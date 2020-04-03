New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System Simulator Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799410/?utm_source=GNW

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$413.7 Million by the year 2025, Load Flow will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$13.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Load Flow will reach a market size of US$12.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$64 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB

Eaton Corporation, Inc.

ETAP

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

GE Energy Consulting

Neplan AG

RTDS Technologies, Inc.

Siemens AG

The MathWorks, Inc.

Opal-RT Technologies, Inc.

PowerWorld Corporation.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799410/?utm_source=GNW



POWER SYSTEM SIMULATOR MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Power System Simulation

Power System Simulator Market: Healthy Growth Prospects

Software: The Largest Segment

Load Flow Module Leads Power System Simulator Market

Power Sector Fuels Need for Power System Simulators

North America Dominates Global Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB (Switzerland)

Eaton Corporation, Inc. (USA)

ETAP (USA)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GE Energy Consulting (USA)

Neplan AG (Switzerland)

RTDS Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Siemens AG (Germany)

The MathWorks, Inc. (USA)

Opal-RT Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

PowerWorld Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Increase in Power Sector and Growth in Power Generation Capacities Drive Need for Power System Simulators

Exhibit 1: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Exhibit 2: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Exhibit 3: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/ Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

High Growth Potential of Renewable Energy Sector to Fuel Market Growth

Exhibit 4: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Exhibit 5: Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Exhibit 6: Global Renewable Energy Investments in US$ Billion: 2018 & 2030

Exhibit 7: Global Renewable Capacity Growth by Technology over the Period 2019-2024

Growing Importance of Real-time Digital Power System Simulations for Power Systems Design & Scheduling

A Glance at Select Real Time Digital Simulators

Real Time Simulation Offers Support for Smart Grid Deployments

Cloud Deployment of Power System Simulators Gains Momentum

Arc Flash Simulation Studies: Essential to Prevent and Mitigate Hazards Related to Arc Flash Events

Investment Scenario in Mining & Metals Sector Influences Market Growth

Product Segmentation by Module: Definitions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power System Simulator Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power System Simulator Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power System Simulator Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Load Flow (Module) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Load Flow (Module) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Load Flow (Module) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Short Circuit (Module) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Short Circuit (Module) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Short Circuit (Module) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Device Coordination Selectivity (Module) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Device Coordination Selectivity (Module) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Device Coordination Selectivity (Module) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Arc Flash (Module) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Arc Flash (Module) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Arc Flash (Module) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Harmonics (Module) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Harmonics (Module) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Harmonics (Module) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Other Modules (Module) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Other Modules (Module) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other Modules (Module) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Software (Offering) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Software (Offering) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Software (Offering) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Hardware (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Hardware (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Hardware (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Services (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Services (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Services (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Power (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Power (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Power (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Industrial (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Industrial (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Industrial (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 38: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 40: United States Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Power System Simulator Market in the United States by Module: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: United States Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United States Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Power System Simulator Market in the United States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Power System Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Power System Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 48: Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 49: Canadian Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Canadian Power System Simulator Historic Market Review by Module in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 51: Power System Simulator Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 52: Canadian Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Power System Simulator Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 54: Power System Simulator Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Power System Simulator Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Power System Simulator Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 57: Canadian Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Power System Simulator Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Japanese Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Power System Simulator Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Japanese Power System Simulator Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Power System Simulator Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 67: Chinese Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Power System Simulator Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Chinese Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Power System Simulator Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Power System Simulator Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 76: European Power System Simulator Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Power System Simulator Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Power System Simulator Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018-2025

