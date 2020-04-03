Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Network Automation Survey: CSPs' Automation Initiatives" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Communications service providers (CSPs) are embracing network automation as a key initiative to tackle the operational complexity introduced by network function virtualisation (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN) and cloud-native 5G networks, combined with the need to support complex digital services based on network slicing using intent-driven networking.



This report provides:

The results of a survey conducted in 2019 with a panel of 52 CSPs spread across North America, Europe, and Asia

Key findings from the survey and brief analysis of them

Quotes from CSPs that were interviewed after the survey

