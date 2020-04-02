Toronto, ON, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software solutions today announced the immediate availability of its COVID-19 Health Screening Toolset, one of several enhancements to the company’s industry-leading true SaaS platform, to help organizations rapidly assess the health status of their workforce at different stages of COVID-19 exposure. The toolset is available free of charge for both Cority clients and the general public.

Designed by Cority’s certified occupational health and safety experts, the COVID-19 Health Screening Toolset follows guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure an evidence-based approach to investigate and validate COVID-19 infection. Leveraging the toolset, frontline occupational health clinicians can conduct detailed assessments of employees under investigation for potential exposure, ensure impacted workers receive appropriate and timely care and adjust the organization’s pandemic response to mitigate additional risk.

“For over 35 years we’ve taken a human-centric approach to risk management by creating solutions that help organizations protect their most valuable asset: their people,” said Mark Wallace, CEO, Cority. “This has always been our higher purpose and the need has never been greater. That’s why we are making this toolset available now – to help organizations navigate through this unprecedented time.”

Using Cority’s Health Screening Toolset, frontline providers can perform early health screenings of employees to identify the potential risk of COVID-19 infection, detect possible exposure patterns, and gaps in control measures that need to be addressed to limit sources of transmission.

In addition to the Health Screening Toolset, Cority has launched a resource hub to help frontline workers and health and safety practitioners strengthen their organization’s pandemic response. These resources include webinars, best practice guides, and other timely information from Cority’s in-house subject matter experts.



To download Cority’s COVID-19 Health Screening Toolset, visit: https://go.cority.com/covid-19-health-screening-tools/



For more information visit Cority.com and Cority’s COVID-19 Resource Center.



About Cority

Cority is the most trusted environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software for assuring client success. Cority enables organizations to utilize EHSQ software to advance their journey to sustainability and operational excellence by combining the deepest domain expertise with the most comprehensive and secure true SaaS solutions. With 30+ years of innovation and experience, Cority’s team of close to 500 experts serve more than 1200 clients across 30 industries in 100 countries, supporting millions of end-users. The company enjoys the industry’s highest levels of client satisfaction and has received many awards for its strong employee culture and outstanding business performance. For more information visit www.cority.com.

