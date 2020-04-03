Disclosure in accordance with the Code on Companies and Associations



On 31 March 2020, NV Bekaert SA (“Bekaert”) sold in total 10 766 own shares off-exchange to members of the Bekaert Group Executive in the framework of the Bekaert Personal Shareholding Requirement Plan at the price of € 15.29 per share (being the closing price of 31 March 2020). As a result, the total number of treasury shares owned by Bekaert decreased from 3 873 075 to 3 862 309.





