7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.1 Billion by the year 2025, Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$70.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$40 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs) will reach a market size of US$140 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$125.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corporation

Canon, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

Rayence

Teledyne DALSA

Thales Group

Varex Imaging Corporation

Vieworks Co., Ltd.

YXLON International GmbH.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

X-Ray Detectors: A Prelude

Medical Applications Dominate the x-Ray Detectors Market

Flat Panel Detectors Represent the Largest Type of X-Ray Detectors

The US Dominates the X-Ray Detectors Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Faster Growth



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

Analogic Corporation (US)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

Carestream Health, Inc. (US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan)

Rayence (South Korea)

Teledyne DALSA (Canada)

Thales Group (France)

Varex Imaging Corporation (US)

Vieworks Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

YXLON International GmbH (Germany)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population Catalyze Growth

Exhibit 1: Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2050

Digital Imaging - The Key Demand Driver for the X-Ray Detectors Market

Digital Imaging Installations Gain Momentum Worldwide

DR Procedural Volume on the Rise

Exhibit 2: World Percentage Breakdown of Digital Radiography Procedure Volume by Geographic Region/ Country: 2011, 2018, and 2024

FDA Approval of DR Systems Supports Market Expansion

DR Technology Gains Ground in Point-of-Care Setting

Government Support Aids Growth of DR Systems

Technology Innovations in Digital Imaging Spur Market Growth

Focus on Better Battery Life and Durability

Wireless and Retrofit Flat Panel Detectors Drive Gains

Wireless X-ray Detectors Increase in Popularity

Select Mobile Digital Radiography Models from Vendors

Industry Witnesses Rise in Development of Improved Detector Technologies

Technological Innovations in the X-ray Detectors Market

High Sensitivity Hybrid Direct, Broadband X-Ray Detector for Soft and Hard X-Rays

Teledyne DALSA Unveils CMOS X-Ray Detectors

Lead Halide Perovskites to Allow Highly Sensitive X-Ray Detectors for Mammography

Researchers Adapt Grating-Based X-Ray Phase-Contrast Imaging for Higher Resolution

Researchers Explore Photonic Technologies for Next Milestone in X-Ray Imaging

Time-Of-Flight Range Imaging

Optical Spectroscopy

Triboluminescence

Direct Photon Detection

Optical Phase Contrast Imaging

Perovskite QDs Allow Flexible Soft X-Ray Detectors with High Sensitivity

GaAs-based X-ray Detectors with Superior Absorption Rates

Hybrid Photon Counting Detectors for Enhanced X-Ray Detection

An Insight into Application Markets for X-ray Detectors

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Demand for Medical Imaging

Exhibit 3: Global Cost of Chronic Diseases (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2030

Rising Incidence of Breast Cancer and Rising Demand for Mammography Procedures Bodes Well for Market Growth

Exhibit 4: Incidence of Breast Cancer Worldwide by Region: 2018

X-Ray Imaging Increases Penetration in Dental Imaging

Rise in Orthopedic Procedures to Propel the Need for X-rays

Airports as Conduits for Terrorism Throws the Spotlight On the Ever-Present Importance of Airport Security

Exhibit 5: Projected Growth in Commercial Air Passenger Traffic & the Parallel Increase in the Need for Security Reforms Bodes Well for X-ray Detectors: World Air Passenger Traffic (In Billion) for the Years 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2034

Recent Rise in Suicide Bombing, Gun Attacks & Drugs Smuggling Drive Demand for X-Ray Detectors



