6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.6 Billion by the year 2025, Standalone will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$54.6 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$64.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Standalone will reach a market size of US$124.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$63.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
LABORATORY INFORMATION SYSTEM (LIS)
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS
CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Laboratory Information Systems (LIS)
Functions of an Effective LIS
Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
Standalone LIS Holds Major Share, Integrated Systems Grow at Faster Pace
Services Segment Dominates the LIS Market, Software to Witness Higher Growth during the Forecast Period
On-Premise LIS Holds Major Share Due to Customization Benefits
Cloud-based LIS Model to Grow in Prominence due to Many Benefits Offered over Traditional, On-Premise Models
US Holds Clear Edge over Other Regions, Asia-Pacific to Exhibit Fastest Growth
Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS
RECENT MARKET ACTIVITY
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Cerner Corporation (USA)
Comp Pro Med, Inc. (USA)
CompuGroup Medical AG (Germany)
Meditech (USA)
Orchard Software Corporation (USA)
SCC Soft Computer (USA)
Schuyler House (USA)
Sunquest Information Systems, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Population and Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases - A Key Market Driver for LIS
Exhibit 1: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
Exhibit 2: Worldwide Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases Diagnosed for 2012, 2018 & 2040
Exhibit 3: Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) by Cancer Type: 2018
Exhibit 4: Rising Diabetes Prevalence: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes (in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045
Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Laboratory Information System/LIS market
Exhibit 5: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019 and 2030
Growing Adoption of Laboratory Automation Drives the Need for LIS
Rise of Laboratory 4.0 to Spur the Adoption of LIS
Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs
Healthy Trajectory in Genomics Research Favors Market Growth
Market Stands to Gain from Growing Proteomics Research Volumes
Exhibit 6: Global Proteomics Market Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2024
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Turbo Charge Future Growth of the Market
Exhibit 7: World Healthcare Spending & Growth (in US$ Trillion) and % Real GDP Growth for the Years 2012 through 2018
Need to Improve Diagnostics Accuracy
Increasing Popularity of Enterprise LIS
Rise in Consolidation of Healthcare Providers Creates Need for Robust and Comprehensive LIS
Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine to Support Growth
Rise in Investment in R&D Activity to Spur Growth
Shortage of Trained Professionals Hinders Adoption Rate
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled : 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 74)
