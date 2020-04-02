New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bearings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817849/?utm_source=GNW

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$52.1 Billion by the year 2025, Roller Bearings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$2.7 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$947.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Roller Bearings will reach a market size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Brammer PLC

Tenneco Inc.

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

HKT Bearings Ltd.

igusÂ®

JTEKT Corporation

MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

NSK Ltd.

NTN Corporation

RBC Bearings, Inc.

Rexnord Corporation

Schaeffler AG

SKF Group

SNL Bearings Limited

The Timken Company

Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp., Ltd.,.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Bearings

Raw Materials Used in Bearings Manufacturing

Bearings: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Roller Bearings: Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Types of Roller Bearings

Ball Bearings: Second Major Product Category

Types of Ball Bearings

Other Bearing Types - Plain, Air, Magnetic, & Gas - Remain in Contention

China, Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions Continue to Drive Market Growth

Economic Scenario and its Influence on Bearings Market

Exhibit 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Suppliers Focus on Innovations and Advancements in Bearing Technology

Collaboration between Bearing and Equipment Manufacturers for Optimal Bearing Designs

Chinese Companies Playing Significant Role

Global Competitor Market Shares

Exhibit 2: Bearings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Brammer PLC (UK)

Tenneco Inc. (USA)

Harbin Bearing Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China)

HKT Bearings Ltd. (South Korea)

igus® (Germany)

JTEKT Corporation (Japan)

MinebeaMitsumi, Inc. (Japan)

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp. (Japan)

NSK Ltd. (Japan)

NTN Corporation (Japan)

RBC Bearings, Inc. (USA)

Rexnord Corporation (USA)

Schaeffler AG (Germany)

SKF Group (Sweden)

SNL Bearings Limited (India)

The Timken Company (USA)

Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp., Ltd., (China)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Automotive Bearings Market

Rise in Vehicle Production Portends Bright Outlook for Bearings

Exhibit 3: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Focus on Production of Lightweight Vehicles Boosts Demand for Sophisticated Bearings

Light Weight Bearings for the Automobile Sector

Private Labeling Bodes Well for the Market

An Insight into the Automotive Suspension Bearings Market

Rolling Element Bearings: A Key Automotive Bearing Solution

Innovative Approaches to Enable Efficient Roller Bearings for Powertrain Applications

Evolving Consumer Demands and Vehicle Functions Drive Innovations in Automotive Bearing Industry

Railway and Aerospace Industry Fueling Growth in the Bearings Market

Rising Demand in Aerospace Applications

Exhibit 4: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Exhibit 5: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Bearings Come to the Fore to Improve Mining Equipment Efficiency

Exhibit 6: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market

Exhibit 7: Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Agriculture Sector Offers Growth Prospects

Exhibit 8: Food Demand Growth Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027

Renewable Energy Sector Witnesses Increased Demand for Bearings

Bearings for Wind Turbine: A High Value Segment

Exhibit 9: Global Wind Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2011, 2017, 2020 and 2022

Advancements and Increasing Collaborations to Optimize Bearing Technology for Fluid Handling Industry

Integration of Sensor Units with Bearings and Adoption of Smart Bearings Fosters Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Innovative and Special Bearings

Innovative Bearing Concepts

Low-Friction Tapered Roller Bearings with Locating or Non- Locating Supports

Advanced Locating Bearings with Low Friction and Enhanced Load Capacity

Optimal Designs for Non-Locating Bearing Supports

Bearing Designs for Automatic Transmissions

Sophisticated Bearings for EV Drives

Integrated Ball Bearing Systems for Transmission Applications

Valuable Developments in Bearing Technology Enable Advanced Bearing Solutions

Looking Beyond Steel

Hybrid Bearings Replacing Steel

Enduring Harsh Operating Conditions

Progress in Bearing Lubrication

Evolving Specifications for Rolling Bearings

Novel Materials Spur Innovations in Ball Bearing Manufacturing Industry

Tungsten Carbide Enables Robust Ball Bearings

Quieter Chrome Steel Bearings

Plastic-based Bearings with high Durability

Advanced Materials Improve Performance and Fatigue-Resistance of Engine Bearings

Advanced Materials for Conventional Tri-Metal Engine Bearings

Advanced Aluminum Alloys for Bi-Metal Engine Bearings

Polymer Coatings for Engine Bearings

Linear Slides: Developments in Polymers Offering New Life

White Metal Alloys Gain Popularity in Bearings

Market Restrains

Emergence of Electric Vehicles to Hamper Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Bearings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Bearings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Bearings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Roller Bearings (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Roller Bearings (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Roller Bearings (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ball Bearings (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ball Bearings (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Ball Bearings (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Products (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Products (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Mining & Construction (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Mining & Construction (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Mining & Construction (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Railway & Aerospace (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Railway & Aerospace (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Railway & Aerospace (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Agriculture (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Agriculture (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Agriculture (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Electrical (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electrical (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electrical (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Background and Development of the Bearings Industry

