CHICAGO, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 14th year, the Coors Light Líderes program begins its search today to find the next up-and-coming Latino leader. The program seeks an emerging Latino leader nominated by a local or national nonprofit institution to receive a $25,000 grant to develop a program with their associated nonprofit that benefits Latinos in his or her community. Emerging Latino leaders can be nominated at www.coorslightlideres.com through June 2, 2020.



The more than 180 finalists throughout the years remain committed to making a difference in their communities. “We are excited to continue to identify, highlight and reward leaders who are at the forefront of their community needs,” said Alberto Senior, community affairs, Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Based on the nomination criteria , 12 finalists will be selected to participate for the title of 2020 Coors Light Líder of the Year. The 12 finalists, 21 years of age or older, will then participate in a public online voting competition through www.coorslightlideres.com in August 2020. Finalists will be highlighted nationally for their dedication to help others through transformative initiatives that create lasting change in their communities. The winner will be announced during Hispanic Heritage Month. Beyond the $25,000 for the winner’s nonprofit, this year, a $2,500 grant will be awarded to the second-place finalist for his/her nonprofit.

The Coors Light Líderes Program helps the leaders enhance their networks and professional growth. The projects developed by the winners continue to promote leadership, education, environmental responsibility, entrepreneurship and skill building. In 2019, Coors Light recognized Sandra Raffaelli of West Palm Beach, Florida, as Líder of the Year. Sandra is using the $25,000 grant to help adults with disabilities improve their quality of life through innovative design programs that provide skill development, networking, and artistic recognition which prepares them for self-sufficiency.

For more information visit www.CoorsLightLideres.com . Join the #CoorsLightLideres conversation on Facebook and Instagram at @ CoorsLightLideres and on Twitter at @CoorsLightLider .

