7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$13.7 Billion by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$81 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$301 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Laminate Flooring: An Insight
History and Development
The Manufacturing Process
Durability Testing
Installation and Maintenance
Preferred Attributes in Laminate Flooring
Raw Materials Overview
Applications of Laminate Flooring
Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces
A Prelude to Laminate Flooring
Laminate Flooring: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Growth Drivers for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Laminate Flooring Market: On a Scale of
- 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Laminate Flooring Evolves into a Niche Segment within the Thriving World Flooring Industry
New Flooring Trends Revive Optimism in the World Flooring Market
World Flooring Market by Geographic Region (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Asia-Pacific, North America, Western Europe and Rest of World
World Flooring Market by Type (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Carpet and Rugs, Ceramic and Stone, Laminate, Resilient and Wood Flooring
Global Market for Hard Surface Floorings (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Flooring Types - Vinyl, Ceramic Tiles, Laminates, Hardwood and Others
As a Cost-Effective, Easy-to-Install and Low-Maintenance Alternative, Laminate Flooring Continues to Widen Footprint
Cost Comparison on Various Types of Flooring
While Developing Regions Evolve into Core Markets, Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
World Laminate Flooring Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
World Laminate Flooring Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Laminate Flooring Market
Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2
through 2020
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the Laminate Flooring Market
R&D Remains Major Business Strategy for Manufacturers
A Look into Retail Landscape
Laminate Flooring: Recent Corporate Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
Laminate Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)
CLASSEN Group (Germany)
Daiken Corporation (Japan)
Der International Flooring Co., Ltd. (China)
FausFloor (USA)
Home Legend, LLC (USA)
Kaindl Flooring GmbH (Austria)
Mannington Mills, Inc. (USA)
Mohawk Industries, Inc. (USA)
Pergo (USA)
Robina Flooring Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)
Shaw Industries, Inc. (USA)
SWISS KRONO Group (Switzerland)
Tarkett, Inc. (USA)
Wickes (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Healthy Trajectory in World Construction Industry Instigates Broad-based Opportunities for Laminate Flooring Market
Modest Growth in Non-residential Construction Shapes Revenue Opportunities
Renovation and Replacement Activities in Residential Sector Unfurl Lucrative Growth Opportunities
Global Construction Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
Growing Image of Laminate Flooring as Substitute to Wood Flooring Widens Market Prospects
Digital Printing Comes to the Fore to Improve Quality & Durability of Laminate Flooring
Replacement Market Lifts Demand
High Pressure Laminates Preferred Over Low Pressure Counterparts
Laminate Gains Traction in Kitchen Flooring
Wood-like Designs Preferred for Laminates
Global Laminate Product Designs (2019): Percentage Breakdown by Design - Wood Design and Tile Design
Non Wood Laminates Gain Popularity for Apartment Flooring
A Peek into Latest Fads in Laminate Flooring Market
Go Green: The New Mantra of Laminate Flooring Manufacturers
Natural and Environmentally Friendly Themes Grow in Prominence
Innovative Technologies Accelerate Demand for Laminate Flooring
Demand for Fashionable Interiors Bodes Well for Laminate Flooring Market
Anti-Bacterial Laminates Enhance Hygiene Aspects of Flooring Materials
Mohawk Laminate: Enabling Consumers to Choose Realistic Flooring
Issues & Challenges for Laminate Flooring Market
Rising Competition from Wood Fibre & Other Flooring Categories
Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Laminate Flooring Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Laminate Flooring Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Residential (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 5: Residential (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Residential (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Commercial (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Commercial (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Flooring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
US Laminate Flooring Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Floor Coverings Market: An Overview
US Flooring Market by Flooring Type (In Value %): 2020
US Floor Covering Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel
Laminate Flooring Market
Laminate Floorings in the US (2000 - 2010): A Historic Time Line of Milestones
US Market for Laminate Flooring in Commercial Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Laminate Flooring Usage in Education/Institution, Healthcare, Offices, Retail and Other Sectors
US Market for Laminate Flooring in Residential Sector (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Laminate Flooring Consumption by Application Area for Bathroom, Bedroom, Dining Room, Entry/ Hall, Kitchen, Living Room and Other Areas
Price Erosion: A Temporary Phenomenon?
