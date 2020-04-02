New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Laminate Flooring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01374818/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.7 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$81 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$301 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Beaulieu International Group

CLASSEN Group

Daiken Corporation

Der International Flooring Co., Ltd.

FausFloor

Home Legend, LLC

Kaindl Flooring GmbH

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd

Shaw Industries, Inc.

SWISS KRONO Group

Tarkett, Inc.

Wickes.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Laminate Flooring: An Insight

History and Development

The Manufacturing Process

Durability Testing

Installation and Maintenance

Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring

Raw Materials Overview

Applications of Laminate Flooring

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

A Prelude to Laminate Flooring

Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of

- 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry

New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market

World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe and Rest of World

World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring

Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others

As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint

Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring

While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors

World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan

Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market

Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2

through 2020

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market

R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers

A Look into Retail Landscape

Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Laminate Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market

Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities

Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects

Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring

Replacement Market Lifts Demand

High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts

Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring

Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates

Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design

Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring

A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market

Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers

Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence

Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring

Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market

Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials

Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring

Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market

Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Laminate Flooring Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Laminate Flooring Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Flooring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

US Laminate Flooring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019

Floor Coverings Market: An Overview

US Flooring Market by Flooring Type (In Value %): 2020

US Floor Covering Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel

Laminate Flooring Market

Laminate Floorings in the US (2000 - 2010): A Historic Time Line of Milestones

US Market for Laminate Flooring in Commercial Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Laminate Flooring Usage in Education/Institution, Healthcare, Offices, Retail and Other Sectors

US Market for Laminate Flooring in Residential Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Laminate Flooring Consumption by Application Area for Bathroom, Bedroom, Dining Room, Entry/ Hall, Kitchen, Living Room and Other Areas

Price Erosion: A Temporary Phenomenon?

Laminate Flooring Holds Ground amid Tough Market Conditions

Popular Trends Defining the US Laminate Floorings Market

Innovative Products and Branding: Need of the Hour

Competitive Scenario

Intense Competition Drives Focus onto Product Design Innovations

Market Analytics

Table 10: United States Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 12: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Healthy Economic Landscape Establishes Canada as a Lucrative Market

Canadian Housing Sector: An Overview

Canadian Housing Market (2010-2019): Housing Starts in '000 Units

Hard Surface Flooring Gaining Traction

Floor Coverings Market in Canada by Type (In %): 2020

Market Analytics

Table 13: Canadian Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Laminate Flooring Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 15: Canadian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Outlook

Regulatory Frameworks

Market Analytics

Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Japanese Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 18: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Floor Covering Market in China: An Overview

Floor Coverings Volume Market in China (% Share): 2020

An Insight into Laminate Flooring Market in China

Rapid Urbanization in China to Boost Demand for Laminate Flooring

Urbanization in China (2011-2020): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities

Market Analytics

Table 19: Chinese Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Laminate Flooring Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 21: Chinese Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Europe Continues to Offer Robust Opportunities to Laminate Flooring Products

Structure of Wood based Flooring Market in Europe

European Flooring Market by Type (In Volume %): 2020

A Peek at Latest Trends in Laminate Flooring Designs

Wood-like Laminates Find Favor in Europe

Intense Competition and Overcapacity: Key Issues Confronting European Manufacturers

Stringent Regulatory Norms Typify European Manufacturing

Market Analytics

Table 22: European Laminate Flooring Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Laminate Flooring Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: European Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: European Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 26: Laminate Flooring Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 27: European Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 28: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 29: French Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 30: French Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Germany Continues to Lead

Market Analytics

Table 31: Laminate Flooring Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 33: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 34: Italian Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 36: Italian Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Floor Coverings Market: An Overview

UK Value Market for Floor Coverings (% Share): 2020

Replacement Intervals for Floor Covering Types in the UK

An Insight into Laminate Flooring Market

Market Analytics

Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: United Kingdom Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 40: Spanish Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Laminate Flooring Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 42: Spanish Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Market Outlook

Market Analytics

Table 43: Russian Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Turkish Market

Market Analytics

Table 46: Rest of Europe Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 47: Laminate Flooring Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Rest of Europe Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities

Flooring Market: Wood and Laminate Catching Up with Ceramic and Carpet

Asia-Pacific Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020

Market Analytics

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Laminate Flooring Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Laminate Flooring Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Australian Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Untapped Rural and Underpenetrated Urban Markets Drive Strong Growth in Demand

Major Growth Drivers Summarized

Increasing Residential Construction Drive Strong Market Demand

Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities

New Greenfield Urban Cities to Drive Market Demand

Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2018 & 2025)

Urbanization in India (2011-2020): Urban Population as a Percentage of Total Population

Hardwood and Laminate Flooring Dominate Indian Flooring Industry

Growth Drivers Propelling the Laminate Flooring Market

Hospitality Industry Chooses Laminate Flooring

Market Analytics

Table 58: Indian Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Laminate Flooring Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 60: Indian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: Laminate Flooring Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: South Korean Laminate Flooring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 63: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Favorable Outlook for the Construction Industry Promote Market Demand

Flooring Market: Increasing Penetration of Wood and Laminate

Latin American Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020

Market Analytics

Table 67: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 68: Laminate Flooring Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 69: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Latin American Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentinean Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 74: Laminate Flooring Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Argentinean Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 76: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: Brazilian Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Brazilian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 79: Laminate Flooring Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Mexican Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 81: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East

Market Analytics

Table 85: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 86: Laminate Flooring Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Laminate Flooring Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 90: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Iranian Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 94: Israeli Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Laminate Flooring Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Israeli Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: Saudi Arabian Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: Laminate Flooring Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: United Arab Emirates Laminate Flooring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 102: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Laminate Flooring Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Rest of Middle East Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 106: African Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 108: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 82)

