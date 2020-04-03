New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market – Analysis By Material Type (Polymeric, Ceramic), Application Type, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879048/?utm_source=GNW

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing Ultrafiltration membrane market, owing to increasing usage of membrane filtration in water processing plants for purification and in the dairy and food industries for pasteurization, sterilization, and concentration processes.



Among the material segment in the Ultrafiltration Membrane market, Polymeric membrane holds the majority share, owing to their growing application among several end users and their lesser price. Although inorganic membranes, ceramics are more expensive than organic polymeric membranes but they possess advantage over polymers like temperature stability, resistance towards solvents, well-defined stable pore structure, and the possibility for sterilization, due to which they are growing with faster rate.



The use of membrane technologies in the food and beverage industry gives advantages such as food safety, ease of cleaning and sterilization, and environmental friendliness. They allow for a simplification of the process flow sheets avoiding steps that are more complex or cause of chemical stress for the products.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because emerging Asian countries are a hub for pharmaceutical research and development. With their low-cost manufacturing advantage, China and India are regarded as the most profitable manufacturing and R&D locations.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Ultrafiltration Membrane Market by Material Type (Polymeric and Ceramic)

• The report assesses the Ultrafiltration Membrane market by Application (Wastewater Treatment, Food & Beverage, Biopharmaceuticals, Others).

• The Global Ultrafiltration Membrane Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, U.K, China, Japan, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, material Type and application type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Koch Membrane Systems, Pentair, Hyflux, Nitto Denko Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Synder Filtration, MICRODYN-NADIR, Citic Envirotech, Applied Membranes Inc.

• The report presents the analysis of Ultrafiltration Membrane market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience

• Ultrafiltration Membrane Vendors

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

