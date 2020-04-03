New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Grocery Market - Analysis By Delivery method (Home Delivery, Click and Collect), Product Type, Generation, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879045/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, the market is growing on the back of advantages of tech savvy but time starved people.



Frozen Foods among the other products of grocery are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate owing to easy availability of easy to cook food in the busy lifestyle of time-starved generation. Also, the industry had paid attention to health of consumers by introducing super food nutrients and removing preservatives and hence, making the frozen food grabbing the attention of working population particularly, women across the regions which has been anticipated to accelerate the market growth in future.



Among the regions, Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, likely to develop as the largest market owning to evolution in techniques for approaching and grabbing a chunk of consumers by renowned retailers, improved use of existing access of technology and a number of companies focusing on improving their product portfolio and distribution channel in order to cater the consumers’ needs. However, increase in the number of smart phone users whose main motive is convenience while managing household work would drive higher growth in the Online Grocery market during the coming years.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses Online Grocery Market By Value.

• The report analyses Online Grocery Market By Product Type: Fruits & Vegetables, Frozen foods, Meat, Fish & Poultry processing, Dairy Products, Beverages and Others.

• The report assesses the Online Grocery Market By Generation: Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z.

• The report assesses the Online Grocery Market By Delivery Method – Home Delivery, Click and Collect.

• The Global Online Grocery Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and By Country (US, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, South Korea, India).

• The key insights of the report have been presented through the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Product, By Generation and by Delivery Method. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Ocado Group, Amazon, Tesco plc, Kroger, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Carrefour, Walmart, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize.

• The report presents the analysis of Online Grocery market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Target Audience



• Online Grocery Vendors

• Grocery Retailers

• Consulting and Advisory Firms

• Government and Policy Makers

• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

• Regulatory Authorities

