9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$37.6 Billion by the year 2025, Engineered Wood will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$811.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Engineered Wood will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring Market Continues to Gain from Unrivalled Aesthetic Appeal of Wood
EXHIBIT 1: Global Flooring Market by Type (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type
Primary Advantages of Wood Flooring
Growth Drivers for the Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Growth Dampeners for Wood Flooring Market: On a Scale of 1 -
(10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)
Mega Trends Benefiting Market Demand Summarized
EXHIBIT 2: Major Demand Drivers for Wood Flooring (2018 & 2030): Urban Population, Middle Class, Aging Population, and Single Person Households
EXHIBIT 3: Global Households Breakdown by Type of Family: Percentage Growth (%) over the Period 2018-2028
Global Market Outlook
Solid Wood to Occupy Prominent Market Share
Developing Countries to Drive Future Growth
Global Economic Scenario and Impact on Flooring Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Recovery in Construction Activity: An Important Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 5: Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Wood Flooring Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023
EXHIBIT 7: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
EXHIBIT 8: Wood Flooring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
Competition
Market Participants Focus on Added Value to Gain Share
Aggressive Marketing: A Critical Factor for Sustenance of Hardwood Flooring
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The ‘Green’ Image of Wood Flooring Lends Growth
Go Green: The New Mantra for Plywood Flooring Manufacturers
Increasing Adoption of Sustainable Floor Decorative Materials Spurs Demand
Pre-Finish and Reclaimed Wood Gathers Momentum
Wood Flooring Industry Adopts Digitalization
Proliferation of Blogs and Design Shows: Key Factors Driving Consumer Interest in Hardwood Flooring
Product Innovations Boost Growth
Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver
Engineered Wood Finds Wider Preference
Advantages of Engineered Hardwood
Disadvantages
Long-Term Value to Homes Supports Demand for Hardwood Flooring
Advantages of Hardwood
Disadvantages
Hardwood Floorings Complementing Latest Interior Décor Trends
Noteworthy Wood Flooring Trends
Color Trends Summarized
Texture & Effect Trends Summarized
Finishes & Style Trends Summarized
Wooden Flooring Size Trends
Other Notable Wood Flooring Trends
Transitional Flooring: Flushed Hardwood and Tile in the Same Space
Innovations in Manufacturing Technologies to Promote Growth in Wood Flooring
Growing Demand for Innovative Locking Systems for Easy Installation of Floorings
Mass-Timber Construction Technique Offers Potential
Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring
Macro Trends Influencing Demand Dynamics
Exponential Increase in Global Urban Population
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Expanding Global Population
EXHIBIT 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 13: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
EXHIBIT 14: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 15: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
Rising Standards of Living
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Wood Flooring
Types of Wood Flooring
Solid Wood Flooring
Hardwood and Softwood Flooring
Engineered Wood Flooring
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