Table 80: Power System Simulator Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 83: Power System Simulator Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Power System Simulator Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: Power System Simulator Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 88: Power System Simulator Market in France by Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: French Power System Simulator Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 90: French Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Power System Simulator Market in France by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French Power System Simulator Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Power System Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: French Power System Simulator Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 97: Power System Simulator Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: German Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 99: German Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Power System Simulator Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Power System Simulator Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Power System Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 106: Italian Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 108: Italian Power System Simulator Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 109: Italian Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Power System Simulator Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Demand for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Power System Simulator Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 115: United Kingdom Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Power System Simulator Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 117: United Kingdom Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Power System Simulator Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: United Kingdom Power System Simulator Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Power System Simulator Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 124: Spanish Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Spanish Power System Simulator Historic Market Review by Module in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 126: Power System Simulator Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Spanish Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Power System Simulator Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 129: Power System Simulator Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Power System Simulator Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Power System Simulator Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 132: Spanish Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 133: Russian Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Power System Simulator Market in Russia by Module: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 135: Russian Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Russian Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Power System Simulator Market in Russia by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Power System Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Power System Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 141: Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 142: Rest of Europe Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018-2025

Table 143: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 146: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Power System Simulator Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 152: Power System Simulator Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Power System Simulator Market in Asia-Pacific by Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Power System Simulator Market in Asia-Pacific by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Power System Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 163: Power System Simulator Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Australian Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 165: Australian Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Power System Simulator Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Power System Simulator Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Power System Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 171: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 172: Indian Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Indian Power System Simulator Historic Market Review by Module in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Power System Simulator Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: Indian Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Power System Simulator Historic Market Review by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: Power System Simulator Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Power System Simulator Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Power System Simulator Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 180: Indian Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 181: Power System Simulator Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: South Korean Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 183: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Power System Simulator Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 186: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Power System Simulator Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 190: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power System Simulator Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 198: Power System Simulator Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 199: Latin American Power System Simulator Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 200: Power System Simulator Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Power System Simulator Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 202: Latin American Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Power System Simulator Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Power System Simulator Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Demand for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Power System Simulator Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 211: Argentinean Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018-2025

Table 212: Power System Simulator Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Argentinean Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Argentinean Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 215: Power System Simulator Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Power System Simulator Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Power System Simulator Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 220: Power System Simulator Market in Brazil by Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Brazilian Power System Simulator Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 222: Brazilian Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Power System Simulator Market in Brazil by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Power System Simulator Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Power System Simulator Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Power System Simulator Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 229: Power System Simulator Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 230: Mexican Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 231: Mexican Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Power System Simulator Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Power System Simulator Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Power System Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 237: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 238: Rest of Latin America Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 239: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Latin America by Module: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 240: Rest of Latin America Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Latin America by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Power System Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Power System Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 246: Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 247: The Middle East Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 248: Power System Simulator Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 250: The Middle East Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: The Middle East Power System Simulator Historic Market by Module in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 252: Power System Simulator Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Power System Simulator Historic Market by Offering in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 255: Power System Simulator Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Power System Simulator Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2

to 2025

Table 257: Power System Simulator Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 258: The Middle East Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 259: Iranian Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 260: Power System Simulator Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 261: Iranian Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Iranian Market for Power System Simulator: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Power System Simulator Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 266: Iranian Power System Simulator Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 267: Power System Simulator Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 268: Israeli Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018-2025

Table 269: Power System Simulator Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 270: Israeli Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Israeli Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 272: Power System Simulator Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Israeli Power System Simulator Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 275: Power System Simulator Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Israeli Power System Simulator Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 277: Saudi Arabian Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 279: Saudi Arabian Power System Simulator Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Power System Simulator Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Power System Simulator Market by Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 283: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power System Simulator in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 284: Power System Simulator Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 285: Saudi Arabian Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 286: Power System Simulator Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 287: United Arab Emirates Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 288: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 289: Power System Simulator Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: United Arab Emirates Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 291: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Power System Simulator Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: United Arab Emirates Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 294: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 295: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: Rest of Middle East Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Module: 2009-2017

Table 297: Rest of Middle East Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 298: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 299: Rest of Middle East Power System Simulator Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 300: Rest of Middle East Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: Power System Simulator Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: Rest of Middle East Power System Simulator Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 303: Power System Simulator Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 304: African Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 305: Power System Simulator Market in Africa by Module: A storic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 306: African Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 307: African Power System Simulator Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Offering: 2018 to 2025

Table 308: Power System Simulator Market in Africa by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 309: African Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 310: African Power System Simulator Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 311: Power System Simulator Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 312: Power System Simulator Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 34 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 35)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799410/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001