GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP), the holding company of Independent Bank, a Michigan-based community bank, announced that, due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to protect the health and well-being of its shareholders and employees, it has added teleconference capabilities for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. It’s important to note that, although teleconference capabilities have been added, the annual meeting and voting instructions remain as described in the proxy materials previously distributed.



Michael Magee, Chairman of the Board and Brad Kessel, President and CEO will review the proposals presented to shareholders, 2019 financial highlights and shareholder voting results. First quarter 2020 results will not be discussed at this meeting.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-866-200-8394. Also the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following event site/URL: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ibcp200421.html.

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (Conference ID # 10141793). The replay will be available through April 28, 2020.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.6 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, insurance and title services. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Contact:

William B. Kessel, President and CEO, 616.447.3933

Stephen A. Erickson, Chief Financial Officer, 616.447.3914



