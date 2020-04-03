New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Public Safety LTE Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799459/?utm_source=GNW

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AT&T, Inc.

Bittium Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cobham plc

Frequentis AG

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Hytera Communication Co. Ltd.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Mentura Group OY

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sonim Technologies Inc.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications Inc.







PUBLIC SAFETY LTE MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, FEBRUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Review of the Rise of LTE & Its Impact on Critical Communications Broadband Networks

Importance of Communication in Disaster & Emergency Response & Why LTE Commands Attention

Rapid Penetration of 4G LTE Provides the Foundation for the Growth of LTE-Based Public Safety Networks: Global 4G LTE Connections (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019 and 2022



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Bittium Corporation (Finland)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Cobham plc (UK)

Frequentis AG (Austria)

General Dynamics Corporation (USA)

Harris Corporation (USA)

Hytera Communication Co. Ltd. (China)

Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy)

Mentura Group OY (Finland)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (USA)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Sonim Technologies Inc. (USA)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Verizon Communications Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Growing Global Momentum for Managing Disaster Risk, Against the Backdrop of Climate Change, Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of Public Safety LTE

Growing Frequency of Extreme Weather Events & Related Losses Drives the Focus on Disaster Preparedness: Global Number of Extreme Weather Events & Losses (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2018, and 2022

Global Number of Deaths by Type of Natural Disaster for the Year 2018

Healthcare Challenges Posed by Rapidly Aging World Population Drives the Importance of Emergency Medical Services

Rapidly Aging Population & Escalation in Geriatric Health Care Costs Highlight the Need for Efficient Emergency Medical Response Teams: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rapidly Expanding Market for Geriatric Care Services Drives the Focus on the Importance of First Responder Coordination & Their Ability to Mobilize Intelligence: Global Market for Geriatric Care Services (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2023

Rise of Smart Cities Drives the Need for Advanced Public Safety LTE Solutions

Growing Focus on Smart City Development Opens Up Opportunities for Connected Emergency Services & Communication Networks: Global Spending on Smart Cities (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Terrorism & Stringent Law Enforcement and Border Control Spur the Need for Mission Critical Communication Systems

Persistent Threat of Terror Plots & Terror Attacks and Deaths Make National Security a Priority that Sheds Focus on Effective Mission-Critical Communication Systems: Global Number of Deaths Due to Terrorism for the Years 2010, 2013, 2015 & 2018

Stringent Fire Safety Regulations & Increase in Fire Response Services to Benefit Growth of Public Safety LTE

Ever-Present Threat of Fires & the Importance of Immediate Response to Save Life & Property Drive the Importance of Public Safety LTE in Fire Safety Services: Global Number of Reported Fire Incidents (In Million) for the Years 2000, 2010, 2015 and 2018

With Fire Rescue Calls Averaging to Over 45 Million Per Year, Robustness of Emergency Communications Receives New Attention & Focus: Global Number of Fire Rescue Calls Made, Breakdown by Country for the Year 2018

Growing Use of Drones for Public Safety Throws the Spotlight on LTE for Drone Flight Management, Communication & Situational Awareness

Growing Market for Commercial Drones Bodes Well for the Use of Drones in Public Safety Aviation: Global Drones Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 & 2018 by Sector

Growing Awareness Over the Combinational Power of LMR & Public Safety LTE Drives the Popularity of Hybrid LTE & Interoperable Solutions

Complete Migration to Pure Public-Safety LTE Radio Access Network Faces Its Own Set of Challenges

Commercial LTE Operators Eye Public Safety Communications

Integrating Public Safety LTE with IoT, An Important Trend in the Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Public Safety LTE Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Infrastructure (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Infrastructure (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Private (Deployment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Private (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Hybrid (Deployment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Hybrid (Deployment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Commercial (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Commercial (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Law Enforcement and Border Control (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 14: Law Enforcement and Border Control (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Firefighting Services (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: Firefighting Services (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Emergency Medical Services (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 18: Emergency Medical Services (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Disaster Management (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 20: Disaster Management (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Market Analytics

Table 21: United States Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: Public Safety LTE Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 24: United States Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Public Safety LTE Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Market Analytics

Table 27: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Public Safety LTE Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 30: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Canadian Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 33: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 35: Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 36: Public Safety LTE Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 37: Chinese Demand for Public Safety LTE in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Chinese Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 39: European Public Safety LTE Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 40: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 41: European Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 42: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: European Public Safety LTE Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 44: Public Safety LTE Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 45: European Public Safety LTE Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 46: European Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 47: Public Safety LTE Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: French Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 50: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Public Safety LTE Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 52: French Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Market Analytics

Table 53: United Kingdom Market for Public Safety LTE: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Public Safety LTE Market in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 56: United Kingdom Public Safety LTE Market Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 57: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Public Safety LTE in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 58: Public Safety LTE Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Market Analytics

Table 59: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 60: Public Safety LTE Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 61: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 62: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 64: Spanish Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 65: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 66: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 68: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2019 and 2025

Table 69: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 70: Rest of Europe Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Australia

South Korea

Market Analytics

Table 71: Public Safety LTE Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: Public Safety LTE Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Market Overview

A Review of Ongoing PS-LTE Deployments

Market Analytics

Table 77: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 78: Public Safety LTE Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 79: Public Safety LTE Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 82: Rest of World Public Safety LTE Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



