New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.2 Billion by the year 2025, Retail Outlets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Retail Outlets will reach a market size of US$952.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Foursquare

Gamigo AG

GroundTruth

Scanbuy, Inc.

Shopkick, Inc.

Yoose PTE. Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW



LOCATION BASED ADVERTISING (LBA) MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Location Based Advertising: An Introduction

Benefits of LBA

Key Growth Drivers

Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Aislelabs Inc. (Canada)

Foursquare Labs, Inc. (USA))

Gamigo AG (Germany)

GroundTruth (USA)

Scanbuy, Inc. (USA)

Yoose PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

Exhibit 1: Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal Data

Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising

Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA

Exhibit 2: Smartphone Users Worldwide (In Billion): 2016-2021E

Exhibit 3: Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2

through 2020

Exhibit 4: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth

Exhibit 5: 5G Smartphone Shipments in in Million Units: 2019, 2020, & 2022

Millennials: An Important Demographic

Exhibit 6: Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group

LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights

Mobile Search and Navigation Apps to Drive Growth

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for Marketing

LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Exhibit 7: Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising

CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach

Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA

Issues and Challenges

Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue

Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam

Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review

Push Approach/Push Advertising

Pull Approach/Pull Advertising

LBA Ecosystem

Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three ‘R’s of LBA



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2017

Table 3: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Retail Outlets (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Retail Outlets (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2017

Table 6: Retail Outlets (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Public Places (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Public Places (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2017

Table 9: Public Places (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Airports (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Airports (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2017

Table 12: Airports (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hospitals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Hospitals (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2017

Table 15: Hospitals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2015-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 19: United States Location Based Advertising (LBA) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 21: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2015-2017

Table 24: Canadian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 27: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 30: Chinese Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 31: European Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2015-2017

Table 33: European Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Location Based Advertising (LBA) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2015-2017

Table 36: European Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 39: French Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2015, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: German Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 42: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 45: Italian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 48: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2015-2017

Table 51: Spanish Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 54: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Location Based Advertising (LBA) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2015-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2015-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2015, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 66: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2015-2017

Table 69: Indian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 72: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 75: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 77: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2015-2017

Table 78: Latin American Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 81: Latin American Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Location Based Advertising (LBA) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2015-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2015, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 90: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Location Based Advertising (LBA) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 93: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2015 VS 2

VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2015-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2015, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2015-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 102: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Location Based Advertising (LBA) Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2015-2017

Table 105: Israeli Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Analysis by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Location Based Advertising (LBA) in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 111: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2015-2017

Table 114: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Location Based Advertising (LBA) Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2015-2017

Table 117: Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 37 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 38)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001