3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$127.7 Billion by the year 2025, Search will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Search will reach a market size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
CROSS-PLATFORM AND MOBILE ADVERTISING MCP-7
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel Marketing?
Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
Exhibit 1: Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the Period 2018-2023
Exhibit 2: Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select Countries for the Year 2019
Exhibit 3: Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019
Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude
Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant Leap Forward
Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities for Cross-Platform Advertising
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amobee, Inc. (USA)
Cadent LLC (USA)
Conversant LLC (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
InMobi (India)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
PubMatic, Inc. (USA)
RhythmOne, LLC (USA)
TiVo Corporation (USA)
Sizmek (USA)
Tapad, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects
Exhibit 4: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth
Exhibit 5: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011 through 2018
Exhibit 6: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025
Exhibit 7: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile Network Technologies
Exhibit 8: Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by Network Type and Region for 2024
Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform Advertising Market
Exhibit 9: Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024
Exhibit 10: Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users (in Millions): 2019
Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising
Exhibit 11: Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2019 and 2025
Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities: Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Exhibit 12: Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group for 2019
Exhibit 13: Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi- Screening Activity: 2019
Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Cross-Platform Advertisers
Exhibit 14: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
Exhibit 15: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform Advertising
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single Platform Campaigns
Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies
Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform Advertising
Exhibit 16: Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
Exhibit 17: Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of Creative Developed by Platform
Exhibit 18: Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019
Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns
Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry
Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market
Exhibit 19: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Exhibit 20: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023
Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform Advertising
Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform Advertising Market
Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Search (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Search (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Display (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Display (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: SMS (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: SMS (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Native Social (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Native Social (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: Video (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: Video (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Audio (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Audio (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Smartphones (Platform) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 16: Smartphones (Platform) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Desktops (Platform) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Desktops (Platform) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Tablets (Platform) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Tablets (Platform) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Smart Televisions (Platform) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Smart Televisions (Platform) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Proliferation of Connected Devices Drives Potential for Cross Platform Advertising
Exhibit 21: Advertising Budgets Allocated to Cross-Platform Video Advertising by Agencies and Marketers in the US for the Period 2015-2018
Changing Media Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth
Exhibit 22: US Digital Media Market: Breakdown of Time Spent (in %) by Platform for 2016 and 2019
Exhibit 23: Average Time Spent by Users Per Visit (in Minutes) by Platform in the US for 2016 and 2019
Mobile Devices Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Cross Platform Advertising
Market Analytics
Table 23: United States Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2
to 2025
Table 24: United States Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million in the United States by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 26: United States Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2
and 2025
Table 29: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 30: Canadian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 34: Japanese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Digital Advertising Market in China: An Overview
Growing Utilization of Mobile Internet Drives Cross-Platform Advertising Market
Exhibit 24: Number of Internet Users (in Million) in China for the Period 2010-2019
Exhibit 25: Penetration of Mobile Internet in China: Mobile Internet Users as % of Total Internet Users for 2010-2018
Market Analytics
Table 35: Chinese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 38: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Overview
Exhibit 26: Internet Penetration Rate in the EU: Internet Users as a % of Total Population by Country for 2019
Market Analytics
Table 39: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 44: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019 and 2025
FRANCE
Table 45: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 46: French Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: French Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 48: French Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 49: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: German Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 52: German Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 53: Italian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 56: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 60: United Kingdom Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 61: Spanish Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 64: Spanish Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 65: Russian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Russian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million in Russia by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 68: Russian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Rest of Europe Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 72: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2
and 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Asia-Pacific Presents Strong Growth Potential
Market Analytics
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 79: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Australian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Australian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 82: Australian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 83: Indian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 85: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 86: Indian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 87: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 95: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2
and 2025
Table 97: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Latin American Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 100: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Platform for 2019 and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 101: Argentinean Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Argentinean Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 104: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2
and 2025
BRAZIL
Table 105: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Brazilian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 108: Brazilian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 109: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Mexican Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Mexican Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 112: Mexican Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Rest of Latin America Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 116: Rest of Latin America Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Cross-Platform Advertising in the Middle East
Market Analytics
Table 117: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 118: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 119: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 121: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Analysis in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 122: The Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 123: Iranian Market for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Iranian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 126: Iranian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Percentage Share Distribution by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 127: Israeli Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Israeli Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Assessment in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 130: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Platform for 2019 and 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 133: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 134: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Platform for 2
and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 135: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Platform for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 139: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 141: Rest of Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 142: Rest of Middle East Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 143: African Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 144: African Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market in US$ Million in Africa by Platform: 2018-2025
Table 146: African Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Share Breakdown by Platform: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 38 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 39)