Laminate Flooring Holds Ground amid Tough Market Conditions
Popular Trends Defining the US Laminate Floorings Market
Innovative Products and Branding: Need of the Hour
Competitive Scenario
Intense Competition Drives Focus onto Product Design Innovations
Market Analytics
Table 10: United States Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 12: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Healthy Economic Landscape Establishes Canada as a Lucrative Market
Canadian Housing Sector: An Overview
Canadian Housing Market (2010-2019): Housing Starts in '000 Units
Hard Surface Flooring Gaining Traction
Floor Coverings Market in Canada by Type (In %): 2020
Market Analytics
Table 13: Canadian Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Laminate Flooring Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 15: Canadian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Outlook
Regulatory Frameworks
Market Analytics
Table 16: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Japanese Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 18: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Floor Covering Market in China: An Overview
Floor Coverings Volume Market in China (% Share): 2020
An Insight into Laminate Flooring Market in China
Rapid Urbanization in China to Boost Demand for Laminate Flooring
Urbanization in China (2011-2020): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities
Market Analytics
Table 19: Chinese Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Laminate Flooring Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 21: Chinese Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Europe Continues to Offer Robust Opportunities to Laminate Flooring Products
Structure of Wood based Flooring Market in Europe
European Flooring Market by Type (In Volume %): 2020
A Peek at Latest Trends in Laminate Flooring Designs
Wood-like Laminates Find Favor in Europe
Intense Competition and Overcapacity: Key Issues Confronting European Manufacturers
Stringent Regulatory Norms Typify European Manufacturing
Market Analytics
Table 22: European Laminate Flooring Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Laminate Flooring Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: European Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: European Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 26: Laminate Flooring Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 27: European Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 28: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 29: French Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 30: French Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Germany Continues to Lead
Market Analytics
Table 31: Laminate Flooring Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 33: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 34: Italian Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 36: Italian Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Floor Coverings Market: An Overview
UK Value Market for Floor Coverings (% Share): 2020
Replacement Intervals for Floor Covering Types in the UK
An Insight into Laminate Flooring Market
Market Analytics
Table 37: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: United Kingdom Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 39: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 40: Spanish Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Laminate Flooring Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 42: Spanish Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Market Outlook
Market Analytics
Table 43: Russian Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 45: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Turkish Market
Market Analytics
Table 46: Rest of Europe Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 47: Laminate Flooring Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Rest of Europe Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Urbanization Rate in Asia-Pacific (2018-2048): Percentage Share of Total Population Living in Cities
Flooring Market: Wood and Laminate Catching Up with Ceramic and Carpet
Asia-Pacific Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020
Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: Laminate Flooring Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 55: Laminate Flooring Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Australian Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 57: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Untapped Rural and Underpenetrated Urban Markets Drive Strong Growth in Demand
Major Growth Drivers Summarized
Increasing Residential Construction Drive Strong Market Demand
Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-2 and Tier-3 Cities
New Greenfield Urban Cities to Drive Market Demand
Percentage Share Breakdown of Indian Households by Income Group (2018 & 2025)
Urbanization in India (2011-2020): Urban Population as a Percentage of Total Population
Hardwood and Laminate Flooring Dominate Indian Flooring Industry
Growth Drivers Propelling the Laminate Flooring Market
Hospitality Industry Chooses Laminate Flooring
Market Analytics
Table 58: Indian Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Laminate Flooring Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 60: Indian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 61: Laminate Flooring Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: South Korean Laminate Flooring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 63: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Favorable Outlook for the Construction Industry Promote Market Demand
Flooring Market: Increasing Penetration of Wood and Laminate
Latin American Volume Market for Flooring by Type (% Share): 2020
Market Analytics
Table 67: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 68: Laminate Flooring Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 70: Latin American Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 71: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Latin American Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 73: Argentinean Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: Laminate Flooring Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Argentinean Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 76: Laminate Flooring Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 77: Brazilian Laminate Flooring Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Brazilian Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 79: Laminate Flooring Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Mexican Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 82: Rest of Latin America Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Large Number of Construction Projects Propel Market Demand in the Middle East
Market Analytics
Table 85: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 86: Laminate Flooring Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 88: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Laminate Flooring Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: The Middle East Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 91: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Iranian Laminate Flooring Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Laminate Flooring Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 94: Israeli Laminate Flooring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 95: Laminate Flooring Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017
Table 96: Israeli Laminate Flooring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 97: Saudi Arabian Demand for Laminate Flooring in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Laminate Flooring Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 99: Saudi Arabian Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 100: Laminate Flooring Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 101: United Arab Emirates Laminate Flooring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 102: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 103: Laminate Flooring Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Rest of Middle East Laminate Flooring Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 105: Laminate Flooring Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 106: African Laminate Flooring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Laminate Flooring Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 108: Laminate Flooring Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
