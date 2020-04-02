New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gas Detection Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092512/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, Electrochemical will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$50.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$99 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Electrochemical will reach a market size of US$62.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$104.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
An Introduction to Gas Detection Equipment
Evolution of Gas Detection Equipment
An Overview of Gas Detection Sensing Technologies
Common Gases Detected in Industries
Common Gases and their Exposure Limits
Pros and Cons of Select Gas Detection Technologies
Gas Detection Equipment: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
Fixed Gas Detection Equipment: Largest Product Segment
Portable Gas Detection Equipment Exhibit Fastest Growth
A Note on Evolution of Portable Gas Detectors
Fixed Vs. Portable Gas Detection System: A Comparison
While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World Gas Detection Equipment Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: Global Gas Detection Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
Stable Economic Scenario Widens Business Prospects for Gas Detection Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Gas Detection Equipment: Fragmented Marketplace
Leading Suppliers of Gas Detection Systems
Low Cost Products Intensify Competition
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
EXHIBIT 4: Gas Detection Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Persistent Need to Ensure Personnel & Plant Safety: Primary Demand Determinant for Gas Detection Equipment Market
Increasingly Stringent Government Regulations Create Highly Conducive Environment
A Peek into Regulatory Landscape
Sophisticated Wireless Systems Step In to Spearhead Next Wave of Growth
Ability to Address Diverse Needs and Wider Availability: Key Traits of Wireless Systems Market
Rise of Sophisticated Sensor Technologies Instigates Progressive Momentum
A Note on Sensor Technologies Used in Gas Detection Equipment
Hydrogen Gas Detection Elicits Heightened Attention
CO2 Sensing Gains Traction amid Rising Energy Costs & Stringent Environmental Mandates
Oxygen Sensing Systems in Novel Designs Come to the Fore
Natural Gas Detectors Grow in Popularity
Rising Demand across End-Use Verticals Propels Market Expansion
Oil & Gas: Major End-Use Sector
Challenging Conditions of Exploration Call for More Robust and Reliable Detection Devices
Newer Technologies Pervade H2S Detection Space in Oil & Gas Sector
Limitations with Conventional Technologies Drive Use of Ultrasonic Devices in Oil & Gas Sector
High Risks Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in LNG Facilities
Uptrend in Oil & Gas Sector Signals Bright Prospects for Gas Detection Equipment
EXHIBIT 5: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Crude Oil Demand in Billion Barrels for the Years 2010 through 2019
Chemical Industry Relies on Gas Detection Equipment for Regulatory Conformance
Gas Detection Steps In to Curb Accidents in Chemical Plants
Criticality of Real-Time Gas Detection in Mining Facilities Bodes Well
Common Mine Gases: Properties & Health Effects
From Canaries and Mice to Sensors: Gas Detection in Mining Improves Dramatically through History
Multiple-Sensor Instruments Emerge as Norm for Gas Detection in Mining
Power Sector: High-Risk Operational Environment Drives Demand for Gas Detection Equipment
Rising Demand for Electricity Creates Opportunities for Gas Detection Equipment in the Power Sector
Gas Detectors Play Indispensable Role in Personnel and Plant Safety in Water & Wastewater Treatment Industry
Gas Detection in Water & Waste Water Treatment: A Peek into Various Gases and Hazard Locations
Growing Demand for Semi-Fixed Detectors in Water & Wastewater Treatment Plants
EXHIBIT 7: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues (in US$ Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
EXHIBIT 8: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market Revenues (in %) by Region for the Year 2019
Offshore Infrastructure Applications Drive Demand for Gas Detection Equipment in Marine Industry
Regulations for Ensuring Worker Safety in the Shipping Industry
Customized Gas Detection Systems for SOLAS Compliance
Ensuring Proper Maintenance and Care
Gas Detection Equipment Gain Traction in Automotive Manufacturing Environment
Increasing Automotive Production Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 9: Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024
Rising Concerns of Indoor Air Quality Drive Demand for Gas Detection in HVAC Systems
Hazards of Confined Spaces Drive Demand
Enclosed Parking Spaces: Potential Application Zones
Terrorist Attacks Drive Adoption of Gas Detection Equipment
Technological Advancements & Innovations Maintain Growth Momentum in Gas Detection Equipment Market
Integration of IoT, Cloud, Digital Communication and Mobile Device Connectivity
Sensor Technology Advancements Widen Addressable Market
Faster Response Time: Core Focus Area for Sensor Technology Enhancement
Select Latest Gas Detection Equipment Models
Pricing Pressures Continue to Dog the Market
