoscopy Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Vietnam

Market Analytics

Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 70: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 71: Endoscopy Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 76: Argentinean Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 77: Endoscopy Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Argentinean Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 79: Endoscopy Systems Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Brazilian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Brazilian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 82: Endoscopy Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mexican Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: Mexican Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 85: Rest of Latin America Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2025

Table 86: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 88: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 89: Endoscopy Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: Endoscopy Systems Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 94: Iranian Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: Endoscopy Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Iranian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 97: Israeli Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Endoscopy Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Israeli Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 100: Saudi Arabian Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Saudi Arabian Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 103: Endoscopy Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: United Arab Emirates Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Endoscopy Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 106: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Rest of Middle East Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 109: African Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Endoscopy Systems Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 111: African Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 100)

