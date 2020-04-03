New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Palm Oil Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Product Type (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Palm Kernel Cake), Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879047/?utm_source=GNW

Second, producers have pushed to keep its price low. Third, it has replaced more expensive oils in home and personal care products. Fourth, again because it is cheap, it has been widely adopted as cooking oil in Asian countries. Finally, as those Asian countries have grown richer, they have begun to consume more fat, much of it in the form of palm oil.

Among the Product Type segment in the Palm Oil market (Crude Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil and Palm Kernel Cake), Crude Palm Oil has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period because of the presence of high level of tocotrienols in the crude palm oil that offers excellent source of vitamin E and antioxidant properties. Increasing population, slow income growth and the backdrop of declining arable land across developed nations has encouraged the plantation of the crude palm oil in order to meet growing regional food needs.



Based on Application (Edible Oil, Biodiesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics, Lubricants and Others), Edible Oil dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period, due to usage of palm oil in cooking as a substitute of other expensive vegetable oils that include sunflower oil, coconut oil and groundnut oil. Moreover, the edible oil segment in global palm oil market is estimated to grow due to health problems related to trans-fat consumption. As the edible oil became more widely used in food over the world, it was also replacing animal products in cleaning and personal care items such as soap, shampoo, lotion and makeup.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to be the leading market for Palm Oil during the forecast period with Indonesia being the leading country in the region followed by China, Malaysia and India. The Palm Oil market in Asia Pacific is being dominated by the increased production of palm oil in the recent years. Malaysia and Indonesia are major producers of Palm Oil and is major hub for companies to make investments in the field.



