Regulatory Release 16/2020

On March 19, 2020 Better Collective A/S initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000 (SEK 54,580,500), to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The following transactions have been executed under the program during the period from March 27, 2020 to April 2, 2020:

Date Number of shares Average weighted purchase price

(SEK per share) Amount (SEK) Accumulated under the program as of last announcement: 101,017 60.5702 6,118,620.25 27/03/2020 16,260 61.3276 997,186.78 30/03/2020 19,330 64.1407 1,239,839.73 31/03/2020 21,867 70.1333 1,533,604.87 01/04/2020 9,352 68.1162 637,022.70 02/04/2020 16,589 72.9472 1,210,121.10 Accumulated under the program following above purchases: 184,415



63.6412 11,736,395.43





Following the above purchases, Better Collective A/S holds 184,415 treasury shares corresponding to 0.39 % of the outstanding share capital of the company,

Purchases for an amount of up to EUR 3,924,855 (SEK 42,844,105) remain to be executed under the program.

Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Better Collective:

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

