SANOMA CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 APRIL 2020 AT 08:15 EET

Sanoma completed repurchase of own shares

Sanoma has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 26 March 2020 and ended on 2 April 2020. During that time, Sanoma acquired a total of 304,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 7.95 per share. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2020 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive programme.

Following the repurchase, Sanoma Corporation holds a total of 528,977 own shares, corresponding to 0.32% of the total number of shares.



