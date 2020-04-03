New York, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879517/?utm_source=GNW

While SLE can affect multiple major organ systems in the body, one of its most severe manifestations includes renal (kidney) involvement, known as lupus nephritis (LN).



The etiology of SLE is incompletely understood, but is thought to be the result of genetic/epigenetic abnormalities, and hormonal and environmental factors.In general, autoimmunity is the result of inadequate regulation of immune cells, which leads to uncontrolled activation of immune cells, such as B and T-cells, which in turn perpetuate chronic inflammatory responses.



In SLE, deregulated cellular degradation caused by apoptosis and NETosis appears to play a central role in this process, as it can lead to prolonged exposure to self-antigens and activation of the immune system towards these antigens, causing serious inflammation.



The main driver of the enormous expansion of the SLE and LN market will be the launch of many different novel therapies and an increase in patient shares towards the biologics due to increased efficacy of these therapies. The major global barrier for the SLE and LN market will be the annual cost of therapy for the new pipeline drugs The key market opportunities lie in addressing unmet needs through the development of more efficacious drugs for SLE and LN patients with less occurrence of adverse events Key Questions Answered - Novel MOA’s are set to enter the market to help patients with SLE and LN.However, there are considerably high unmet needs within the indication. What are the main unmet needs in this market? Will the drugs under development fulfil the unmet needs of the SLE and LN market? - The current late-stage SLE and LN pipeline consists of seven different drugs.Will the late-stage drugs make a significant impact on the SLE and LN market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales at the highest CAGR, and why? - We have seen a significant increase in the SLE and LN population, in terms of diagnosed prevalence and there is an increase in the amount of patients treated. How will epidemiological changes impact the growth of the future market? Scope - Overview of SLE and LN, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. - Annualized SLE and LN therapeutics market revenue, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage pattern data from 2018 and forecast for ten years to 2028. - Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the SLE and LN therapeutics market. - Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs. - Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SLE and LN market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications. Reasons to Buy The report will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline. Additionally a list of acquisition targets included in the pipeline product company list.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SLE and LN therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global SLE and LN therapeutics market in future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track drug sales in the global SLE and LN therapeutics market from 2018-2028.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05879517/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001