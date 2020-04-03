New York, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Gearbox Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798855/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$364.9 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$362.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Helical will reach a market size of US$810.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

Emerson Electric Company

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Siemens AG

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited

Bondioli & Pavesi

Bonfiglioli Italia SPA

The Timken Company.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Gearbox Market to Register Steady Growth

Planetary Gearbox: The Largest Segment

Parallel Axis Designs to Hold Major Share of Global Market

Wind Power Segment to Make Significant Contribution

Asia-Pacific: An Important Industrial Gearboxes and Gear Motors Market

Economic Scenario and Its Impact on Industrial Gearboxes Market

Exhibit 1: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Exhibit 2: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2012 through 2019

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



ABB Group (Switzerland)

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (China

Elecon Engineering Company Limited (India)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Gearbox Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bondioli & Pavesi (Italy)

Bonfiglioli Italia SPA (Italy)

The Timken Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in Gearbox Designs Yield High-Performance and Durable Gearboxes

Controlling Micropitting to Enhance Gearbox Performance

Advances in Servo Motor Technology Spur Gearbox Innovations

Steady Growth in Global Power Generation Activity Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Exhibit 3: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Exhibit 4: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Exhibit 5: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/ Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Rise in Investments in the Wind Power Sector Drive Gains

Exhibit 6: Global Wind Power Installed Capacity (In GW) for the Years 2015 -2022

Exhibit 7: Global Installed Wind Power Capacity (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Cumulative Installed Capacity by Geographic Region

Turbine Makers Switch to Single-Stage Gearboxes to Minimize Gearbox Failure Risk

Wind Gearbox Suppliers Upgrade to Larger Units due to Higher Reliability

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Sector Drives the Need for Industrial Gearboxes

Exhibit 8: Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018

Rapid Adoption of Automation Technologies in Material Handling Processes Fuels Industrial Gearboxes Market Growth

Growth in the Construction Industry to Drive the Market for Industrial Gearboxes

Gearboxes Used in Construction Equipment

Exhibit 9: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050

Exhibit 10: Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Exhibit 11: Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023

Exhibit 12: Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Industrial Gearboxes: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Planetary Gearboxes with Roller Chains Present Compelling Motion Control Platform

Mechanization of Agriculture Spurs Demand

Opportunity Indicators

Exhibit 13: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Exhibit 14: Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation in Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Exhibit 15: Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%) of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years 1992, 2019 & 2022

Automobiles Production Trends Support Demand

Exhibit 16: Global Passenger Cars Production (In Million Units) by Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Gearbox in Power Transmission in Automobiles

Exhibit 17: Green House Gas (GHG) Benefits of Select Transmission Technologies

Automotive Industry Moves to Higher-Speed Gearboxes for Efficient Power Transmission

Rise in EVs to Hamper Demand for Gearbox

Dealing with Gearbox Tradeoffs

Use of Gearboxes in Cooling Tower Applications

Growth in Food Processing Sector to Drive Gains

Exhibit 18: Increasing Demand for Processed Foods and Processing Machinery Spurs Growth in Gearbox Market - Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020

Helical Bevel gearboxes Offer Promise over Worm Gearbox

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Gearbox

Working Mechanism of Gearboxes

Types of Gearboxes



