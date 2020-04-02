EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today provided a business update in relation to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s operations.
“During the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, we have acted quickly to focus on four key areas,” commented Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer of Dynavax. “These include safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and customers; continuing effective operations to ensure patient access to HEPLISAV-B; maintaining our financial strength and stability; and supporting efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine. The Company’s long-term value proposition remains unchanged, despite these short-term disruptions.”
Mr. Spencer commented further: “This global health crisis reinforces the organization’s commitment to our mission of developing vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. We are hopeful that societal learnings from this pandemic will increase support for adult immunization and highlight the importance of providing rapid protection to our healthcare workers and others who may be exposed to deadly viral diseases that are preventable. The potential for all stakeholders - governments, policy makers, healthcare systems, and consumers - to understand the benefits of vaccines and prevention will have a significant long-term positive impact on public health and the cost of healthcare for everyone.”
About Dynavax
Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. Dynavax is also advancing CpG 1018 as a premier vaccine adjuvant through research collaborations and partnerships. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding financial estimates which are preliminary, based on unaudited financial results, subject to change upon completion of our audit, and may differ from what will be reflected in our consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and regarding the Dynavax long-term value proposition. Additional information and disclosures would be required for a more complete understanding of our financial position and results of operations as of March 31, 2020. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in vaccine research and development, including the timing of completing development, the results of clinical trials, and whether and when a new vaccine will be approved for use, as well as other risks detailed in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update information herein to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available. Information on Dynavax's website at www.dynavax.com is not incorporated by reference in our current periodic reports with the SEC.
