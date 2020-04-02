New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$127.7 Billion by the year 2025, Search will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$9.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Search will reach a market size of US$5.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$39.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



CROSS-PLATFORM AND MOBILE ADVERTISING MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview

How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel Marketing?

Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

Exhibit 1: Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $ Billion for the Period 2018-2023

Exhibit 2: Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending in Select Countries for the Year 2019

Exhibit 3: Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by Digital Ad Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019

Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude

Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant Leap Forward

Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities for Cross-Platform Advertising

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amobee, Inc. (USA)

Cadent LLC (USA)

Conversant LLC (USA)

Google, Inc. (USA)

InMobi (India)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

PubMatic, Inc. (USA)

RhythmOne, LLC (USA)

TiVo Corporation (USA)

Sizmek (USA)

Tapad, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market Prospects

Exhibit 4: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth

Exhibit 5: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2011 through 2018

Exhibit 6: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 & 2025

Exhibit 7: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018-2022

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile Network Technologies

Exhibit 8: Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by Network Type and Region for 2024

Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform Advertising Market

Exhibit 9: Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

Exhibit 10: Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of Internet Users (in Millions): 2019

Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising

Exhibit 11: Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by Region for the Years 2019 and 2025

Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities: Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Exhibit 12: Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group for 2019

Exhibit 13: Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi- Screening Activity: 2019

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity for Cross-Platform Advertisers

Exhibit 14: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

Exhibit 15: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform Advertising

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single Platform Campaigns

Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies

Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform Advertising

Exhibit 16: Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

Exhibit 17: Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage Breakdown of Creative Developed by Platform

Exhibit 18: Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of Budget Allocated for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016-2019

Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns

Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry

Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market

Exhibit 19: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Exhibit 20: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023

Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform Advertising

Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform Advertising Market

Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns



