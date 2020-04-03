New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stain Resistant Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Solvent-Based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$64.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$42.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solvent-Based will reach a market size of US$105.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$360.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

APV Engineered Coatings

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

BASF SE

Crypton LLC.

Nanotex LLC

ICL Phosphate Specialty

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

Teijin Frontier CO., LTD.

The Chemours Company

The Dow Chemical Company

The Sherwin-Williams Company.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW



STAIN RESISTANT COATINGS MCP15

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Robust Demand from End-Use Industries Drives the Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well for Stain Resistance Coatings Market

Exhibit 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Strong Demand from Buildings & Construction Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Asia-Pacific to Retain Dominant Position in Global Market

Siloxane Copolymers Coatings - The Largest Segment based on Chemistry

Polytetrafluoroethylene - Another Important Chemistry Type

Solvent-based Coatings Dominate, Water-based Coatings to Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

APV Engineered Coatings (USA)

Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

Crypton LLC. (USA)

Nanotex LLC (USA)

ICL Phosphate Specialty (USA)

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

PPG Industries (USA)

Teijin Frontier CO., LTD. (Japan)

The Chemours Company (USA)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Building and Infrastructure Investments: A Key Demand Driver for Stain Resistance Coatings

Exhibit 2: Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022

Exhibit 3: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Region

Exponential Increase in Urbanization to Propel Demand for Stain-Resistance Coatings

Exhibit 4: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Exhibit 5: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Architectural Coatings Market Witnesses Strong Demand for Durable, Stain-Resistant Products

Growing Demand for Consumer Electronic Devices with Light Color Substrates Drives Opportunities

Textiles: Another Major End-Use Market

Stain-Resistant Carpeting Gains Popularity amidst Strict Regulatory Stance

Impact of Regulations on Stain-Resistant Carpet Industry

Increasing Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in Transportation Sector Spurs Market Expansion

Opportunity Indicators

Favorable Automotive Production Trends

Exhibit 6: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Innovations and Advancements Maintain Market Momentum

MetaShield Launches MetaShieldCLEAN™ Coating with Anti-Stain and Anti-Dust Function for Consumer Packaging

New Fluorine-free Oleophobic Coating to Enable Oil-Resistant Textiles

Stahl Introduces Hydrophobic Hybrid Resin with Excellent Stain Resistance

Johnson Controls Unveils FreshPer4mance Coating to Keep Automotive Seats Hygienic and Clean

Velvecron® SR Coating with Enhanced Stain Resistance for Electronic Devices

Rising Adoption of Nanotechnology Creates New Opportunities

Cationic Primers Emerge as Potential Stain Blocking Solutions with High Effectiveness



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Stain Resistant Coatings Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Stain Resistant Coatings Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Solvent-based (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Solvent-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Solvent-based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Water-based (Technology) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Water-based (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Water-based (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Technologies (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Technologies (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Siloxane Copolymers (Chemistry) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Siloxane Copolymers (Chemistry) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Siloxane Copolymers (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) (Chemistry) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) (Chemistry) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) (Chemistry) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) (Chemistry) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) (Chemistry) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) (Chemistry) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Chemistries (Chemistry) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Architectural Coatings (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Architectural Coatings (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Architectural Coatings (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Textile Softeners & Repellents (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Textile Softeners & Repellents (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Textile Softeners & Repellents (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Cookware & Bakeware (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Cookware & Bakeware (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Cookware & Bakeware (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Transportation (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 38: Transportation (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Transportation (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 43: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 44: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United States by Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 51: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 53: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review by Chemistry in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 57: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 62: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Stain Resistant Coatings Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Stain Resistant Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 71: Chinese Stain Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 72: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Stain Resistant Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Stain Resistant Coatings Market by Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 79: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: European Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018-2025

Table 86: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 89: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: French Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 92: French Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in France by Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Stain Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: German Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 101: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: German Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 110: Italian Stain Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 111: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Stain Resistant Coatings Market by Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 119: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Stain Resistant Coatings Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Stain Resistant Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2

to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 126: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 128: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review by Chemistry in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 132: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 137: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Russia by Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 144: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 146: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 147: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018-2025

Table 149: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 152: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Asia-Pacific by Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Stain Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 167: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Analysis in India in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 176: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review by Chemistry in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 186: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 189: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 192: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 194: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Stain Resistant Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 203: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 207: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market by Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 215: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 216: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018-2025

Table 218: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 221: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Brazil by Chemistry: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Stain Resistant Coatings Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 233: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 240: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 242: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Latin America by Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 249: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 251: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 254: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market by Chemistry in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 258: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Chemistry for 2009,2019, and 2025

Table 259: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017

Table 261: The Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 263: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Iran in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Market for Stain Resistant Coatings: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Iranian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Iranian Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 270: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 271: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 272: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 273: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018-2025

Table 275: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 278: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Israeli Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 280: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 281: Saudi Arabian Stain Resistant Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 282: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 283: Saudi Arabian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 285: Saudi Arabian Stain Resistant Coatings Market by Chemistry: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 286: Saudi Arabian Demand for Stain Resistant Coatings in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 287: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 288: Saudi Arabian Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 289: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: United Arab Emirates Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 291: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: United Arab Emirates Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 294: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: United Arab Emirates Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 297: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 298: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 299: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017

Table 300: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2009-2017

Table 303: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 305: Rest of Middle East Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 306: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 307: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in US$ Thousand in Africa by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 308: African Stain Resistant Coatings Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 309: African Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 310: African Stain Resistant Coatings Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Chemistry: 2018 to 2025

Table 311: Stain Resistant Coatings Market in Africa by Chemistry: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 312: African Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown by Chemistry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 313: African Stain Resistant Coatings Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 314: Stain Resistant Coatings Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 315: Stain Resistant Coatings Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 44)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799713/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001