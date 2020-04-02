New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Endoscopy Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0109885/?utm_source=GNW
1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$17.7 Billion by the year 2025, Endoscopes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.2 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$500.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Endoscopes will reach a market size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
ENDOSCOPY SYSTEMS MCP-1
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Endoscopy Systems
Current & Future Analysis
Global Competitor Market Shares
Endoscopy Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Share by Leading Players: 2019
Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
Conmed Corporation (USA)
Cook Medical, Inc. (USA)
Ethicon, Inc. (USA)
Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)
HOYA CORPORATION (Japan)
KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Medtronic Plc. (Ireland)
Olympus Corporation (Japan)
Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation (Germany)
Stryker Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Endoscopy Market Characterized by Continuous Evolution of Endoscopes
Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Lend Growth
Endoscopic Procedures to Deliver Therapeutic Genes
CapsoCam Plus® System Obtains CE-Mark for Pediatric Use
Saneso™ Advanced 360º Integrated Vision
Robotic Scope for Colorectal Applications
WATS3D Endoscopy Device for Barrett’s Esophagus and Dysplasia Detection
Application of AI in Early Gastric Cancer Endoscopic Diagnosis System
3D Systems - An Evolving Technology
Capsule Endoscopy - Current & Future Applications
World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Product Segment (%): 2019E
World Capsule Endoscopy Market by Application (%): 2019E
Market Witnesses Increased Miniaturization in Scope Design
Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices
Global Prevalence and Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases: 2017
New Applications Drive Opportunities for Rigid Endoscopy
Replacement Demand Buoys Growth
VPP /CPP system Enable Increased Replacements
New Imaging Technology Innovations Challenge Growth in Endoscopy Systems Market
KEY MACRO DRIVERS
Aging Population Drives Demand for Endoscopy Systems
Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018
Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver
Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018
Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018
Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due to Select Types of Cancer for 2018
Rising Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth
Global Prevalence of COPD by Age Group: Percentage of Men and Women Affected by the Condition
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What is Endoscopy?
Endoscope
Evolution of Endoscopes
Types of Endoscopes
Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes: A Comparison
Visualization Equipment
Others
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Endoscopy Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Endoscopy Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Endoscopy Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Endoscopes (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Endoscopes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Endoscopes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Visualization Equipment (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Visualization Equipment (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Visualization Equipment (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Aging Demographics Increase the Need for Endoscopy Systems
Epidemic Proportion of Cancer: Key Driver for Endoscopy Systems
Estimated Number of New Cancer Cases in the US by Gender and Affected Site for 2019
Estimated Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in the US by Gender and Body Site for 2019
High Obesity Rates Drive Demand
Proportion (%) of Obesity in the US Overweight Population by Age Group
US Market for GI Endoscopy Devices
Capsule Endoscopy Market
Competitive Scenario
US Endoscopy Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
US Share of Healthcare Spending by Population Age Group: 2018
Market Analytics
Table 13: United States Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Endoscopy Systems Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 15: United States Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 16: Canadian Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Canadian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 18: Endoscopy Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Market Overview
Graying Population Spurs Growth Prospects
Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2022
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in the Japanese Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market: 2018
Market Analytics
Table 19: Japanese Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: Endoscopy Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 21: Japanese Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Market Overview
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Support Growth
Healthcare Spending in China (in US$ Billion): 2015-2035
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Chinese Flexible Endoscopes Market by Share: 2018
Market Analytics
Table 22: Chinese Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 24: Chinese Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Overview
GI Endoscopy Devices Witness Steady Growth
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Endoscopy Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Endoscopy Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Endoscopy Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: European Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 29: Endoscopy Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 30: European Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 31: Endoscopy Systems Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: French Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 33: French Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 34: Endoscopy Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: German Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 36: German Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 37: Italian Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Italian Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Endoscopy Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 42: United Kingdom Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 43: Spanish Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Spanish Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 45: Endoscopy Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 46: Russian Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Endoscopy Systems Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 48: Russian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 50: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Rest of Europe Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Growing Need for Trained Endoscopists
Number of Endocopists in Select Asia-Pacific Countries: 2018
Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities
Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries
Competition
Market Share of Leading Players in the Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopes Market: 2019E
Market Analytics
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Endoscopy Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Endoscopy Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 58: Endoscopy Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Australian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Australian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Market Overview
Technological Breakthroughs Add Fillip to the Market
Competitive Scenario
Market Analytics
Table 61: Indian Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Indian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 63: Endoscopy Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 64: Endoscopy Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: South Korean Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Endoscopy Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Vietnam
Market Analytics
Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 70: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 71: Endoscopy Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 73: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 74: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 76: Argentinean Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 77: Endoscopy Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Argentinean Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 79: Endoscopy Systems Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Brazilian Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: Brazilian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 82: Endoscopy Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Mexican Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Mexican Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 85: Rest of Latin America Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2
to 2025
Table 86: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Rest of Latin America Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 88: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 89: Endoscopy Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 91: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: The Middle East Endoscopy Systems Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: Endoscopy Systems Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 94: Iranian Market for Endoscopy Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Endoscopy Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Iranian Endoscopy Systems Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 97: Israeli Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 98: Endoscopy Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Israeli Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 100: Saudi Arabian Endoscopy Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 102: Saudi Arabian Endoscopy Systems Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 103: Endoscopy Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: United Arab Emirates Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Endoscopy Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 106: Endoscopy Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Endoscopy Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Middle East Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 109: African Endoscopy Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Endoscopy Systems Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 111: African Endoscopy Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 85 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 100)
