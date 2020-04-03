New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Monitoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799405/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Power Monitoring Products and Services

Power Monitoring Products and Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

Power Monitoring Hardware: Major Category

Power Monitoring Software Continues to Make Robust Gains

Sustained Demand for Power Monitoring Services

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Fast Growing Markets

EXHIBIT 1: World Power Monitoring Products & Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 2: World Power Monitoring Products & Services Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, USA, Europe, Africa, Canada, and Japan

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Power Monitoring Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Competitive Scenario

Power Monitoring: A Fragmented Marketplace

Select Merger & Acquisition (M&A) Deals in the Global Energy Industry (2017-2018)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Accuenergy Ltd. (Canada)

Albireo Energy, LLC (USA)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Fluke Corporation (USA)

Fuji Electric FA Components & Systems Co., Ltd. (Japan)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Greystone Energy Systems Inc. (Canada)

Littelfuse, Inc. (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Samsara Networks, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

VaCom Technologies (USA)

Veris Industries (USA)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs amid Escalating Energy Costs Creates Fertile Environment for Power Monitoring Solutions Market

Reducing Carbon Emissions - Right Time for Energy Efficiency Solutions

EXHIBIT 4: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2018 by Industry

EXHIBIT 5: Energy Use Efficiency & Wastages in the U.S. (In Quadrillion British Thermal Units)

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates Deployments

EXHIBIT 6: Price of Carbon Emission in US$ per Metric Ton of CO2-Equivalent by Select Countries: 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Percentage Share of Carbon Dioxide Emissions Worldwide by Price: 2019

Focus on Improving the Electrical Infrastructure Reliability Builds Market Momentum

Manufacturing & Process Industry: Major Consumer

EXHIBIT 8: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Global Spending on Industry 4.0 Technologies (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Sustained Opportunities in Utilities & Renewable Energy Sectors

EXHIBIT 10: Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh by Fuel Type for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

EXHIBIT 11: Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh by Region for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

EXHIBIT 12: China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

Rising Investments on Smart Grids Accelerates Market Adoption

EXHIBIT 13: Global Spending on Smart Grid Infrastructure (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Novel Opportunities Identified in Renewables Sector

Developments in Smart Water Management Industry Augur Well

EXHIBIT 14: Global Spending on Smart Water Management Solutions (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, and 2023

Power Monitoring Systems Come to the Fore to Resolve Critical Power Needs of Datacenters

EXHIBIT 15: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

EXHIBIT 16: Data Center New Floor Space Capacity Additions (in ‘000 Sq. ft.) Worldwide for the Years 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations: New Growth Vertical

EXHIBIT 17: Number of Public Charging Stations Worldwide for the Years 2015 through 2019

IoT & M2M Communication Summon Broad-based Modifications in Power Monitoring Technology

Academia Embraces Power Monitoring Technology to Push Energy Efficiency



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Monitoring Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Monitoring Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Manufacturing & Process Industry (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Manufacturing & Process Industry (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Manufacturing & Process Industry (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Utilities & Renewables (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Utilities & Renewables (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Utilities & Renewables (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2025

Table 20: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Public Infrastructure (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Data Centers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Data Centers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Data Centers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Table 28: United States Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Power Monitoring Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Power Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 33: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Power Monitoring Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 36: Power Monitoring Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Power Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Power Monitoring Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Power Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Power Monitoring Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Power Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Power Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Power Monitoring Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Power Monitoring Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Table 52: European Power Monitoring Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Power Monitoring Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Power Monitoring Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 56: Power Monitoring Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Power Monitoring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Power Monitoring Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Power Monitoring Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: French Power Monitoring Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Power Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Power Monitoring Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Power Monitoring Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Power Monitoring Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Power Monitoring Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Power Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Power Monitoring Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Power Monitoring Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Power Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Power Monitoring Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Power Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Power Monitoring Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 87: Power Monitoring Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Spanish Power Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Power Monitoring Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Power Monitoring Market in Russia by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Power Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 96: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 98: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 104: Power Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Power Monitoring Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Power Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Power Monitoring Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Power Monitoring Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Power Monitoring Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Power Monitoring Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 120: Power Monitoring Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Power Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Power Monitoring Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Power Monitoring Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 126: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Power Monitoring Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 137: Power Monitoring Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Power Monitoring Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Power Monitoring Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 146: Power Monitoring Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Power Monitoring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Power Monitoring Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Power Monitoring Market in Brazil by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Power Monitoring Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Power Monitoring Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Power Monitoring Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Power Monitoring Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Power Monitoring Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Power Monitoring Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Latin America by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Power Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 168: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Power Monitoring Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: The Middle East Power Monitoring Historic Market by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 174: Power Monitoring Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Power Monitoring Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Power Monitoring: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: Power Monitoring Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Power Monitoring Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Power Monitoring Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 185: Power Monitoring Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Power Monitoring Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Power Monitoring Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Power Monitoring Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Power Monitoring Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Power Monitoring Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Monitoring in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Power Monitoring Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Power Monitoring Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 198: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Power Monitoring Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Power Monitoring Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Power Monitoring Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Power Monitoring Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Power Monitoring Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Power Monitoring Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Power Monitoring Market in Africa by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Power Monitoring Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Power Monitoring Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 213: Power Monitoring Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 64 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 66)

