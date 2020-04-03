Dublin, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tires - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Tires market worldwide is projected to grow by 731.6 Million Units, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%.



Radial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 2.2 Billion Units by the year 2025, Radial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 34.9 Million Units to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 35.4 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Radial will reach a market size of 117.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 208.3 Million Units in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Avon Tyres

Bridgestone Corporation

CEAT

Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Giti Tire Pte. Ltd.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire Co., Ltd.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd.

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Maxxis International

Michelin

MITAS A.S.

MRF

Nexen Tire Corporation

Nokian Tyres Oyj

Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

Shandong Linglong Tire Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd

Techking Tires Ltd.

Titan International, Inc.

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

Trelleborg Wheel Systems Americas, Inc.

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automotive Tires: An Introduction

Definitions of Key Tire components

Elements of Tire Designing

Dynamics of Design Element of Tires

Trade-Off between Fuel-Efficient and Non-Fuel-Efficient Tires

Developments in Design

Types of Automotive Tires

Radial Tires

Bias Tires

Advantages of Radial Tires over Bias Tires

Wide-Base Tires

Tire Classification and Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Passenger Car Tires

Bus Tires

Truck Tires

Two Wheeler Tires

Off-The-Road Tires

Tire Recycling

Tires: The Most Important Part of the Automobile

Rising Automobile Production and Technological Advances Set Perfect Stage for Growth of Global Tire Market

Recent Market Activity

China and Other Developed Regions Exhibit Faster Growth Pace

Stable Economic Scenario to Positively Influence Automotive Tires Market

Key Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Anticipated Increase in Vehicle Production

Increasing Automotive Sales

Rising Adoption of High-Performance Tires

Rising LCV Sales to Benefit Radial Tires

Extended Operating Lifespan of Vehicles

Increasing Competition and Sophisticated Manufacturing Processes

Coronavirus Outbreak Catches Automotive and Tire Industries Off-Guard

Competitive Landscape

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Bad Road Conditions & Increased Risk of Punctures Drive Demand for Run-Flat Tires & Self-Sealing Tires

Hitting Saturation in Developed Countries, Radialization Continues to Bulldoze Growth in Tire Markets in Emerging Countries

Airless Tires Emerge Over the Horizon

Tire Replacement Needs among the Growing Global Vehicle Population Drives Opportunities in the Aftermarket

Retreaded Tires: An Important Niche in the Aftermarket

Automobile Production Trends Dictate Growth in the OEM Tires Market

Growing Investments in Fleet Expansion in the Logistics Industry Against the Backdrop of Improving Trade to Benefit Demand for CV Tires

Improving Outlook for Intra-Regional & Inter-Regional Trade Expands Establishment of Inland Logistics Hubs

eCommerce Catalyzes Urban Logistics

What Does it Mean for the CV Tires Market?

Focus on Smart Transportation & Increased Investments in BRT to Benefit Demand for Bus Tires

Need for Convenient & Affordable Urban Mobility in Developing Markets Drives Demand for Two Wheelers & Two-Wheeler Tires

An Overview on Off-The-Road (OTR) Tires Industry - The Niche Market Segment

Strong Demand Cues and Rising Mechanization to Impel Off-The-Road Tire Market

New Tire Materials Present Expansion Opportunities

Construction & Mining Equipment Segment to Post Fastest Growth

Healthy Recovery in Global Construction Industry Bodes Well for Tires for Off-Road Construction Vehicles

Strong Demand for below 31-Inch Tires

Original Equipment Continues to Hold Major Share

USA and Asia: The Key Markets

Technological Advancements Augment Market Growth

Product Innovation & Capacity Expansion Remain Key Strategies

Healthy Upswing in Agrarian Economies Drives Demand for Agricultural Vehicle Tires

Continuous Innovation in Farm Tires Targeted to Improve Performance to Benefit Growth Patterns

High Performance Advanced Tires: Rising Automotive Production and Favorable Regulations Fuel Growth

Increasing Focus on Safety & Fuel Economy

Stringent Regulations for Fuel Economy & Vehicular Emission

Middle Class Population: An Indirect Growth Driver for Tires

Technology Developments in Tire Cords Remain Crucial to the Tire Market

Engineering Tire Tread Patterns, the Most Complex Part of Tire Engineering

Growing Role of Nanotechnology Offers Benefits That Cover the Entire Life-Cycle of Tires

Climate Change and Harsher Winters Drive Demand for Winter Tires

Innovation in Green Tire Construction, Vitally Important For Sustainable Growth of the Tires Market

Raw Material Pricing Scenario: A Major Determinant of Manufacturer Profitability

Natural Rubber (NR) Prices Begin to Strengthen After 4 Years of Price Erosion

Tight Supply of Synthetic Rubber (SR), Higher Prices Squeeze Manufacturer Profit Margins

EU Tire Regulations to Give Established Players a Much Needed Boost

Key Market Restraints and Challenges

Rising Adoption of Retreading Tires

Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

