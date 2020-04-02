Burlington, Kentucky, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2019 Indiana Tourism Award’ Ceremony, presented by Indiana Connection, Snappy Tomato Pizza received top honors in the Culinary Focused Marketing category their Family Fun Guide 2019 promotion. The award celebrates a campaign that shined the spotlight on travel and dining across the great state of Indiana.

The Indiana Tourism Association hosts their annual convention and award ceremony as a means of recognizing the impact of the multi-billion dollar tourism industry on Indiana’s economy. This year’s festivities were held at Ceasars Southern Indiana on March 2nd through 4th, attracting over 200 tourism representatives from every corner of the state. With only ten award categories and only one winner for each, the competition is fierce. The 2019 competition received 60 total entries, while the culinary category received four diverse marketing campaign entrants.

The Culinary Focused category is judged on the innovation, creativity, execution and return on investment of the overall campaign. Snappy Tomato Pizza’s 2019 Family Fun Guide campaign won the classification with rave reviews from the panel of three anonymous judges.

Congratulations to Snappy Tomato Pizza, we (the judges) were incredibly impressed with the amount of detail around the campaign’s performance,” said one of the judges, “I order a pizza on almost all of my trips; the next one will be a Snappy Tomato Pizza.”

The Snappy Tomato Pizza Family Fun Guide 2019 campaign was developed to encourage patrons to travel to new destinations, try a different Snappy Tomato Pizza location and have some family fun. The free 16-page guide was piled high with numerous day trip adventures, activities and attractions. The guide provided an opportunity to highlight and support businesses in the communities surrounding our Snappy Tomato Pizza franchise locations. Seventeen regional Indiana attractions were featured in the Family Fun Guide 2019, at no expense to them. Fifty thousand printed guides were distributed across forty-eight Snappy Tomato Pizza locations, including seven stores in Indiana from Bright to Rising Sun. The guide was promoted online, in-store and via radio advertising from Columbus, Indiana to Knoxville, Tennessee and Cincinnati, Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky. The Family Fun Guide also included a complete map of all the current Snappy Tomato Pizza locations, an introduction to franchising opportunities and exclusive coupon offers.

“This campaign was our way of featuring the state of Indiana, while giving back to the communities where we work and live. We are honored to be recognized by the Indiana Tourism Association for our efforts to promote family, travel, tourism and our delicious Snappy Tomato Pizza products. Appreciatively, I accept this award on behalf of all of our stores and especially our seven Indiana locations.” stated Andy Ritter, Marketing Director for Snappy Tomato Pizza corporate.

The campaign more than delivered with fifty thousand guides distributed, 120 earned media placements and 144 commercial radio plays. When compared to the same eight-week time frame of the previous year, overall website traffic was up 11%, brand recognition increased by 16% with the influx of new patrons and there was a 121% increase in traffic to the online order site.

This is the third major award for this campaign, having already been recognized by the Ohio Travel Association as the top Ohio Travel and Tourism Marketing Campaign of 2019 and an Award of Excellence from the Graphic Media Alliance for creativity, design and Activation. All totaled this is the most award-winning marketing campaign in Snappy Tomato Pizza history.

NOTE: Despite these trying times ALL of our Snappy Tomato Pizza locations are open for contactless takeout and delivery. Our seven Indiana locations, although known for their famous dine-in Snappy Tomato Pizza Buffets, remain open for contactless delivery and carryout so you can enjoy elements of the buffet right in your own home. Call today and order our delicious foods, be it a specialty pizza, hoagies, pasta, calzones, salads, wings or all the above. When you call be sure to congratulate these restaurants on their award. There is no better time to celebrate and support these eateries. Please stay safe and healthy. Thank you for your support.

# # #

About Snappy Tomato Pizza: www.SnappyTomato.com | #SnappyTomato

Snappy Tomato Pizza was founded in 1978 in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky, as a single independent pizza operation. Today, Snappy Tomato Pizza has grown to over 47 locations across five states: Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana and New Mexico. What started as an all-in bet at a horse race track in Kentucky on a horse named Snappy Tomato is now a beloved casual family restaurant and one of the most sought-after franchise opportunities nationwide. Signature menu items include the complete line of The Beast pizzas, the Snapperoni pizza, the Ranch Pizza and the Loaded Potato Pizza, in addition to delectable wings, salads, hoagies and calzones. Snappy Tomato Pizza is infamous for their always fresh ingredients, secret recipe award-winning sauce, the unique line of Beast Pizzas and the ever memorable Snappy Tomato logo.

Stay in the know with: #SnappyTomato

Indiana Tourism Association & Indiana Tourism Awards: www.IndianaTourismAssociation.com

The Indiana Tourism Association’s mission is advocating the value of tourism in Indiana and supporting the best practices of its members. Established in 1980, the association partners with the Indiana Office of Tourism Development, Association of Indiana Restaurant and Lodging and other statewide associations to support tourism investment and promotion as an economic contributor to the state.

For more information, visit www.IndianaTourismAssociation.com.

Media Contact: Carrie Lambert, carrie@indianatourismassociation.com, 317-902-4557

Attachments

Andy Ritter Snappy Tomato Pizza 859.525.4680 andy.ritter@snappytomato.com