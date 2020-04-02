New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Postal Automation Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879128/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$525.3 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$25.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$32.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$24.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Postal Automation Systems - A Prelude

Market Outlook

Hardware Component to Register Significant Growth

Parcel Sorters Hold Dominant Share by Technology

Governmental Postal Emerges as the Major Application Segment

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

A Note on Changing Dynamics of Postal & Delivery Services Worldwide

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

EXHIBIT 1: Postal Automation System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Ammeraal Beltech Holding BV (USA)

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Escher Group (Ireland)

Falcon Autotech Private Limited (India)

Fives Group (France)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

National Presort, Inc. (USA)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (USA)

Siemens Logistics GmbH (Germany)

SOLYSTIC SAS (France)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Vanderlande Industries B.V. (The Netherlands)

Zebra Technologies Corp. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inherent Issues of Traditional Postal Systems and Need to Reinvent Postal Services Drives Trend towards Digitization and Automation

Market Poised to Benefit from the Shift towards Smart and Connected Automated Postal Operations

The Crucial Role of AI and Other Advanced Technologies in Enhancing Operations of Postal and Mail Delivery Service Providers

AI to Enhance Processing of Parcel Data at the USPS

Focus on Automated Sorting & Delivery Processes to Spur Market Growth

Emergence of Internet of Postal Things (IoPT) Presents Significant Potential for Growth

Postal Services Poised to Benefit from Mobile Robots

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Industry Fuels Demand for Parcel Automation Systems

EXHIBIT 2: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 3: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019

Rising Labor Costs Drive Market Growth

Growing Volumes of Parcels and Packages and Need for Faster Delivery Drive Need for Automated Parcel Systems

EXHIBIT 5: Global Parcel Shipping Volumes in Billions for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 6: Parcel Shipping Volumes Worldwide in Billion Parcels for Select Countries: 2018

Innovations in Post and Parcel Automation Systems Spur Growth



