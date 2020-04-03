The Group Revenue stood at 40 413 thousand EUR during September of 2019 – February of 2020, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 37 335 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during September of 2019 – February of 2020 was 2 337 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 014 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2018– February of 2019 was 567 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 584 thousand EUR.

The Group Revenue stood at 19 065 thousand EUR during December of 2019 – February of 2020, while during the same period of FY2019 revenue was 18 409 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during December of 2019 – February of 2020 was 775 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 1 607 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during December of 2018– February of 2019 was 151 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 632 thousand EUR.





Additional information:

Head of Finance

Edgaras Kabečius

Phone No: +370 5 2525700

Attachment