Due to the COVID-19 situation, Ørsted has decided to postpone the Capital Markets Day that was planned for 10 June 2020.

It is highly uncertain whether the circumstances will allow for the planned event in London, and we will, for now, concentrate our efforts on safeguarding the health and well-being of our employees and their families and maintaining continuity in our business operations.

The status of the impact of COVID-19 on Ørsted’s operational and financial performance and risk factors stated in the company announcement on 25 March 2020 is unchanged.

We hope to be able to conduct the Capital Markets Day towards the end of the year, and we will announce a new date later.

The information in this announcement does not change Ørsted’s financial guidance for the financial year 2020 nor the announced expected investment level for 2020.



