5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.2 Billion by the year 2025, Retail Outlets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Retail Outlets will reach a market size of US$952.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
LOCATION BASED ADVERTISING (LBA) MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Location Based Advertising: An Introduction
Benefits of LBA
Key Growth Drivers
Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Aislelabs Inc. (Canada)
Foursquare Labs, Inc. (USA))
Gamigo AG (Germany)
GroundTruth (USA)
Scanbuy, Inc. (USA)
Yoose PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers
Exhibit 1: Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data
Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising
Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA
Exhibit 2: Smartphone Users Worldwide (In Billion): 2016-2021E
Exhibit 3: Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2
through 2020
Exhibit 4: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth
Exhibit 5: 5G Smartphone Shipments in in Million Units: 2019, 2020, & 2022
Millennials: An Important Demographic
Exhibit 6: Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group
LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights
Mobile Search and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth
Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing
LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets
Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports
Exhibit 7: Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F
Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising
CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach
Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA
Issues and Challenges
Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue
Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam
Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review
Push Approach/Push Advertising
Pull Approach/Pull Advertising
LBA Ecosystem
Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three ‘R’s of LBA
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)
