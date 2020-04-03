New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mining Lubricants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799137/?utm_source=GNW
5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants will reach a market size of US$83.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$272.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Mining Lubricants
Type of Mining Lubricants
Mineral Oil & Bio-based Lubricants
Synthetic Lubricants
Mining Techniques
Lubricant Usage by Equipment Function
Engine
Hydraulic
Transmission
Gear
End-Use Application Sectors for Mining Lubricants
Coal Mining
Iron Ore Mining
Bauxite Mining
Other End-Uses
Mining Industry Growth Promises Lucrative Opportunities for Mining Lubricants Market
Recent Market Activity
Mineral Oil & Bio-Based Lubricants Command Global Market
Coal Mining Occupies Leading Share of Global Demand
Asia-Pacific (including China) Exhibits Massive Gains
India Remains Strong Mining Lubricants Market in Asia-Pacific
EXHIBIT 1: World Mining Lubricants Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 2: Global Mining Lubricants Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025
Economic Scenario and its Impact on Mining Lubricant Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021
Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether
EXHIBIT 4: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019
Market Restraints for the Global Mining Lubricants Industry
Competitive Scenario & Key Developments
EXHIBIT 5: Synthetic Lubricants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Bel-Ray Company, LLC (USA)
BP Plc. (UK)
Chevron Corporation (USA)
Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)
FUCHS Petrolub SE (Germany)
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Klüber Lubrication (Germany)
PetroChina Company Limited (China)
The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)
Quaker Chemical Corporation (USA)
Royal Dutch Shell plc (The Netherlands)
Schaeffer Manufacturing Co. (USA)
Sinopec Corp. (China)
Total S.A. (France)
Whitmore Manufacturing LLC (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for Mining Equipment to Catalyze Global Mining Lubricants Market
Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
EXHIBIT 6: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Need for Continuous Maintenance of Mining Equipment Driving Growth
Increase in Coal-Fired Thermal Power Generation Buoys Mining Lubricants Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Coal Based Thermal Power Production (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Unit Electricity by Country
Iron Ore Mining: A Key Market for Mining Lubricants
EXHIBIT 8: Global Iron Ore Production (In Million Tonnes) by Major Countries: 2019
Iron Ore Reserves
EXHIBIT 9: Global Iron Ore Reserves (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Crude Reserves by Geographic Region
A Quick Review of the Steel Industry, The Leading Consumer of Iron Ore
EXHIBIT 10: Global Crude Steel Production in Million Metric Tons (2007-2019)
EXHIBIT 11: Global Steel Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Crude Steel Production by Region
Bauxite Mining: An Important End-Use Sector of Lubricants
EXHIBIT 12: Global Bauxite Reserves (2018): Breakdown of Mine Reserves in Million Metric Tons by Leading Countries
EXHIBIT 13: Percentage Volume Breakdown of Global Alumina Production by Region (2018)
Rising Demand for Quality Mining Lubricants Steering Growth
Mounting Pressure to Push Profits and Cut Costs Spur Demand for Mining Lubricants
Automatic Lubrication Records Significant Demand due to Advantages over Manual Systems
Advantages of Automated Lubrication over Manual Lubrication
Renewed Focus on Environmental Protection Triggers Demand for Bio-Based Lubricants
Rising Significance Drives Biodegradable Lubricants Demand
Increasing Investment in Mining Sector of Emerging Economies Propel the Market
Stringent Regulations with Profound Impact on Mining Sector
Important Federal Laws Governing Mining Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 67 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 71)
