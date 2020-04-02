CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX:PXT), a company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and focused on Colombian oil exploration and production, announces measures to protect the Company’s financial strength in response to the significant decrease in global energy prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company’s priority remains the health and safety of its employees, partners and the communities where we operate. All currency amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Business Update: Proactive Steps to Protect Shareholder Value

In these challenging times, Parex continues to manage its production volumes, capital budget and cash costs in response to the current low and volatile price environment, further protecting its balance sheet and shareholder value.

Financial Strength: Parex is well-positioned for the challenges presented in the current business environment, as the Company is debt-free, has an approximate cash position of $390 million and an undrawn credit facility of $200 million. With low sustaining capital requirements, the Company is able to withstand a prolonged period of low and volatile energy pricing. As at December 31, 2019, the Company’s working capital was $344 million.

Capital Expenditure: The Company has suspended all remaining 2020 drilling programs. Total full-year 2020 capital is estimated at $100-$110 million with an estimated $75-$80 million invested in Q1 2020, leaving a capital program of $25-$30 million for the balance of 2020 as long as oil prices remain at current levels. Depending on market conditions and community safety, Parex has an option to invest $15-$20 million for the drilling of an appraisal well and up-front infrastructure on its VIM-1 block La Belleza high-impact discovery.

Operational Cost Structure: The cost structure of Parex’ production provides significant resiliency in periods of low oil prices. Including the recent depreciation of the Colombian Peso and Canadian Dollar, Parex’ corporate cost structure is approximately:

Transportation: $9/bbl

Royalties: 9% (based on realized sales price)

Operating Expenses: $4/bbl

G&A: $2/bbl

We estimate that our 2020 base corporate production decline is approximately 15%-18% per annum.

Production: Parex’ Q1 2020 average production is estimated at 54,290 boe/d compared to the Company's Q4 2019 average quarterly production of 54,221 boe/d (consisting of 53,086 bbls/d of crude oil and 6,810 mcf/d of conventional natural gas) (98% crude oil). As Parex' conventional reservoirs provide the optionality to vary production without material productivity degradation, we intend to reduce production in Q2 2020 in response to the recent significant decrease in global energy demand and pricing. Additionally, Parex has begun to voluntarily reduce oil production on legacy fields as part of its COVID-19 plan to minimize the social interactions in its operating communities and maximize shareholder value. The Company’s April production is expected to be in the range of 45,000-50,000 boe/d.

Due to the significant decline in oil prices, resulting reductions in the Company’s capital expenditures and the ongoing uncertainty in market conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, Parex announces the withdrawal of its fiscal year 2020 Brent pricing, production, funds flow, netback and capital expenditure guidance, as set out in our March 10, 2020 press release.

Share Buy-Back: As of April 1, 2020, Parex has purchased for cancellation 4,000,000 common shares of the Company at an average cost of CAD$18.70 per share, pursuant to the normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) that commenced on December 23, 2019. Pursuant to the NCIB, Parex may purchase for cancellation up to 13,986,994 common shares prior to December 22, 2020. At current market conditions, Parex is not purchasing shares under its NCIB and is preserving cash to retain its best-in-class debt free balance sheet.

Executive Salary and Board Compensation Reductions

Parex continues to take steps to reduce its cash costs in 2020. Effective April 1, 2020 and for the remainder of 2020, Parex’ Executive Leadership will take a 10 percent salary reduction. Similarly, Parex’ Board of Directors will take a 10 percent reduction in cash retainer fees.

Annual General Meeting (“AGM” or “Meeting”) – May 14, 2020

In response to the evolving global COVID-19 public health emergency and to mitigate against its risks, Parex will hold its AGM on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 9:30 am (Calgary time), and not on May 5, 2020 as previously announced in the Company’s 2019 year-end results press release. The AGM will be held in a virtual-only format at https://web.lumiagm.com/224600086 and shareholders will not be able to attend physically. This format is being adopted to adhere to public safety measures and give shareholders the opportunity to participate regardless of their geographic location or the particular constraints, circumstances or risks they may be facing as a result of the pandemic. Following the formal portion of the Meeting, Management will respond to questions, however there will be no corporate presentation by the President and CEO.

Further details of the AGM will be made available in coming weeks at www.parexresources.com under the investors tab. We invite all interested parties to monitor the corporate website and encourage Parex’ shareholders to provide voting instructions prior to the Meeting since in-person attendance will not be possible.

Board of Directors Renewal

Mr. Curtis Bartlett and Mr. Ron Miller have provided notice to the Company that they will not stand for re-election as directors at the 2020 AGM. Mr. Bartlett and Mr. Miller served on Parex’ Board since the Company’s inception in 2009 and were instrumental in the success of Parex and its predecessor, Petro Andina Resources Inc. We thank them for their many years of service and their contribution in building a world-class Company. Their expertise has served Parex well and we wish them much success in their future ventures.

Parex has nominated Mr. Sigmund Cornelius for election to its Board of Directors at the AGM. Currently, Mr. Cornelius serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of Freeport LNG Development L.P, a company based in Houston, Texas. From 1980 to 2010, he held various management and senior positions at ConocoPhillips Company, retiring as Chief Financial Officer in 2010. Mr. Cornelius is currently a member of the board of CARBO Ceramics Inc.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Parex anticipates releasing its Q1 2020 unaudited financial results on May 13, 2020 after the close of markets.

Supporting the Community During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Parex continues to work with the community during the COVID-19 pandemic to support the safety and wellness of people. The Company recently contributed to the local foodbank in Calgary in addition to sponsoring food deliveries to elderly people restricted from leaving their residences in some communities in Colombia. Furthermore, Parex has enhanced safety protocol in its operating fields and communities, where the Company has a footprint, to protect staff, contractors and local communities from coming into contact and the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Parex is continuing to look for ways to support its communities during this challenging time.