A Peek into the US Ball Bearing Market

US Ceramic Ball Bearing Market

Competition

Single-Source Supply Trend

Anti-dumping Duties Save the Day

Market Analytics

Table 31: United States Bearings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Bearings Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Bearings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Bearings Industry: An Insight

Canadian Ball Bearing Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: Canadian Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Canadian Bearings Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 39: Bearings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Canadian Bearings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Bearings Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Bearings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Japan, Once a Force; Losing Sheen

New Supplier Face Entry Barriers in the Automotive Sector

Competition

Market Analytics

Table 43: Japanese Market for Bearings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Bearings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 45: Japanese Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Japanese Bearings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Bearings Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China: A Frontrunner in the Bearings Industry

Shortages in Wind Turbine Bearings: A Business Case for Local Suppliers

Market Challenges

Price War between Chinese and Japanese Bearing Manufacturers

Market Analytics

Table 49: Chinese Bearings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Bearings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Bearings Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Bearings Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Overview

Big Shot Manufactures in Western Europe Eye Low Cost CEE Countries for Production

Brand Loyalty a Rarity among End-Users

Competition

Market Analytics

Table 55: European Bearings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Bearings Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Bearings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 59: Bearings Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Bearings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Bearings Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Bearings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 64: Bearings Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: French Bearings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: French Bearings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Bearings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 70: Bearings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 72: German Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Bearings Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Bearings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Bearings Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 76: Italian Bearings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Bearings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Bearings Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Italian Demand for Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Bearings Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Tapered Roller Bearings Dominate the Roller and Needle Bearings Market

Exhibit 10: UK Market for Roller and Needle Bearings by Type (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Tapered, Cylindrical, Spherical and Needle

Market Analytics

Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Bearings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Bearings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: United Kingdom Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: United Kingdom Bearings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Bearings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 88: Spanish Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Spanish Bearings Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 90: Bearings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Spanish Bearings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Bearings Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 93: Spanish Bearings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 94: Russian Bearings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Bearings Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Russian Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Bearings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 99: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 101: Bearings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Bearings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Bearings Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Bearings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 107: Bearings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Bearings Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Bearings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Bearings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 115: Bearings Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 117: Australian Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Bearings Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Bearings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 120: Bearings Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Indian Bearings Industry: At a Glance

Industry Structure

Growth Drivers

Challenges

Market Overview

Competitive Scenario

Exhibit 11: Indian Bearings Market (2020): Market Share Breakdown by Leading Companies

Leading Bearing Manufacturers in India

Organized Sector Rules Domestic Bearings Production

Exhibit 12: Indian Bearings Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown by Sector for Organized, Unorganized, and Imports

Imports Account for a Prominent Share

Automotive: The Major Application Segment

Competition from Chinese Bearings

Automotive Bearing Exports: An Insight

Brief Note on Other Application Segments

Market Analytics

Table 121: Indian Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Indian Bearings Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Bearings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 124: Indian Bearings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Bearings Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 126: Indian Bearings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 127: Bearings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 129: Bearings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Bearings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 132: Bearings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Bearings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Bearings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Bearings Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Bearings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Brief Overview

Market Analytics

Table 139: Latin American Bearings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 140: Bearings Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Bearings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Bearings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Bearings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Bearings Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Demand for Bearings in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Bearings Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 148: Argentinean Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 149: Bearings Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Bearings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Bearings Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Bearings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 154: Bearings Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Bearings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Bearings Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Bearings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Bearings Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Bearings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 160: Bearings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Bearings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 162: Mexican Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Bearings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Bearings Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Bearings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Bearings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Bearings Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Latin America Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Bearings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 171: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 172: The Middle East Bearings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Bearings Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Bearings Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Bearings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Bearings Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Bearings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 178: African Bearings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Bearings Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 180: African Bearings Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: African Bearings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Bearings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 183: Bearings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 253 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 267)

