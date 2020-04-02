BOISE, Idaho, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”) today announces that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) have formed a Corporate Responsibility and Risk Committee (the “Committee”) to oversee and monitor the Company’s enterprise-wide approach to risk management and provide guidance to management with respect to social and environmental initiatives, among other matters. The Committee will be comprised of Board members Melanie Steiner, Glenn A. Eisenberg, Daniel Fox, and John T. Sahlberg, with Melanie Steiner as its chair.

Jeffrey R. Feeler, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of US Ecology, commented, “The formation of this Committee is an important step in the Company’s ongoing efforts to create a sustainable future for our environment, our people, and the communities in which we operate and to further align US Ecology’s strategy with the interests of its stakeholders.”

